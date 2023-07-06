A new animated ‘Superman’ soars to screens

This combination of images, from left, shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix,  the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight today on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. 

 Netflix/Adult Swim via AP

The Stream: Taylor Swift’s rerecording of her “Speak Now” and survivalist Bear Grylls taking Bradley Cooper and Rita Ora into the wild are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Among other offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists are the sci-fi comedy “Biosphere” starring Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass, and a new spin-off series starring Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan from “The Real Housewives of New York City.”