At area theaters

“ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET.” (PG-13)

When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence in this adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1970 young adult novel. Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates star. — LEW