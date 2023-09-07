Summer is coming to a close, which means it’s harvest season. And the produce is absolutely stunning — if not overwhelming.

If you’re anything like me, you go to the farmers market with a serious case of “eyes bigger than stomach.” The fruits and vegetables are all so tempting, and you want to try them all. As much as I try to map my meals for the week, I’m often left with fresh produce in need of using before it spoils. And we all know someone panicking because their garden is overflowing with zucchini. That’s the beauty of this time of year, and I’m grateful for it.