‘Blue Beetle’ takes DC in refreshing new direction

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Xolo Maridueña in a scene from "Blue Beetle." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

 Uncredited

For Jaime Reyes — the Blue Beetle — being a superhero is a family affair. While most superheroes shield their identities from loved ones, in “Blue Beetle,” the first DC Comics movie to feature a Latino superhero, it’s a group project. When recent college grad Jaime (Xolo Maridueña) unknowingly brings home an alien scarab in a fast-food box handed to him by industrial heir Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine), which she spirited away from the headquarters of the family business, he’s egged on by his sister Milagro (Belissa Escobedo) and Uncle Rudy (George Lopez) to check it out. The scarab quickly responds to him, his entire family watching in horror as the critter fuses onto his spine, forming a symbiotic relationship that affords Jaime the powers of a sentient battle suit complete with a Siri-style intelligence, Khaji-Da (voiced by Becky G).

The alien suit may be nifty, allowing him to fly and fight and conjure weapons out of thin air, but Jaime derives his strength and drive from the tight-knit Reyes clan. His family is a crucial component in the comic books, lovingly transferred to the screen by director Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The first Latino superhero movie is a true reflection of Latino culture, including the food, the music, the history and the focus on family, first and foremost.