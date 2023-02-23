At area theaters

“THE AMAZING MAURICE” (PG)
Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam: He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. — LEW
“ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA” (PG-13)
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, as the title characters, face off against Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, in this latest Marvel adventure. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — LEW, PUL
“COCAINE BEAR” (R)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CLUSTERLUCK” (NOT RATED)
This short documentary film unpacks what community means and what it looks like for Black scholars to have supportive communities within their departments at their institutions. Part of the Black History Month screenings, 7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“80 FOR BRADY” (PG-13)
A group of friends makes it their mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star. — LEW
“JESUS REVOLUTION” (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. With Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Former Moscow resident Joel Courtney also appears in the film. — LEW
“KNOCK AT THE CABIN” (R)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. — LEW
LUNAFEST
National traveling festival of short films by independent women filmmakers, presented by the University of Idaho Women’s Center. Reception
5:30 p.m., screening 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Students, free; general public $15. Tickets must be purchased in advance. — KEN
“MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE” (R)
Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane in the third installment of the “Magic Mike” film franchise. Salma Hayek Pinault also stars. — LEW, PUL
“MALCOLM X” (PG-13)
Biographical epic of the controversial and influential Black Nationalist leader, from his early life and career as a small-time gangster, to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Based on a True Story biopic series. Stars Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett and Delroy Lindo. 7 p.m. Thursday, $7. — KEN
“A MAN CALLED OTTO” (PG-13)
Tom Hanks stars as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship. — LEW
“MARLOWE” (R)
Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange star in this noir crime thriller set in late 1930s Bay City, Calif. — LEW, PUL
“MY FAIR LADY” (G)
In 1910s London, snobbish phonetics professor Henry Higgins agrees to a wager that he can make crude flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, presentable in high society. Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison and Stanley Holloway star in this 1964 film. — LEW, PUL
“PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. — LEW, MOS, PUL
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “THE SEAGULL”
In an isolated countryside village, dreams lie in tatters, hopes are dashed and hearts are broken. With nowhere left to turn, citizens turn on each other. 4 p.m. Saturday, $10. — KEN
“THE ROOM” (R)
The culmination of the Palouse Cult Film Revival promises plenty of groans and unintended hilarity as what some have deemed the worst movie ever made returns to the Kenworthy screen. Attendees receive a call-out script and a prop bag for a fully-interactive experience. 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, $10 or $20 pass. — KEN
“SPIRITED AWAY”
During her family’s move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts (2001). Noon Saturday, (English dubbed) and 4 p.m. Saturday (Japanese with English subtitles). Adult $7, child $3. — KEN
“YEAR OF THE DOG” (PG-13)
Matt (Rob Grabow) is a loner alcoholic struggling to maintain sobriety when he meets Yup’ik, a stray Siberian husky with a unique talent. The two find a connection and, with the help of a close-knit Montana community, discover what it takes to pull through to the finish line. A portion of ticket sales benefits the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter. More information is on Page 3. — LEW