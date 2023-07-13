“ASTEROID CITY” (PG-13)
World-changing events disrupt the itinerary of a junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. Stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks. — KEN, PUL
CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of kid-friendly animated shorts. Concesssions available. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“DESPICABLE ME 3” (PG)
Gru meets his long-lost and more successful twin brother Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist (2107). Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. With Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Trey Parker. 1 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
The latest animated feature from Disney’s Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. Stars Leah Lewis, Marmoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW, MOS
“HOP” (PG)
E.B., the Easter Bunny’s teenage son, heads to Hollywood, determined to become a drummer in a rock ’n’ roll band. In L.A, he’s taken in by Fred after the out-of-work slacker hits E.B. with his car (2011). Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. With Russell Brand, James Marsden and Elizabeth Perkins. 1 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR” PG-13
A college dream becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of a young man’s past suddenly return to haunt him and his father. Stars Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins. — LEW, PUL (A review may be found on Page 9.)
“JOY RIDE” (R)
Four Asian-American friends bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Debbie Fan, Annie Mumolo and Kenneth Liu star. — LEW, PUL
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
Minions Stuart, Kevin and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain who, alongside her inventor husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world (2015). Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. With Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm and Michael Keaton. 1 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART 1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“NO HARD FEELINGS” (R)
On the brink of losing her home, Maddie takes on an unusual job: bringing an introverted 19-year-old out of his shell before college. Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Morales and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. — LEW, PUL
“RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN” (PG)
A shy adolescent learns she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters. Stars Jane Fonda, Lana Condor and Toni Collette. — LEW (A review may be found on Page 7.)
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — LEW
“SHREK 2” (PG)
Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away to celebrate the marriage of Fiona’s parents, the king and queen, and arrive to find they are not as welcome as they thought they would be (2004). With Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. — LEW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE” (PG)
Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Brian Tyree Henry. — LEW, PUL
“TANGERINE” (R)
A hooker tears through Tinseltown on Christmas Eve searching for the pimp who broke her heart in this comedy from 2015 presented by Moscow Film Society. Stars Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor and Karen Karagulian. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN
“TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS” (PG-13)
During the 1990s, a new faction of Transformers join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Luna Lauren Velez. — LEW, SUN