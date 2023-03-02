At area theaters

“ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA” (PG-13)
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, as the title characters, face off against Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, in this latest Marvel adventure. — LEW, MOS, PUL
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 1:35 am
“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — LEW
“COCAINE BEAR” (R)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CREED III” (PG-13)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurface the face-off is more than just a fight. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“80 FOR BRADY” (PG-13)
A group of friends makes it their mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star. — FOX, LEW, REX
“JESUS REVOLUTION” (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. With Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Former Moscow resident Joel Courtney also appears in the film. — LEW, PUL
“LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS” (PG-13)
A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed in this cult classic from 1986. — LEW, PUL
“MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE” (R)
Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane in the third installment of the “Magic Mike” film franchise. Salma Hayek Pinault also stars. — LEW, PUL
“A MAN CALLED OTTO” (PG-13)
Tom Hanks stars as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship. — LEW
“OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE” (R)
Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order. Stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes. — LEW, PUL
“NORTH BY NORTHWEST” (NOT RATED)
A New York City advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies, and falls for a woman whose loyalties he begins to doubt (1959). Stars Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and James Mason. Part of the Kenworthy’s Films From the Vault series. 7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
POLLINATOR SUMMIT: CLOSING NIGHT FILM
Part of two-day pollinator education event. 7 p.m. Thursday, free with registration at pollinatorsummit2023.eventbrite.com. — KEN
“PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. — LEW, MOS, PUL
UFC 285: JONES VS. GANE
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at 7 p.m. Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. — LEW, PUL
“WOMEN TALKING” (PG-13)
Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. $7. — KEN
“YEAR OF THE DOG” (PG-13)
Matt (Rob Grabow) is a loner alcoholic struggling to maintain sobriety when he meets Yup’ik, a stray Siberian husky with a unique talent. The two find a connection and, with the help of a close-knit Montana community, discover what it takes to pull through to the finish line. A portion of ticket sales benefits the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter and Humane Society of the Palouse. — LEW, MOS
