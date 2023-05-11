Actor with local ties in the running for BAFTA TV award

We’ll learn Sunday whether Chaske Spencer, who starred opposite Emily Blunt in the Amazon Prime/BBC miniseries “The English,” will take home a BAFTA TV award.
The 1994 graduate of Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia is nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts leading actor award in the television category for the role.
The six-episode drama, set in the American West in 1890, came out last year and is streaming on Prime. Watching the awards live is a bit trickier, as U.S. viewers need to subscribe to a VPN to stream it on the BBC’s digital subscription service, BritBox. But fans can follow along on BAFTA’s social media, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Spencer first became widely known for his role as Sam Uley in the “Twilight” movies and since has appeared in multiple productions, including five episodes of the series “Barkskins” and the 2021 film “Wild Indian.”
Other nominees in the category are Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going To Hurt;” Cillian Murphy, “Peaky Blinders;” Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses;” Martin Freeman, “The Responder;” and Taron Egerton, “Black Bird.”
