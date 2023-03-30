“AIR” (R)
Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CHAMPIONS” (PG-13)
A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Stars Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Mike Smith. — LEW
“COCAINE BEAR” (R)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine. — LEW
“CREED III” (PG-13)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurface, the face-off is more than just a fight. — LEW, MOS
“DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES” (PG-13)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
MET LIVE IN HD: “FALSTAFF”
Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy. 1 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Monday; $20, $15 students. — KEN
“HIS ONLY SON” (PG-13)
After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son. Stars Nicolas Mouawad, Sara Seyed and Daniel da Silva. — LEW
“JESUS REVOLUTION” (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. With Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and former Moscow resident Joel Courtney. — FOX, LEW, PUL, REX
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4” (R)
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE LAND BEFORE TIME” (G)
An orphaned brontosaurus teams up with other young dinosaurs in order to reunite with their families. This 1988 animated film stars Pat Hingle, Gabriel Damon and Helen Shaver. — LEW, PUL
“PARIS IS BURNING” (R)
A chronicle of New York’s drag scene in the 1980s, focusing on balls, voguing and the ambitions and dreams of those who gave the era its warmth and vitality. Presented by University of Idaho LGBTQA Office and Washington State University GPSA as part of the Out at the Kenworthy series. 7 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. — LEW
“RRR” (NOT RATED)
A fictitious story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s. 4 p.m. Sunday, $7. — KEN
“SCREAM VI” (R)
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panttiere and Courtney Cox. — LEW, PUL
“SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS” (PG-13)
Continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam. Stars Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“65” (PG-13)
Adam Driver and Araiana Greenblatt star in this time-traveling science fiction action thriller, complete with dinosaurs. — LEW, PUL
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. — LEW, MOS, PUL
