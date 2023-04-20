A film event, playwrights festival, concert and a workshop by the Idaho Circus Collective join the traditional artisan booths and food trucks for the 37th annual Art Under the Elms Friday through Sunday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

Admission to the event, organized by the LCSC Center for Arts & History, is free. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.