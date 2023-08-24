NATIONAL CINEMA DAY, ALL SEATS ALL SHOWS, Sunday, $4 — LEW, MOS, PUL. More info is on page 7.
“AFIRE” (NOT RATED)
A group of friends gather in a holiday home by the Baltic Sea where emotions run high as the parched forest around them catches fire. Stars Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer and Enno Trebs. Presented by The Confluence Lab and University of Idaho School of Global Studies. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday; $7. — KEN
“BARBIE” (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“BLUE BEETLE” (PG-13)
An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle. Stars Xolo Mariduena, Bruna Marquezine and Becky G. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“GRAN TURISMO” (PG-13)
Based on the true story of a team of underdogs: a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver and an idealistic motorsport executive who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE HILL” (PG)
The remarkable true-life story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball. Stars Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter and Scott Glenn. — LEW
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER” (R)
A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find they are carrying very dangerous cargo. Stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi and Liam Cunningham. — LEW
“THE MATRIX” (R)
When a stranger leads computer hacker Neo to a forbidding underworld, he discovers the shocking truth about the reality of life itself (1999). Stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally 90s Action series. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
“MEG 2: THE TRENCH” (PG-13)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Stars Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis. — LEW, PUL
“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART 1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — LEW, PUL
“OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“REEFER MADNESS” (NOT RATED)
From 1936, this cult classic is a cautionary tale that features a fictionalized take on marijuana use. A trio of drug dealers lead innocent teenagers to become addicted to “reefer” cigarettes by holding wild parties with jazz music. Stars Dorothy Short, Kenneth Craig and Lillian Miles. 7 p.m. Friday, $10. — KEN
“RETRIBUTION” (R)
A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school: His his car will explode if they stop and get out. Stars Liam Neeson, Noma Demezweni and Matthew Modine. — LEW, PUL
“SOME LIKE IT HOT” (NOT RATED)
After two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in (1959). Part of Kenworthy’s Palouse Pride series. Stars Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. 7 p.m. today, $10. — KEN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — LEW, MOS
“SPACEBALLS” (PG)
From 1987, a star-pilot for hire and his trusty sidekick must come to the rescue of a princess and save Planet Druidia from the clutches of the evil Spaceballs. Stars Mel Brooks, John Candy and Rick Moranis. — LEW, PUL
“STRAYS” (R)
An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner in this animated feature for adults. With Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher. — LEW, PUL
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM” (PG)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. With Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. — LEW, REX