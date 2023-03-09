“THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT” (R)
Two drag performers and a transgender woman travel across the desert to perform their unique style of cabaret in the iconic 1994 LGBTQ film, presented by Sirius Entertainment. 7 p.m. Friday, free. — KEN
“ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA” (PG-13)
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, as the title characters, face off against Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, in this latest Marvel adventure. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CHAMPIONS” (PG-13)
A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Stars Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Mike Smith. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“COCAINE BEAR” (R)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CREED III” (PG-13)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurface the face-off is more than just a fight. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON” (PG-13)
Two master warriors (Chow Yun Fat and Michelle Yeoh) are faced with their greatest challenge when the treasured Green Destiny sword is stolen in this 2000 film. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, $7. — KEN
“80 FOR BRADY” (PG-13)
A group of friends makes it their mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star. — FOX, REX
“EYES WIDE SHUT” (R)
Stanley Kubrick co-wrote this 1999 psychological drama. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Cruise Control series of “alternative” Tom Cruise movies. 7 p.m. today, $7. — KEN
“JERRY MAGUIRE” (R)
After a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he puts his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him (1996). Presented by Moscow Film Society as part of its Cruise Control series of “alternative” Tom Cruise films. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $7. — KEN
“JESUS REVOLUTION” (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. With Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Former Moscow resident Joel Courtney also appears in the film. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE” (R)
Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order. Stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes. — LEW, MOS, PUL
OSCARS PARTY
Prediction ballots, prizes, treats, red carpet photo booth and the Oscars on the big screen. 5 p.m. Sunday, free. — KEN
“PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. — LEW
“SCREAM VI” (R)
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panttiere and Courtney Cox. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“65” (PG-13)
Adam Driver and Araiana Greenblatt star in this time-traveling science fiction action thriller, complete with dinosaurs. — LEW, MOS