artistic flashpoint

“A Wandering Path: The Story of Gilead Media” documents Adam Bartlett’s beginnings as a music distributor, slowly morphing into a record label, and finally into a highly influential tastemaker for extreme and heavy music in the 21st century.

The strain of the endeavor is the narrative core of the film, but the impact of the Gilead Media label on the bands and fans it united are at its heart. Though it may surprise some viewers, the connection and catharsis provided by Bartlett’s conversations and business decisions generated life-changing moments for musicians and fans.

