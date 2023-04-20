At area theaters

“AIR” (R)
Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. — LEW
“AIR” (R)
Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. — LEW
“BLAZING SADDLES” (R)
This 1974 American satirical Western comedy was directed by Mel Brooks and stars Brooks, Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little. — LEW
“CHUNGKING EXPRESS” (NOT RATED)
This 1994 film captures the ambiguity of 1990s Hong Kong as it follows the stories of two cops in search of connection in the global, yet somehow transient city. University of Idaho Asian Film Series, presented by Idaho Asia Institute, School of Global Studies and School of Journalism and Mass Media. 7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES” (PG-13)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“EVIL DEAD RISE” (R)
Estranged sisters struggle to survive and save their family from demonic creatures in the latest installment of this supernatural horror series. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT” (R)
A local interpreter risks his life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain in Afghanistan. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star. — LEW, PUL
“HIS ONLY SON” (PG-13)
After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three-day journey to sacrifice his son. Stars Nicolas Mouawad, Sara Seyed and Daniel da Silva. — LEW
“THE MAN WHO STOPPED THE DESERT” (NOT RATED)
Documentary about an African visionary at the cutting edge of the fight against desertification in Burkina Faso. Presented by the Institute for Community Partnerships and Sustainable Development. 7 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4” (R)
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MAFIA MAMMA” (R)
An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business. Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci and Sophia Nomvete star. — LEW
“NEFARIOUS” (R)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Stars Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi and James Healy Jr. — LEW
“THE POPE’S EXORCIST” (R)
The Rev. Gabriele Amorth, chief Vatican exorcist, investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican desperately tried to keep hidden. Stars Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto and Alex Essoe. — LEW, PUL
“RENFIELD” (R)
Dracula’s henchman longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and the bloodshed that comes with them. Stars Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina. — LEW, PUL
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (PG)
The story of the video game heroes on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL
“SUZUME” (PG)
Seventeen-year-old Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over the country in this Japanese animated fantasy adventure. — LEW, PUL
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.