Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High near 85F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 1:58 am
Lewiston roundup
If the Washington State football team had a summer session scheduled for 6 a.m., you could bet money senior wide receiver Lincoln Victor would already be there by 5 a.m. working out.
A new track
Roasted Vegetable Soup
Cook time: 1-1½ hours.
Serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
4 red bell peppers
1 small hot pepper of choice
2 pounds ripe tomatoes
2 carrots
2 stalks celery
1 onion
2 small zucchini or summer squash
1 head garlic
Vegetable stock
Fresh basil
Olive oil
Honey, to taste
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the croutons: (optional)
Bread of choice
Cheese of choice
Beet Bruschetta
2 pounds beets
4 ounces goat cheese
8 ounces cream cheese, Neufchâtel or mascarpone
1 shallot
1 clove garlic
1 loaf fresh bread of choice
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons finely minced parsley
