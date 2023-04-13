At area theaters

“AIR” (R)
Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. — LEW, MOS, PUL
MET LIVE IN HD: “DER ROSENKAVALIER”
A dream cast assembles for Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aristocratic Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover, Octavian, and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen’s fin-de-siècle staging. 9 a.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Monday; $20, $15 students. — KEN
“DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES” (PG-13)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“8 BILLION ANGELS”
Documentary connecting the planet’s environmental emergencies, including climate change, with unsustainable population growth, as humanity’s demand for resources exceeds nature’s ability to supply them. Presented by the Institute for Community Partnerships and Sustainable Development. 7 p.m. Wednesday; free. — KEN
“HIGGINS RIDGE”
The story of 20 smokejumpers who were dropped onto a remote mountain ridge in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness on August 4, 1961, to fight a wildfire. What looked like a routine fire from the air became a different story on the ground, as winds fueled the blaze into a blowup. The first smokejumpers on Higgins Ridge were an eight-man planeload from Grangeville. Twelve smokejumpers from Missoula, Mont., were sent in as backup. 6:30 p.m. Thursday; free. — FOX
“HIS ONLY SON” (PG-13)
After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three-day journey to sacrifice his son. Stars Nicolas Mouawad, Sara Seyed and Daniel da Silva. — LEW
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4” (R)
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MAFIA MAMMA” (R)
An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business. Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci and Sophia Nomvete star. — LEW, PUL
“NEFARIOUS” (R)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Stars Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi and James Healy Jr. — LEW
“THE POPE’S EXORCIST” (R)
The Rev. Gabriele Amorth, chief Vatican exorcist, investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican desperately tried to keep hidden. Stars Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto and Alex Essoe. — LEW, PUL
“RENFIELD” (R)
Dracula’s henchman longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and the bloodshed that comes with them. Stars Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina. — LEW, PUL
“SELENA” (PG)
The true story of the Texas-born Tejano singer who rose from cult status to performing at the Astrodome and recording albums that topped the Latin music charts. Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos and Jon Seda star in this 1997 film. — LEW, PUL
“SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS” (PG-13)
Continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam. Stars Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren. — LEW
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“SUZUME” (PG)
Seventeen-year-old Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over the country in this Japanese animated fantasy adventure. — LEW, PUL
THE TRAIL RUNNING FILM FESTIVAL
Inspiring evening of short running films, swag, dad jokes and more. Presented by the Palouse Road Runners. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; $15. — KEN