Actor with local ties in the running for BAFTA TV award

Chaske Spencer, who has ties to north central Idaho, is in the running for a BAFTA TV award as best actor for his role in "The English."

 Amazon/BBC

We’ll learn Sunday whether Chaske Spencer, who starred opposite Emily Blunt in the Amazon Prime/BBC miniseries “The English,” will take home a BAFTA TV award.

The 1994 graduate of Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia is nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts leading actor award in the television category for the role.

