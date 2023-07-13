Rendezvous in the Park, the annual music and arts festival at Moscow’s East City Park that dates back to 1982, starts today and runs through Saturday.
There will be shows from 4:30-10 p.m. each evening. Tickets per session are $30 for adults, $15 for children 12 to 17 and free for children 11 and younger. Festival passes are $75. Tickets may be purchased at bit.ly/43iTvfo.
Tonight’s show will feature performances by No Soap, Radio; Palouse Jazz Project; and Owen McGreevy. Playing on Friday will be Jenny Don’t and the Spurs; Tylor and the Train Robbers; and Maple Bars. Saturday’s performance will include Jackie Venson; The Ballroom Thieves; and Spotswood Abbey.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
The event also features the Rendezvous for Kids program today and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days. It’s open to children ages 3 to 12. The cost per session is $25, or $40 for both sessions. Those interested may register at bit.ly/44ECT2U.
The Snake River Rock Festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
The Friday show is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and will be headlined by Tantric while the Saturday show, which will start at 12:30 p.m., will feature Jack Russell’s Great White. More than 15 other bands will perform.
Tickets cost between $35 and $45, and are available at bit.ly/3XHDu1v. Those who attend may bring lawn chairs, and there will be food vendors and a beer garden.
The show is a benefit for American Warfighters, a Lewiston-based nonprofit organization that benefits veterans in crisis.
A collection of fine art prints by Whitman County landscape photographers Aaron Cowan and Jackson Frishman titled “Looking Upstream: A Celebration of Inland Northwest Waters” will be on display at the Center at Whitman County Library at Colfax through July 27.
The exhibit can be viewed Mondays through Saturdays during regular library hours. The library is at 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
All images depict water bodies which ultimately flow through Whitman County on their journey to the sea, including the Snake, Salmon, Selway, Owyhee, Wallowa and Palouse. Certain prints are available for purchase, which can be paid for at the library circulation counter.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.