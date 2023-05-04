Idaho Gives drive wraps up today
Today is the last day to donate through Idaho Gives, an annual campaign of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, which exists to support nonprofit organizations in the state.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 1:30 am
Many of the organizations whose events appear in Inland 360 are represented in the event, through which donors can give at idahogives.org. More than 550 organizations are included altogether.
Wa-Id Symphony concert proceeds will go toward Gladish renovation
A Washington Idaho Symphony concert set for 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St. in Pullman, will help raise money for the Gladish’s Centre for the Arts renovation project.
Fundraising is ongoing for the full remodel of the Centre for the Arts’ auditorium and theater spaces in a project meant to create new performance spaces for concerts and theatrical productions.
The concert, which includes music by John Philip Sousa, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Carl Wittrockk and Gustav Holst, will wrap with a performance of “America the Beautiful” arranged by Carmen Dragon.
“This benefit is our farewell concert to this facility as it stands,” conductor Danh Pham said in a symphony news release. “It’s our way of commemorating its history as we look forward to our new performing arts center for the community.”
Tickets, $10-$25, can be purchased at the door or at gladishcommunity.org/tickets.
Registration for the annual Palouse Plein Air painting event is open through Sept. 7 at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Organized by the Moscow Arts Commission, city of Moscow Arts Department and University of Idaho College of Art + Architecture, it includes workshops and a juried exhibition.
Artists 18 and older are eligible to participate using any painting media, including gouache, watercolor, acrylic, oil and paste, according to a city of Moscow news release. Participants paint outdoors between September 11-19 at a location of their choosing in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman or Benewah counties.
This year’s juror, William E. Elston of Snohomish, Wash., earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Fort Wright College of the Holy Names in Spokane in 1975. Elston’s work has been widely collected in the U.S. and in Europe and is included in many public, private and corporate collections, according to the news release.
The event culminates in the Palouse Plein Air exhibition, which opens with an artist reception and awards ceremony from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Third Street Gallery, 206 W. Third St., Moscow.
More information is at www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
