At area theaters

“AIR” (R)
Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. — LEW, FOX, REX
“ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET.” (PG-13)
When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence in this adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1970 young adult novel. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”
A Brooklyn writer of books on the futility of marriage risks his reputation when he decides to tie the knot. Things get even more complicated when he learns on his wedding day that his beloved maiden aunts are habitual murderers. Part of the Kenworthy’s Films From The Vault series. Stars Cary Grant and Priscilla Lane.7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“BEAU IS AFRAID” (R)
Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan. — LEW, PUL
“BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY OF THE ONCE AND FUTURE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
Chronicles Foreman’s life and boxing career Foreman. Stars Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews and Sullivan Jones. — LEW, MOS
“DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES” (PG-13)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star. — LEW, PUL
“EVIL DEAD RISE” (R)
Estranged sisters struggle to survive and save their family from demonic creatures in the latest installment of this supernatural horror series. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT” (R)
A local interpreter risks his life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain in Afghanistan. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star. — LEW, PUL
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4” (R)
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. — LEW
KINO SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
Fourteen films by University of Idaho students, students at other Northwest schools and independent filmmakers. 6:30 p.m. Friday; free, $5 reserved seating. — KEN
MET LIVE IN HD: “CHAMPION”
Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith’s older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer’s estranged mother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Livestream 9:55 a.m. Saturday, encore 6 p.m. Monday; $20 adult, $15 student. — KEN
“NEFARIOUS” (R)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Stars Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi and James Healy Jr. — LEW
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “OTHELLO”
She’s a bright, headstrong daughter of a senator, elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations. He’s refugee of slavery; having risen to the top of a white world, he finds love across racial lines has a cost. Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together. But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide. 4 p.m. Sunday, $10. — KEN
“POLITE SOCIETY” (PG-13)
Ria Khan practices martial arts in order to become a stuntwoman. But when her sister drops out of art school and gets engaged, Ria decides she and her friends must pull off a wedding heist. Stars Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya. — PUL
“RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” (PG-13)
In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can obtain its awesome powers. Stars Harrison Ford, Karen Allen and Paul Freeman. — LEW, PUL
“RENFIELD” (R)
Dracula’s henchman longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and the bloodshed that comes with them. Stars Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina. — LEW, PUL
“SUZUME” (PG)
Seventeen-year-old Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over the country in this Japanese animated fantasy adventure. — PUL
“THE POPE’S EXORCIST” (R)
The Rev. Gabriele Amorth, chief Vatican exorcist, investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican desperately tried to keep hidden. Stars Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto and Alex Essoe. — LEW
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. — LEW, MOS, PUL
UI FISH AND WILDLIFE FILM FESTIVAL
Aims to enhance knowledge and stewardship of nature, including fish and wildlife, the wild landscapes they depend on and the communities that they sustain. 6 p.m. Thursday; $10, free for students and children. — KEN