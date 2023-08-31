Art & Exhibits
“Elevated Perspective,” Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Capstone experience for 2022 My Artrepreneur Program cohort of 12 artists. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31.
“Past Meets Present,” Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Exhibit compares historic past of 128-year-old Atheneaum Club in Colfax with its present endeavors.
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 individual Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“Here in a Homemade Forest,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition inspired by Washington State University 2023-24 Common Reading book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist of Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage combines aspects of Indigenous art and culture with modernist traditions.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 2. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Clothing from 1890s to 1970s from Latah County Historical Society collection.
“Pastel Show,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Aug. 31. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Ukrainian Art Exhibition, through Sept. 22. Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University, Pullman. By Olha Hrytsiuk and Ivanka Petrukha.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
“The Great Northwest Wood Show and Sale,” Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 24. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Wood craft by 25 artists from Moscow, Viola, Peck, Pullman, Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick and Spokane.
JD Brown opening reception, Sept. 1, 4-7 p.m. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Exhibit of acrylic paintings by Brown, of Pomeroy. Show continues through September
First Friday Art, Sept. 1, 4:30-9 p.m. Downtown Pullman, Main Street. 1920s theme with artists and artisan markets, speakeasy pub crawl.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
Mike Beeman Pastel Workshop, Sept. 7-9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $385. Beeman, of Cheyenne, Wyo., is a member of the American Impressionist Society and Pastel Society of America. Must be paid in advance. bit.ly/ValleyArtPastels.
Life drawing studio, Begins Sept. 9. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. through Nov. 18. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Cost: $10/session. Practice figure drawing with live, nude model. UI Drawing Studio: AAN 309. Information: (208) 882-0273 or text (208) 301-8719
Crazy quilt workshop, Sept. 15-17, 2-5 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $75. No experience needed; all materials included. artisanbarn.org.
Guided exhibit discussion and celebration, Sept. 19, 1:30-6 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist Jeffrey Gibson joins guided discussion moderated by associate professor Michael Holloman. Refreshments will follow.
Books & Authors
Christine McDonald and Julene Ewert, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Book signing during Moscow Farmers Market with author and illustrator of new picture book “Just Imagine a More Beautiful World.”
Kathy Kwiatkowski, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow author of “Stand In Your Brilliance: A Transformative Guide to Overcome Life’s Challenges and Remember the Truth of Who You Are.”
Annette Bay Pimentel, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow children’s book author of “Before Colors” talks about physics of light and color. Attendees receive gift with book purchase.
civic engagement
Palouse Free Thinkers, First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 1. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Libraries
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Play & Learn, Sept. 12 and 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Health & Wellness
WSU Aging Lab study, through Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington State University seeks individuals age 50+ experiencing memory difficulties that affect daily life. More information and criteria online. bit.ly/WSUagingstudy.
Zumba!, Begins Sept. 6. Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. through May 22. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $7/class, drop in; $5/class, with punch card. Aerobic exercise based on easy-to-learn movements to Latin-type music. All ages.
“Eat Healthy, Be Active” Workshop Series, Sept. 11, 18, Oct. 2, 9 and 16 12:30-2 p.m., Sept. 25, 12:15-2 p.m. TriState Health, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Taught by nutrition experts focusing on healthy meal planning, food preparation, physical activity in conference room. RSVP required; seating limited. bit.ly/3JS8gyH.
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays 5-8 p.m. through August and 4-7 p.m. in September. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
Kamiah BBQ Days, Sept. 1-3. Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, 518 Main St., Kamiah. Schedule at kamiahchamber.com/things-to-do/free-bbq-days.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
BBQ Days Duck Race, Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Upriver Youth Leadership Council Teen Center, 405 Main St., Kamiah. Cost: $10/duck. Upriver Youth Leadership Council fundraiser for Kamiah Skate Park bowl. Numbered plastic ducks float down Lawyer’s Creek. $100 first prize. Information: yabdaisybower@gmail.com.
Palouse Empire Fair, Sept. 7-9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Palouse Empire Fair and Fairgrounds, 322 Fairgrounds Road, Colfax. Cost: $15/$10/$5.
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
Blackberry Festival and Car Show, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Centennial Park, Idaho Highway 3, Juliaetta. Events, food, vendors.
MosCon Revival, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Celebrate past MosCons and nerd culture on the Palouse. Dealers room, cosplay clinics, video game tournaments, board games, local author discussions.
Lewiston Roundup Parade, Sept. 9, 9:59 a.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Theme: “Ropes, Rosin and Rodeo for 89 Years.”
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street, Palouse. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair, Sept. 14, Sept. 15, Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Latah County Fair, Sept. 14, 1-10 p.m., Sept. 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Garfield County Fair & Rodeo, Sept. 15-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Garfield County Fairgrounds, 99 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy. Cost: $15/all three days.
Downtown Tailgate, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. Food and retail vendors, cornhole tournaments and tailgate decorating contest. Presented by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
West Coast swing workshop, Sept. 16, 1-5:30 p.m. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $25. Brendan and Rachel Souvenir will teach. Schedule includes: Foundations 1; Foundations 2; Styling Options; followed by short social dance. Register by Sept. 11: (509) 552-9457
East Coast swing dance classes, Begins Sept. 17. Sundays, 3-4:30 p.m. through Oct. 29. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $30/person. Not a beginning class. Register: (509) 552-9457.
East Coast swing beginner classes, Begins Sept. 17. Sundays, 5-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 29. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $30. Having partner is helpful, not required. Register: (509) 552-9457.
Thursday Night Dance, Sept. 21, 6:30-9 p.m. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Bodie Dominguez; alcohol-free event.
Nez Perce County Fair, Sept. 21-24. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. npcfair.org
Everything Retirement Workshop, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $25. Presented by University of Idaho Extension and The Spokane Retirement Resource Center. Everythingretirement2023.eventbrite.com.
Corks for a Cause, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Supports Lewis Clark Christian School.
Lewis County Fair, Sept. 28-Oct. 1. Lewis County Fairgrounds, 510 Oak St., Nezperce. lewiscountyid.us
Wine Under the Stars, Sept. 30, 7-9:30 p.m. Palouse Disovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Cost: $50. Annual fundraising event supporting center’s operations. 21+. palousescience.net/fundraiser.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
Winemaker’s Dinner with Cellar Door Cooking, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $120. Collaboration between Colter’s Creek Winery and Cellar Door Cooking. Seatings every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m. Reservations and prepayment required: josh@colterscreek.com or (208) 301-5125.
Pour Company Farmhouse Beer Fest, Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Cost: $35. Farmhouse style beer from more than a dozen breweries. General admission includes event glass, four 6-ounce pours. Ticket information: pourcompanymoscow.com.
Lewiston Food Truck Night, Second Tuesday of every month, 5-9 p.m. through Sept. 12. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Bounce house, live music, beer garden.
Historic Recipe Challenge entries due, Sept. 13, 1-8 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society as part of Latah County Fair. Recipe, a cream cake, on historical society website and in fair book.
Sip, Swing & Support, Sept. 15, 6-10 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $50-$60. Benefit for Twin County United Way. tcuw.org.
Music
Concert Choir rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 5. Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. All are welcome to join the LC State Concert Choir; no audition necessary. Information: sjgraham@lcsc.edu.
Big Sky City Limits, Aug. 31, 6-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 suggested donation for musicians. Montana-based singer-songwriter.
Blues & Brews, Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 31. MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: no cover. Live music on the patio.
Michael Kelly Blues Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals. Wine, beer available. Bring your own food.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main and Pine streets, Pullman. Performance by Smith & Reilly. Presented by Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center. Bring a chair. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Eric E., Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m. Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston. Reservations: (208) 743-1811. Online: eric-e.com
Haunted like Human, Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10 suggested donation. Nashville-based duo.
The Senders, Sept. 1, 7-10 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10. ’50s and ’60s popular music. Doors open 6:15 p.m.; food, beer, wine available for purchase. More info on Page 10.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Family-friendly concerts. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
The B-Sides, Sept. 2, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Wine and food available for purchase.
Sam Weber, Sept. 4, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10 suggested donation. Canadian singer-songwriter.
UPOP Ukelele Sing Along, Begins Sept. 6. First Wednesday of every month, 5:30-7:30 p.m. through Oct. 6. Bishop Place Independent Living Social Room, 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Bring music or just come to sing along. Meet in Community Room off rear parking lot on west side.
The Infinity Ring, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Backstage Speakeasy, 508 S. Main St., Kenworthy Theatre, Moscow. Cost: $10. Slowwalker and Csikos will open. Ages 21+.
Paradox, Sept. 9 and Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Five-piece cover band plays rock, pop, folk and country music. Food and wine available for purchase.
Cordelia Summer Concert Series: Border Highlanders, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Bagpipes with lively rhythm section. Outdoor concert; bring lawn chairs.
Paul Arbor & Allison Anders, Bill LaVoie and Michael Trew, Sept. 11, 6-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10 suggested donation. Live music.
KingDow, Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10. Hip-hop, afro beat, trap, world and alternative music.
Idaho Guitar Summit, Sept. 15, 7:30-9 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: Suggested donation $10. Classical and jazz guitarists from Idaho Guitar Society include Craig Green, Idaho Falls; Larry Almeida, Coeur d’Alene; Ryan Nitz, Boise; James Reid and Daniel Pinilla, of Moscow.
Vintage Youth, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Food available for purchase; lawn chairs and blankets welcome.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and Fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
Wayne White, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Finger-style acoustic guitarist, songwriter and instructor.
Douglas Cameron, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Original songs and loops. Food and wine available for purchase.
2 Chainz, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $90. Multiplatinum Atlanta-based rapper. ticketswest.com/events/venue/clearwater-river-casino.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
The Lukenbills, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cover music; food and wine available for purchase.
Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. All music is provided. Singers-only and all skill levels welcome.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Yoga in the Cedars, Sept. 2, 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Led by Jessica for all levels and all ages. Bring outdoor mat or towel, water and dress in layers.
Lewiston Roundup, Sept. 6-9, 6:59 p.m. Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. Cost: $5-$45. Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday, Family Day on Thursday, Tough Enough to Wear Pink on Friday, finals on Saturday. bit.ly/RoundupTickets.
Howling at Hamilton, Sept. 10, 1-6 p.m. Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Cost: $15 per dog. Humane Society of the Palouse fundraiser. Pooches can swim and participate in a pool-jumping contest. Each pup must be accompanied by at least one person.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s, Sept. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Join a team, form your own or walk individually. Register: act.alz.org/quadcities
Stage & Screen
Open auditions, Aug. 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Actors of all ages prepare 16-32 bars of musical-theater style song. Or send video to director@rtoptheatre.org. “Anastasia” Feb. 8-18 and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” April 11-21.
“The Sun, Our Living Star,” Sept. 1, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 3, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome production. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Monologue Audition Workshop, Fridays, 7 p.m. through Sept. 8. Lewiston Civic Theatre Office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: donation. Taught by Aidan Walsh for ages 13 and older.
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Sept. 8, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 10, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome production. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Sailor Moon R: The Movie,” Sept. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. 1993 film showing is part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP! event.
“The First Slam Dunk,” Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Inland Northwest premier of East Asian box office hit based on the best-selling manga series. Part of University of Idaho’s Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP!
“Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Sept. 15, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 17, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies, followed by celebration of the telescope and discoveries it’s enabled. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Forward! To the Moon,” Sept. 22, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 24, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome video presentation. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Seeing! A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind,” Sept. 29, 7-8 p.m. and Oct. 1, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome show narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Talks & Lectures
“Turning panic into action? Climate change in the Pacific Northwest,” Aug. 31, noon. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Jason Vogel, Climate Impacts Group, University of Washington. Part of Foley Institute’s fall series on climate change and environmental politics. Livestream: bit.ly/FoleyClimateVogel.
“It’s Complicated: Talking About Climate Change,” Sept. 7, noon. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Matthew Slater of Bucknell University. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“The Partisan Climate Gap,” Sept. 12, noon. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Dylan Bugden of Washington State University. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“The Webtoon and Its Affordances,” Sept. 12, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Heekyoung Cho, professor of Korean literature at the University of Washington, speaking on rise and significance of webtoons in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP!
“An Overview of Manga Publishing and Localization,” Sept. 12, 4-5:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Ben Applegate of Penguin Random House explains popularity of manga. Part of Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series, in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room.
Japan Exchange and Teaching Program information session, Sept. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Program open to U.S. citizens with at least a bachelor’s degree. In Administration Building Room 317.
“Magical Girl Anime in Japan: Empowerment or Problems?,” Sept. 13, 1:30-2:45 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Professor Akiko Sugawa-Shimada, of Yokohama National University, on the ambiguous nature of the magical girl anime genre. In Clearwater-Whitewater Room as part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP!
“Mari and Manga’s Most Interesting Adventure,” Sept. 13, 4-5:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Mari Morimoto will talk and take questions about her experience as a translator in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room as part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series.
“Women Loving: The History of ‘Yuri’ (Girls Love) Manga,” Sept. 14, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Presentation by professor Yukari Fujimoto, Meiji University, Tokyo, in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! event.
“Engineering a Career in Anime and Video Games (Or, how to simultaneously disappoint and impress your Asian parents),” Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Talk and Q&A by Filipino-American voice actor Anne Yatco. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP! series.
Constitution Day, Sept. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Panel and audience discussion on public education and politics in the U.S. in Sacajawea Hall Room 115, In person or on Zoom (ID — 870 8576 0704; Zoom passcode — 704374).
“Dr. Drury: Troy’s Hometown Doctor,” Sept. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. June Miner is speaker for Troy Historical Society’s presentation.
“Climate Activism and Alternatives,” Sept. 21, noon. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Aseem Prakash and Nives Dolsa, of the University of Washington. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.