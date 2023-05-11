At area theaters

When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence in this adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1970 young adult novel. Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates star. — LEW
“BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER” (PG-13)
Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE BLOOD OF A POET” (NOT RATED)
Part of the Kenworthy’s Silent Film Festival, this 1930 film defies easy summation: An artist crosses a threshold into a world of memory play, symbolism and eruptive creativity. The event features an accompanying score by University of Idaho instructor Ruby Fulton. A story about the festival ran last Thursday and can be found at inland360.com. 7 p.m. Thursday; $15, $10 students. — KEN
“DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES” (PG-13)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on a quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star. — LEW
“EVIL DEAD RISE” (R)
Estranged sisters struggle to survive and save their family from demonic creatures in the latest installment of this supernatural horror series. Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley and Anna-Maree Thomas star. — LEW, PUL
“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT” (R)
A local interpreter risks his life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain in Afghanistan. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star. — LEW
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4” (R)
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. — LEW
“LET THE RIGHT ONE IN” (R)
Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl. The film reinvigorates the vampire genre by mixing scares with intelligent storytelling and haunting cinematography. Swedish with English subtitles. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Euro Horror series. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $7. — KEN
“LOVE AGAIN” (PG-13)
A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone number, and forms a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celia Imrie star. — LEW, PUL
“NEFARIOUS” (R)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation and makes a chilling prediction. Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi and James Healy Jr. star. — LEW
“NO ONE TOLD ME” (NOT RATED)
Documentary look at the postpartum period, following the highs and lows encountered by parents Elise and Marc as they adapt to life with a baby. Followed by a panel conversation about postpartum care. 1 p.m. Saturday, $15. — KEN
“RALLY ROAD RACERS” (PG)
Racers compete in a high-stakes rally along the famous Silk Road trade route. Chloe Bennet, Sharon Horgan and J.K. Simmons star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” (G)
In this 1939 classic, Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, embarking on a quest with three new friends to see the wizard who can fulfill their wishes. Judy Garland, Frank Morgan and Ray Bolger star. — LEW, PUL
“TITANIC” (PG-13)
A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. The 1997 movie returns to the big screen in new 4K restoration. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane. 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $7. — KEN
