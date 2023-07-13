Rendezvous in the Park, the annual music and arts festival at Moscow’s East City Park that dates back to 1982, starts today and runs through Saturday.

There will be shows from 4:30-10 p.m. each evening. Tickets per session are $30 for adults, $15 for children 12 to 17 and free for children 11 and younger. Festival passes are $75. Tickets may be purchased at bit.ly/43iTvfo.

