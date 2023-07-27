Growing up in Idaho, I had dreams of getting out in the world. A high school French class started my love affair with France, which was reinforced when I earned my French minor at Lewis-Clark State College.
Later in life, my husband and I decided we should have whatever our greatest life dream was. My dream was to travel to France.
We had been to France, including Paris, many times and knew autumn is beautiful there, so we planned a visit to Paris for October 2022.
Here’s some of what we’ve learned about getting the most out of a stay there:
Define your criteria. Ours included budget, lodging location and amenities. A home caretaker was arranged, and obligations were paid electronically. To simplify and make travel more enjoyable, we only take a backpack each and use public transportation. We have found a neck purse or wallet is best for passports, credit/debit cards and cash. We suggest you pay as far in advance as possible and ensure a reasonable cancellation policy.
Use an online rental service. We prefer Airbnb.com. We want the full Parisian experience, so we like an outdoor space, oven and washing machine, which are great but not essential. Location is usually more important.
Paris is organized into 20 numbered sections called arrondissements. We prefer older historic areas such as the Fifth or Sixth Arrondissement near the Seine River, known as the Left Bank. It’s a good reference point when exploring. Well-known sites include the Louvre, Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral. There are also many Metro — Paris’ subway — stops to use for longer distances. The Metro is easy to use and cheap, with electronic tickets being phased in.
Buildings in this area are typically four to five stories, so elevators can be helpful. Many places are without elevators, and the steps can be steep, so choose renovated or modern options if you’re concerned about using stairs.
We found a one-bedroom, fifth-floor apartment in the quiet antique quarter with a small elevator. It was in the Sixth Arrondissement, two blocks from the Seine. To get settled in when we stay somewhere, we start with a list of items needed. A notebook listing information such as the Wi-Fi password; garbage disposal, appliance and TV instructions; and locations of nearby markets, boulangeries (bakeries) and ATMs is handy.
Daily Parisian life: A typical day might include exercising along the Seine, a boat trip, grocery shopping, visiting attractions or people-watching at an outdoor cafe on a sunny afternoon. For readers, there are many book stores with cheap, used English books.
A few useful French words to know are please, thank you, good day, and goodbye. French culture is based on courteous interactions. For practice, I like to have conversations with locals, who usually appreciate attempts since English is not common. Gesturing, pointing and observing can help.
ATMs are everywhere, and the euro is the currency. We suggest becoming familiar with the money and tracking exchange rates. Conveniently, one dollar was roughly equal to one euro when we were there. We used a VISA card for larger expenses. You’ll find online banking is necessary, as is using travel apps and alerts; Trainline and SNCF (French rail) were helpful apps. Prices are cheapest when tickets first go on sale, so setting up alerts is budget-friendly.
Paris is a great base for exploring. Our first trip was to Monet’s Garden in Giverny, northwest of Paris. Arriving by train, you get on an open-sided small tourist train which takes you to the garden, several miles away. It’s where Monet lived and painted, and 2½ acres of flowers, walkways, lilyponds and his house are available to view. The French landscaping is superb, reflecting a strong love of the outdoors. You can stroll all day and then ride the tourist train back to the station. The small towns along the way are historic, with plentiful cafes and galleries.
Our second trip was to Chartres Cathedral, southwest of Paris. French cathedrals are amazing, historical, architectural masterpieces. If the door is open, you are welcome. It’s moving to walk on the giant stones that have been worn down by people for hundreds of years. Peacefulness surrounds you as you sit in a pew and see light streaming through stained-glass windows. Chartres was built upon a Druid site, so visitors may feel a certain atmosphere and energy.
Like Giverny, Chartres is friendly, walkable and has great cafes. Once again, find your departure station and Metros in Paris for your trip.
Other excursions we have taken include Reims (Champagne region) and Versailles. You can make your own individual arrangements or use bus tours for both.
Train travel is a convenient, comfortable, low-cost way to take you anywhere you wish to go, and seniors can show their passport to get lower rates. Your ticket, paper or electronic, will indicate your station, platform, car and seat number.
Buying tickets at a station gains you additional information. Paris has six train stations, so look up the station from which to depart and the Metros needed to reach your destination. Google Maps’ transit feature identifies specific stops.
Three things cause disruptions: strikes, maintenance and weather. We’ve encountered them all. Be flexible, have a backup plan or two, and sign up for alerts. Buses, taxis, private car/driver, rental cars and ferries also are available, but we love trains.
Many consider France, especially Paris, expensive. Expenses were less for us because of the lower costs of produce (usually local), coffee, wine, cheese, bread and transportation. Don’t let cost or lack of knowledge hold you back. The French people are friendly, often helping before you even ask.
Finally, the longer the stay, the better the experiences.
Heath-Simpson, Ph.D., CMA, is a retired accounting professor at Lewis-Clark State College who lives in Juliaetta and loves travel throughout the U.S. and Europe, especially France.