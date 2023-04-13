Creations reflecting the theme “Nature Creates Beauty” star in the 41st annual Palouse Patchers’ quilt show this weekend.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Entry is $5 for the day, $3 for seniors and children younger than 10.*
Known as a showcase for outstanding regional quilters, the show typically attracts about 500 visitors, according to a Palouse Patchers news release, and features more than 200 quilts made over the past year in a variety of sizes, both by hand and machine.
While the quilts aren’t for sale, about a dozen vendors from throughout the Northwest will have fabrics, patterns and tools for purchase.
A quilt created by the group’s members featuring diamond-shaped blocks and made with Kaffe Fassett fabrics, titled “Fassett’s Facet,” will be up for raffle, with tickets available for $1 each. The winner will be drawn Sunday afternoon but need not be present to win. The diamond theme continues the Janet Freitag Memorial Challenge, instituted in memory of the former Palouse Patcher, who died after a long bout with cancer.
Proceeds from the show help fund Palouse Patchers educational events, encourage participation in the fabric arts and support a variety of community organizations.