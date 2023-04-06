At area theaters

“AIR” (R)
Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CHAMPIONS” (PG-13)
A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Stars Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Mike Smith. — LEW
“CREED III” (PG-13)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurface, the face-off is more than just a fight. — LEW
“DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES” (PG-13)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“HIS ONLY SON” (PG-13)
After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three-day journey to sacrifice his son. Stars Nicolas Mouawad, Sara Seyed and Daniel da Silva. — LEW
“JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR” (G)
This1973 film is adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Broadway rock opera. — LEW, PUL
“JESUS REVOLUTION” (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. With Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and former Moscow resident Joel Courtney. — LEW, PUL
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4” (R)
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE QUIET GIRL” (PG-13)
A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer in this Oscar-nominated film, with dialogue mostly in Irish. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $7 —KEN
“SCREAM VI” (R)
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panttiere and Courtney Cox. — PUL
“SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS” (PG-13)
Continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam. Stars Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren. — LEW, PUL
“65” (PG-13)
Adam Driver and Araiana Greenblatt star in this time-traveling science fiction action thriller, complete with dinosaurs. — LEW
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. A review is on Page 9. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“UFC 287 : PEREIRA VS. ADESANYA 2”
Live from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla. 7 p.m Saturday. — LEW
