Retired couples and itinerant workers renting by the month fill many of the spaces at the recently opened RiverValley RV Park in North Lewiston.
The 60-space park on 2½ acres at 433 24th St. N. is about two-thirds full after debuting two weeks ago, said manager Jennifer Long-Shubert.
“There is a really big demand in the valley,” Long-Shubert said. “It’s so needed.”
As of Wednesday, four parties had stayed in six spots set aside for short-term visits and two travelers had made reservations for them for later this month, she said.
Providing a pleasant experience for all customers is a priority, Long-Shubert said.
The business features full hookups with electricity, water and sewer. Wireless internet and garbage service are included in the monthly fee of $450 for lots that are 35 feet by 25 feet, or 45 feet by 25 feet. Electricity is paid separately. As many as two pets are permitted as long as they are well behaved.
The park has coin-operated laundry facilities and bathrooms with showers accessed through security codes that tenants can use for a $5 fee.
Long-Shubert is on site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and a video surveillance system monitors the property all the time.
“My motto is clean, safe and secure,” Long-Shubert said. “I always have my cellphone with me and (two of the owners) are always minutes away.”
The parent company of the park is MDTK Properties LLC. It is owned by Marvin and Dorothy Nash, of Lewiston, and their friends, Tate and Kimberly Childress, of Vancouver, Wash.
The Nashes are familiar faces in Lewiston. Before entering semi-retirement, they owned M&D Flat Roof Systems. Marvin Nash, a one-time Valley National Eight Ball League Association World Speed Pool Champion, continues to compete.
Dorothy Nash has been a bus driver for the Lewiston School District for 25 years, and, like her husband, is a competitive pool player.
They own a second recreational vehicle park 1½ blocks away with 16 sites called M&D’s RV Park. The lengthy waiting list for that park was one of the reasons the Nashes decided to construct RiverValley RV Park, Long-Shubert said.
The telephone number of RiverValley RV Park is (208) 413-5400. Its email address is rivervalley@gmail.com.
