Student films feature prominently in the annual KINO Short Film Festival, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The festival, set for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Kenworthy Perform-ing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow, is organized by students in a University of Idaho events planning and management class. Students handled social media management to promote the event, designed the logo and will run the livestream.

Tags

Recommended for you