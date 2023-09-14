Tunes from Dan & Shay and Vic Mensa plus a genre-blending Hulu series, “The Other Black Girl,” set inside the world of publishing are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Among other offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists are a joyous season two of “Welcome to Wrexham,” “Barbie” can be bought for $30 and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return for season three of “The Morning Show.”

Recommended for you