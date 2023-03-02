An array of women’s health topics are explored by local and international artists in “Unconditional Care,” opening with a reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., in Lewiston.

The exhibition, which runs through April 23, looks at chronic illness, disability, pregnancy, sexual assault and gun violence through works by more than 10 artists in film, audio, mixed media, paintings and photography, according to an LCSC news release.