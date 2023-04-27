Student films feature prominently in the annual KINO Short Film Festival, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The festival, set for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Kenworthy Perform-ing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow, is organized by students in a University of Idaho events planning and management class. Students handled social media management to promote the event, designed the logo and will run the livestream.
“It’s a great opportunity for students up and down the line,” UI professor Russell Meeuf said.
Now in its 23rd year, the festival (named for the Russian word for “movie”) includes work by UI students, students from other Northwest universities and independent filmmakers. Eight of the 14 entries are by student filmmakers, including three from UI. All must be 10 minutes or less.
“It originally started as a showcase for short student films that were made at the University of Idaho,” Meeuf said. “But we’ve grown significantly.”
Awards, including best film, best student film and an audience choice award, will be announced at the end of the evening.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.