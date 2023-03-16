“ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT”
A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the Western Front during World War I. 4 p.m. Sunday, $7. — KEN
“ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA” (PG-13)
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, as the title characters, face off against Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, in this latest Marvel adventure. — LEW, PUL
“CHAMPIONS” (PG-13)
A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Stars Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Mike Smith. — LEW, PUL
“COCAINE BEAR” (R)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine. — LEW, MOS, PUL
COPYCAT CINEMA 2023
Contest entrants reimagined a two-minute scene from the 1991 movie “Hook.” Submissions will be shown at 7 tonight, and the $500 grand prize winner will be announced. Free. — KEN
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. 4 p.m. Saturday, $7. — KEN
“COLLATERAL” (R)
A cab driver finds himself the hostage of an engaging contract killer as he makes his rounds from hit to hit during one night in Los Angeles (2004). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Cruise Control series. Stars Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx and Jada Pinkett Smith. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
“CREED III” (PG-13)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurface the face-off is more than just a fight. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
A middle-aged Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led in this multiple Oscar-winning film. 7 p.m. Saturday, $7. — KEN
“JESUS REVOLUTION” (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. With Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and former Moscow resident Joel Courtney. — LEW, PUL, FOX
MET LIVE IN HD: “LOHENGRIN”
Wagner’s soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years, with music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting a cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role. 9 a.m. Saturday; $20 adults, $15 students. — KEN
“MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON” (PG)
Marcel, a 1-inch-tall shell, ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie. When a documentary filmmaker discovers them, his short film brings Marcel millions of fans, unprecedented dangers and a new hope of finding his long-lost family. 7 p.m. Friday $7 adults, $3 children. — KEN
“OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE” (R)
Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order. Stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes. — LEW
“PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. — LEW
“SCREAM VI” (R)
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panttiere and Courtney Cox. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS” (PG-13)
Continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam. Stars Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“SIXTEEN CANDLES” (PG)
A girl’s “sweet” 16th birthday is anything but special: Her family forgets about it, and she suffers from every embarrassment possible (1984). Stars Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall and Justin Henry. — LEW, PUL
“65” (PG-13)
Adam Driver and Araiana Greenblatt star in this time-traveling science fiction action thriller, complete with dinosaurs. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE TIME TO LIVE AND THE TIME TO DIE” (NOT RATED)
Taiwan-based director Hou Hsiao-hsien’s semi-autobiographical take on growing up in Taiwan in the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War. Part of University of Idaho Asian Film Series presented by the Idaho Asia Institute, School of Global Studies School of Journalism and Mass Media. 7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
UFC 286: EDWARDS VS. USMAN
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman at 2 p.m. Saturday from The O2 Arena in London, England. — LEW, PUL