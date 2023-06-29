A comics library in the palm of your hand

Will Thompson looks over a comic on a tablet placed by a physical comic on Monday.

I’ve spent my life sliding VHS tapes out of cardboard slipcases, prying CDs from jewel cases, folding down page corners of paperback books and getting light-headed from blowing on video game cartridges. Even while moving around as a military kid, my physical media collections remained largely intact. And like any collector, I had a stack of comic books from childhood.

As the cycle of life sees things we thought we’d outgrown return, I recently got the itch to read some Batman. I hadn’t read comics since college, when the only way to read collected issues of a series (called trade paperbacks) and graphic novels (a self-contained story released in a single volume) was to buy them or have a friend who would loan them out. It was expensive and risky, similar to blind buying CDs in the ’80s and ’90s when all you could hear was a song or two on the radio.