“AIR” (R)
Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck star. — LEW
“ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET.” (PG-13)
When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence in this adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1970 young adult novel. Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BEAU IS AFRAID” (R)
Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey home. Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan star. — LEW, PUL, KEN
“BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY OF THE ONCE AND FUTURE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
Chronicles Foreman’s life and boxing career. Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews and Sullivan Jones star. — LEW, MOS
“DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES” (PG-13)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on a quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star. — LEW, PUL
“EVIL DEAD RISE” (R)
Estranged sisters struggle to survive and save their family from demonic creatures in the latest installment of this supernatural horror series. Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley and Anna-Maree Thomas star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“FOOTLOOSE” (PG-13)
City teenager Ren MacCormack moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and his rebellious spirit shakes up the populace in this 2011 remake of the 1984 classic. Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough and Dennis Quaid star. — LEW
“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista star. A review is on Page 7. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT” (R)
A local interpreter risks his life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain in Afghanistan. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star. — LEW
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4” (R)
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. — LEW
“LOVE AGAIN” (PG-13)
A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone number, and forms a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celia Imrie star. — LEW, PUL
“PAN’S LABYRINTH” (R)
In the Falangist Spain of 1944, the bookish young stepdaughter of a sadistic army officer escapes into an eerie but captivating fantasy world. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Euro Horror series. Spanish with English subtitles. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
“NEFARIOUS” (R)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation and makes a chilling prediction. Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi and James Healy Jr. star. — LEW
“POLITE SOCIETY” (PG-13)
Ria Khan practices martial arts in order to become a stuntwoman. But when her sister drops out of art school and gets engaged, Ria decides she and her friends must pull off a wedding heist. Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya star. — PUL
“THE WIND” (MATURE AUDIENCES)
Moscow composer Dylan Champagne opens the Kenworthy’s Silent Film Festival with a new score for string quartet and live electronics to accompany Victor Sjöstrom’s 1928 melodrama. Lillian Gish stars as a woman who comes to a wrangler’s outfit on a bleak Western expanse, seeking shelter from the storms. 7 p.m. today; $15, $10 students. More information is on Page 8.— KEN
“SPELLERS” (NOT RATED)
Documentary about nonverbal autistic people who communicate through letter boards. A Q&A panel follows screening. Presented by Research and Education for Autistic Children’s Treatment. 1 p.m. Sunday, free. More information is on Page 5. — KEN
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
UFC 288: STERLING VS. CEJUDO
Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo at 7 p.m. Saturday from the Prudential Center, Newark, N.J. — LEW !