“BARBIE” (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL
“BLUE BEETLE” (PG-13)
An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, and making him the superhero known as Blue Beetle. Stars Xolo Mariduena, Bruna Marquezine and Susan Sarandon. — LEW, MOS, PUL
CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of child-friendly animated shorts. Concessions available for purchase. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“HAUNTED MANSION” (PG-13)
A single mom (Rosario Dawson) hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly-bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. With Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield. — LEW
“HEAT” (R)
A group of high-end professional thieves start to feel the heat from the Los Angeles Police Department when they unknowingly leave a clue at their latest heist (1995). Stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally ‘90s Action series. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD” (PG)
Hiccup, a Viking leader, and his beloved dragon Toothless must unite their clans to find a hidden land that holds the key to defeating Grimmel’s evil plan to wipe out all dragons (2019). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“THE IRON GIANT” (PG)
A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy (1999). Part of Kenworthy’s new Family Flicks film series. 4 p.m. Sunday; $7, $3 child. — KEN
“THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER” (R)
A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find that they are carrying very dangerous cargo. Stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi and Liam Cunningham. — LEW
“MEG 2: THE TRENCH” (PG-13)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Stars Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis. — LEW, PUL
“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART 1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — LEW, PUL
“MOULIN ROUGE!” (PG-13)
A poor Bohemian poet in 1890s Paris falls for a beautiful courtesan and nightclub star coveted by a jealous duke (2001). Stars Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor and John Leguizamo. Part of Kenworthy’s Sound on Screen series. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $7. — KEN
“THE NOTEBOOK” (PG-13)
A poor yet passionate young man falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, however, social differences soon get in the way (2004). Stars Gena Rowlands, James Garner and Rachel McAdams. — LEW, PUL
“OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX, SUN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — LEW, MOS
“STRAYS” (R)
An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner in this animated feature for adults. With Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher. — LEW, PUL
“TALK TO ME” (R)
When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Stars Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen and Otis Dhanji. — LEW, PUL
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM” (PG)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. With Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. — LEW, MOS, PUL
UFC 292: STERLING VS. O’MALLEY
Streams live from the TD Garden in Boston. 7 p.m. Saturday. — LEW