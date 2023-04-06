The Albertsons Boise Open will return this summer with top-notch golf to watch — and concerts to enjoy afterward.
It’s quite affordable too, even if prices have inched up a few bucks. And local charities benefit from ticket sales.
Sheryl Crow, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Weezer are this year’s performers. The three outdoor concerts will happen immediately after Korn Ferry Tour action ends on the first three evenings of the tournament, which is Aug. 24-27 at Hillcrest Country Club.
Nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow will kick things off on Thursday, Aug. 24. Crow is known for hits such as “Strong Enough,” “If It Makes You Happy” and “A Change Would Do You Good.”
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform Friday, Aug. 25. The iconic singer is famous for 1980s favorites such as “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”
Alternative-rock band Weezer will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 26. Formed in 1992, the group hit it big two years later with its self-titled debut album. Hits on that record included “Buddy Holly,” “Undone – The Sweater Song” and “Say It Ain’t So.”
Concerts will happen alongside the 18th fairway at the golf course, located at 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive. Admission is included in the price of daily tournament tickets and four-day passes. Daily tickets are $30 — up from $25 last year — for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and $10 for Sunday’s final round. Four-day passes for the entire tournament are available for $75. Tickets may be purchased at AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com; sales started at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The event is promoted and put on by Jeff Sanders Entertainment.
“We are excited for another entertaining year of exciting PGA Tour golf by day and amazing concerts at night at Hillcrest Country Club,” Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, said in a media release. “Last year, the event set charity records and thanks to our amazing sponsors Albertsons, Chevron, over 100 additional major sponsors and 800 loyal Boise volunteers, we hope to do that again while hosting the most fan-friendly and affordable event here in Boise.”
Now in its 34th year, the Albertsons Boise Open “will be the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to feature 156 Korn Ferry Tour players as they compete to earn their PGA Tour cards for the 2023-24 PGA Tour season,” according to the release.
Albertsons has sponsored the event since its inception, and Chevron joined in 2021 as the presenting sponsor. The Albertsons Boise Open has raised nearly $33 million since its start in 1990. Last year, it set the Korn Ferry Tour record with a donation of $3 million to charities.
The face value of all tournament ticket sales goes to Treasure Valley charities.
“A portion of the money raised for charity will once again come from the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program where 100% of all event ticket sales support local charities,” according to the release. “Through the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity program, all ticket purchasers will select the local charity their ticket purchase will support.”
