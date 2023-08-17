The cast of "Damn Yankees, from left: Henry O'Connole, of New York City; Chidobe Ugwu, of Pullman; Gavin Hamilton, of Pullman; Marcus Collick, of Baltimore; Brandon McGovern, of Albion, Wash.; Ryan Wong, of Los Angeles; Mike McCully, of Pullman; and Kellen Green, of Palm Desert, Calif.
Tina McClure, of Moscow, plays Meg Boyd.
Olivia Warner, of Oklahoma City, Okla., plays Lola, and Kellen Green, of Palm Desert, Calif., plays Joe Hardy.
Baseball fans, music lovers, theater buffs and anyone looking for a dose of optimism can find something to love in the Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s latest production, “Damn Yankees,” opening tonight in Pullman.
Tina McClure, who both stars in the show and serves as music director, described it as “timeless” with “good lessons all around.”
Based on the 1954 novel “The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant,” by Douglass Wallop, the Tony Award-winning musical has, as its arguably best-known song declares, “heart.”
“And you know, we need a little bit more hope and a little bit more heart in today’s world,” said McClure, who teaches art, music and drama at Pullman Christian School and has been involved with Regional Theatre of the Palouse since its inception in 2007.
The story, she said, is a tonic for world-weary viewers. It follows Joe (played by Paul Thompson and Kellen Green), a die-hard Washington Senators fan, through his Faustian deal with the devil to help the Senators win the pennant against those damn New York Yankees — and back to his devoted wife, Meg (played by McClure).
The actors and crew come both from the local community and points around the country, as has become the theater company’s custom.
“It’s so fun, with the blending of the national and local talent,” McClure said, noting the cast includes actors from as far away as Florida.
Bailee McQueen, of Saint Petersburg, Fla., plays Meg’s friend Sister, a role originated by Jean Stapleton of “All in the Family” fame.
“I wanted to see how I could preserve and potentially elevate the comedy of the role while creating an interpretation all my own,” McQueen said, in an emailed statement.
She used her opera training — her credits include performing in Andrea Bocelli’s Valentine’s Day concert at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. — to reimagine the performance, “further contributing to Sister’s dramatically oscillating personality as I switch from a rich belt to a hooty high B at the drop of a hat.”
Set in the 1950s, the story reflects a time often remembered as idyllic, but which presented plenty of challenges, McClure said, including rigid roles for men and women. The character Gloria, a sportswriter covering the Senators, played by Bridget Carrow, of New York, forges a path for other female reporters and editors in that field.
“She’s really got to show that she can hold her own against a world of men in sports,” McClure said.
The story resonates with people of all ages, McClure said, and from the perspective of a music director, the lyrics are “fabulous.”
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard people humming ‘You’ve Gotta Have Heart,’ ” she said. “And that’s the whole, I guess, crux of the show is that hope — and the heart of overcoming whatever the issue is and not taking for granted all that you have.”