Creations reflecting the theme “Nature Creates Beauty” star in the 41st annual Palouse Patchers’ quilt show this weekend.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Entry is $5 for the day, $3 for seniors and children younger than 10.*

