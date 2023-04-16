Lewiston Tribune
April 16, 1963
Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 12:15 am
ASOTIN — The Asotin City Council Monday night decided to prohibit parking on Second Street between Filmore and Cleveland streets on April 27 during an Asotin County Fair parade. The restriction will end when the parade concludes.
The council authorized the city to employ extra labor when needed from $1.50 to $2 per hour. R. Pete Preusser, superintendent of municipal departments, and Mayor E.R. Tyler will approve any hirings and the wages applicable.
The council expressed appreciation to Harold Marvin for volunteering to help the community in its pre-fair cleanup early this month. Marvin has a contract to collect Asotin residents’ garbage, but he worked on his own time in the cleanup program. The project was reported to be a success.
———
Nine members of the Highland Elementary School Cub Pack in Clarkston received awards last night at the school.
Award winners were Skip Faulk and Dean Slaybaugh, bobcat; John Herron and Steve Hodge, gold and silver arrow under wolf; Gary Maynard, gold and silver arrow under bear; Guy Bennett, gold arrow under bear; David Boyer, gold under lion; Jay Armstrong, denner strip; Steve Hodge, assistant denner stripe; and Danny Bennett, three-year service star.
The pack, sponsored by the Highland Parent-Teacher Association, is planning a campout next month. The tentative site is Fields Spring State Park.
