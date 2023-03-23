At area theaters

“ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA” (PG-13)
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, as the title characters, face off against Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, in this latest Marvel adventure. — LEW, PUL
“CHAMPIONS” (PG-13)
A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Stars Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Mike Smith. — LEW
“COCAINE BEAR” (R)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine. — LEW
“CREED III” (PG-13)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurface, the face-off is more than just a fight. — LEW, MOS, PUL
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “THE CRUCIBLE”
A contemporary staging of Arthur Miller’s parable of power directed by Lyndsey Turner. Captured live from the Olivier stage at the National Theatre, London. 4 p.m. Sunday, $10. — KEN
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
This sci-fi action comedy garnered seven Academy Awards, including best actress for Michelle Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. — PUL
“FUNDI: THE STORY OF ELLA BAKER” (NOT RATED)
Explores the role Baker, a friend and adviser to Martin Luther King Jr., played in shaping the American civil rights movement. Presented by the Terry Buffington Foundation. Talk-back with Buffington follows the film screening. 2 p.m. Sunday, $10. — KEN
“JESUS REVOLUTION” (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. With Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and former Moscow resident Joel Courtney. — LEW, PUL, FOX
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4” (R)
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. — LEW
“SCREAM VI” (R)
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panttiere and Courtney Cox. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS” (PG-13)
Continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam. Stars Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“65” (PG-13)
Adam Driver and Araiana Greenblatt star in this time-traveling science fiction action thriller, complete with dinosaurs. — LEW, PUL
“THE TEN COMMANDMENTS” (G)
Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 epic religious drama with Anne Baxter, Yul Brynner and Edward G. Robinson. — LEW, PUL !
