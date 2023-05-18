When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence in this adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1970 young adult novel. Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates star. — LEW
“BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER” (PG-13)
Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI” (NOT RATED)
A carnival act turns deadly when a sleepwalker haunts the city at night in this 1929 expressionist horror film starring Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt and Friedrich Feher. Part of the Kenworthy’s Silent Film Festival, with score by local composer Liam Marchant. 7 p.m. Thursday; $15, $10 students.. — KEN
MET LIVE IN HD: “DON GIOVANNI” (NOT RATED)
Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut in Mozart’s tragicomedy in which Don Giovanni, the infamous womanizer, kills Donna Anna’s father thenis chased by Donna Anna’s fiancé, Don Ottavio, as well as Donna Elvira, one of his former conquests. 9:55 a.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Monday; $20, $15 students. — KEN
“DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES” (PG-13)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on a quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star. — LEW
“EVIL DEAD RISE” (R)
Estranged sisters struggle to survive and save their family from demonic creatures in the latest installment of this supernatural horror series. Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley and Anna-Maree Thomas star. — LEW, PUL
“FAST X” (PG-13)
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes in the latest installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.. Stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT” (R)
A local interpreter risks his life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain in Afghanistan. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star. — LEW
“LOVE AGAIN” (PG-13)
A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone number, and forms a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celia Imrie star. — LEW
“NEFARIOUS” (R)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation and makes a chilling prediction. Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi and James Healy Jr. star. — LEW
“RALLY ROAD RACERS” (PG)
Racers compete in a high-stakes rally along the famous Silk Road trade route. Chloe Bennet, Sharon Horgan and J.K. Simmons star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“RIO BRAVO” (PG)
In this 1959 American Western film, a small-town sheriff enlists the help of a disabled man, a drunk and a young gunfighter in his efforts keep the brother of the local bad guy in jail. Stars John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson. — LEW, PUL
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“Suspiria” (R)
An American newcomer to a prestigious German ballet academy comes to realize the school is a front for something sinister amid a series of grisly murders in this 1977 horror classic. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Euro Horror series. Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini and Flavio Bucci star. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
“THE WICKER MAN” (R)
A puritan police sergeant arrives in a Scottish island village in search of a missing girl, who the pagan locals claim never existed. From 1973; part of the Moscow Film Society’s Euro Horror series. Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee and Diane Cilento star. 7 p.m. Saturday, $7. — KEN
