Rhoni Taylor, of Lapwai, dances with her friends at her first powwow in March 2022 as a part of the Native American Awareness Week celebration at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Inland 360 file

Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Native American Awareness Week Powwow is set for March 17 in Lewiston, with a full slate of free events leading up to it.

Now in its 36th year, this year’s awareness week celebrates the theme “Resilience & Vision,” according to a news release from the school.