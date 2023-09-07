UFC 293: ADESANYA VS. STRICKLAND
Live from Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. 7 p.m. Saturday. — LEW
“BARBIE” (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BLUE BEETLE” (PG-13)
An alien scarab chooses teenager Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. Stars Xolo Mariduena, Bruna Marquezine and Becky G. — LEW, PUL, REX
“BOTTOMS” (R)
Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to meet girls, hoping to lose their virginity before graduation. Stars Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri and Ruby Cruz. — PUL
“THE EQUALIZER 3” (R)
Robert McCall finds himself at home in southern Italy but discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he must do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. Stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Eugenio Mastrandrea. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” (PG-13)
Follows 17-year-old Ryota Miyagi, who struggles to accomplish his late elder brother’s dream of becoming a basketball star (2022). Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series. With Adam McArthur, Jon Allen and Ben Balmaceda. 7 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“GRAN TURISMO” (PG-13)
Based on the true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver and an idealistic motorsport executive — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe. — LEW
“THE HILL” (PG)
The true-life story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball. Stars Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter and Scott Glenn. — LEW
“MEG 2: THE TRENCH” (PG-13)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Stars Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis. — LEW
“MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3” (PG-13)
After travelling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends. Stars Nia Vardalos, John Corbett and Louis Mandylor. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE NUN II” (R)
In 1956 France, a priest is murdered and an evil is spreading. The sequel follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun. Stars Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Storm Reid. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — FOX, KEN, LEW, MOS, PUL
“SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE” (NOT RATED)
When bewitching alien Kisenian threatens to replace the solar system’s positive energy with negative waves, youthful adventuress Sailor Moon and her four fellow Sailors jump into action in this feature-length film based on the popular anime series (1993). Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series. With Kotono Mitsuishi, Toru Furuya and Michie Tomizawa. 7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — LEW
“STRAYS” (R)
An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner in this live action/computer animated feature for adults. With Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher. — LEW, PUL
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM” (PG)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. With Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. — LEW, SUN
“THE TERMINATOR” (R)
A human soldier is sent from 2029 to 1984 to stop an almost indestructible cyborg killing machine, sent from the same year, which has been programmed to execute a young woman whose unborn son is the key to humanity’s salvation (1984). Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn. — LEW, PUL