Art & Exhibits
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays. through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 individual Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 2. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Clothing from 1890s to 1970s from Latah County Historical Society collection.
Wood/Metal Summer Show, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Aug. 30. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. July 6. Featured artists John Lawson and Doug Maxey. Junior artist Merritt Scoggin.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
Open Life Drawing Studio, Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through July 27. The Attic, 314 E. Second St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Practice figure drawing with nude model. To apply as model: (208) 882-0273.
“Lost in the Palouse Landscape,” through Aug. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Artwork by Ludmilla Parez Saskova in the Hallway Gallery, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and during weekend events.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
David Hoyt opening reception, July 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Pullman artist’s digital art printed on metal and canvas, on display through July.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. & 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
Books & Authors
K.S. Wright, July 15, 7 p.m. Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Idaho author reading from debut novel, “Klara’s Journey.”
K.S. Wright, July 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. “Klara’s Journey” author signing books and answering questions.
Hazel Christiansen, July 29, 1-4 p.m. And Books, Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston. Lewiston author signing copies of her book, “Cash: the Dog with Butterfly Ears.”
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
CANCELED: Entertainment in the Park, July 6, 6-8 p.m. East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. The Reptile Lady with Paul Busch.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 28. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, USDA meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
Nezperce Prairie Days, July 7, 5 p.m.-midnight and July 8, 7 a.m.-midnight. 403 Fifth Ave., Nezperce. Live music, including Coltrain on July 8; softball tournament; three-on-three basketball; cornhole tournament; fun run; parade, kids’ races; food.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
Find Waldo on the Palouse, through July 31. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Scavenger hunt for Waldo character at 20 businesses. Get stamp card at BookPeople.
Kamiah Fly-In, July 8, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Kamiah Municipal Airport, 121 Airport Road, Kamiah. Family-friendly event presented by Clearwater Valley Aero Club. Breakfast ($10/$5 children) 7 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. Vendors, silent auction, Young Eagle Flights from Lewiston Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 328. Find more info on Page 6.
Quilt of Valor presentation, July 8, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presented by Troy Historical Society to Troy veterans Melvin Denny, Victor Lindquist, Steven Shepherd and Richard Silcox at Veterans’ Memorial by Troy Post Office.
Celebrate Love in the LCV, July 8, 3-9 p.m. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Speakers, live music, merchandise and food vendors, family activities. Find more info on Page 4.
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street, Palouse. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Silver Soiree Bingo, July 10, 9 p.m. Hogan’s, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston. Jell-o shots, silver-themed prizes. Sporting fancy duds gets you an extra card.
Trivia, Begins July 11. Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. through Aug. 29. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Cost: free to join. Open to all ages with four categories of trivia, prizes and giveaways.
Northwest Public Broadcasting Community Listening Session, July 12, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Northwest Public Broadcasting is holding a series of listening sessions to hear feedback and ideas about local public media organization. listenpullman.eventbrite.com.
Rendezvous in the Park, July 13, 14 and 15 4:30-10 p.m., East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. Cost: $30/night; $75 festival pass. Music and arts festival with bands starting at 5:30 p.m. nightly. rendezvousinthepark.com/buy-tickets.html.
Ice Cream Social, July 30, 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Children’s activities, horse and wagon rides, live music. Free ice cream sundaes and watermelon; souvenir vintage ice cream dishes for sale. Proceeds go to McConnell Mansion Window Project.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
Artisan Grains Beer Fest, July 7, 4-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $25. Presented by Pour Company, with 12 beer vendors, food trucks, Moscow Food Co-op. Music by The Pond Bluegrass, homebrew demo. Ticket includes glass, four 5-ounce pours. pourcompanymoscow.com/pour-company-artisan-grain-beer-fest. Find more info on Page 6.
Lewiston Food Truck Night, Second Tuesday of every month, 5-9 p.m. through Sept. 12. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Bounce house, live music, beer garden.
Corks for A Cause: Summer Luau Fundraiser, July 27, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $30-$50. Raffles, games, music. Benefits Jackson Peter Ward Strong, Lewiston-based nonprofit for parents with babies in neonatal intensive care unit. jacksonpeterwardstrong.com.
Terry Buffington Papers Anniversary Celebration, July 28, noon-1 p.m. and July 29, 12-1:15 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $20. Buffet luncheon, “Fundi: The Ella Baker Story” screening. bit.ly/buffingtonanniversary.
Health & wellness
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
Libraries
Summer Storytime Series, Mondays, 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 21. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts with focus on gardens, plants and caring for the Earth. For toddlers to school-aged kids.
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Games! Games! Games!, July 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Arnold Park, Corner of Maple and Burns streets, Clarkston. Human Knot, Hula Hoop Hustle, Drop and Pop. Suggested ages 5-11. Presented by Asotin County Library.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Summer Reading Program, through July 27. Latah County Library District, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Register at local branches to participate in All Together Now reading challenge and events.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Paint Like Picasso, July 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Asotin City Park, Asotin Creek Road, Asotin. Wear a paint shirt (a few will be available). Suggested ages 4-11. Presented by Asotin County Library.
Shoot for the Sky! Rocket Launch, July 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Asotin County Library — Heights, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. Launching stomp, Alka-Seltzer and model rockets. Ages 4 through adult.
Creative Haven
- Downtown, July 25, 3-4 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. For fifth graders and older.
- Heights, July 25, 3-4 p.m. Asotin County Library — Heights, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. For fifth graders
and older.
Northwest Public Broadcasting Community Listening Session, July 26, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Share feedback and ideas about local public media organization. listenlewiston.eventbrite.com.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Lego League:
- Downtown, 10:30-11:30 a.m., July 10, 17, 24 and 31; and Aug. 7. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Suggested ages 4-11.
- Heights, 3-4 p.m., July 12, 19 and 26; and Aug. 2 and 9. Asotin County Library — Heights, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. Weekly Lego challenge.
Play & Learn, July 11, 18 and 25, Aug. 1 and 8, Sept. 12 and 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
Bicycle Art, July 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Foster Park, At the cross section of 10th, Sycamore and Diagonal streets, Clarkston. Wear a paint shirt (a few will be available). Presented by Asotin County Library.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
Open mic, Mondays, 7-10 p.m. through July 10. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Cost: free to join. Open mic is open to all ages until 9 p.m.
Open Mic n Music, Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. through Aug. 1. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St. 130, Moscow. Space for musicians, writers, producers, DJs to perform. 15-20 min sets, depending on turnout.
Blues & Brews, Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 31. MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: no cover. Live music on the patio.
Michael Kelly Blues Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals. Wine, beer available. Bring your own food.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main Street and Pine Street, Pullman. Live music. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Randy Houser, July 7, 8 p.m. Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $30-$75. Country music singer-songwriter. Cody Johnson opens. Doors open 6:30 p.m. ticketswest.com.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Special kids’ activities July 14.
Ally Fraser, July 8, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Live music.
Olivia Harms & the Roadrunners, July 10, 7 p.m. Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $15. Texas to Montana Tour. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
Summer Breezes & Sweet Sounds: Arboretum Summer Concert, July 10, 7-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 1200 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Parking in golf course lot, along Nez Perce Drive and near the barn in Arboretum lot.
Snake River Rockfest, July 14, 4:30 p.m. and July 15, 12:30 p.m. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $35-$45. Headliners Tantric on Friday, Jack Russell’s Great White on Saturday, with more than 15 area bands. Food vendors, beer garden. Bring lawn chairs. american-warfighters.com/snake-river-rock-fest-tickets.
Michael Kelly, July 14, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Live music.
Final Gasp, July 14, 8 p.m. Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 suggested donation. Deathrock/hardcore punk from Boston. Also with Fall Children, Northern California; Reaping Fields, Spokane; Room 13, the Palouse; and Simp, Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Presented by Giant Palouse Earthworm.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
Traumatones, Every other Friday, 7-10 p.m. through July 28. (Started March 17.) Brock’s, 504 Main St., Lewiston. Original instrumentals.
Sound Downtown, July 7, 6-9 p.m., July 14, 6-9 p.m., July 21, 6-9 p.m. and July 28, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s summer concert series.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Palouse Music Festival, July 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Hayton-Greene Park, Main Street, Palouse. Cost: $10/adults; $5 ages 6-16; free ages 5 and under. Features musicians from the Palouse area, playing traditional Irish music to African marimbas to rock ’n’ roll. Includes vendors and a beer garden. Presented by the Palouse Arts Council. palouseartscouncil.org.
Rockin’ the Ridge, July 29, 6 p.m. Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast, 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy. Cost: donation. Music festival with Ridgerunner Revival, Over the Mountain, Jim Boland. Benefits Adventist Community Services Troy Food Bank. Bring nonperishable food item to donate.
Thunderstorm Artis, July 29, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Folk, rock, soul and country singer-songwriter with opener Bodie Dominguez. Doors open 6 p.m. artisanbarn.org.
Mozi Jones, July 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Aug. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy Pullman, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Singer-songwriter and Washington State University Masters of Fine Arts student.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Work Party, July 8, 8 a.m. Clarkston Community Garden, 1440 Fair St., Clarkston. Help with mowing, painting, chipping, weeding. Refreshments provided.
Summer Sports & Games Day Camp, July 10-13, 9 a.m.-noon and July 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Sports, activities and yard games for kids 4 years old through fifth grade. Family barbecue Friday.
Stage & Screen
Summer Family Matinee, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 17. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All summer, Tuesday-Thursday. Schedule: kenworthy.org/calendar.
Screen on the Green, Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 24. Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Bring blanket, chair, snacks. Free public parking in Gold lot 56, corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets. Schedule: uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
CANCELED: “Out There - The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds,” July 7, 7-8 p.m. and July 9, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. Guided tour of July night skies followed by fulldome video presentation about an update on the search for other solar systems. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium/.
“My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend,” July 7 and 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m., and July 9, 2-4 p.m. The Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Cost: free-$25. Based on true story of performer Charissa Bertels. Presented by Idaho Repertory Theatre. uitickets.com.
“Hollywood Premiere,” July 14, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Culmination of summer camp program.
“Forward! To the Moon,” July 14, 7-8 p.m. and July 16, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. Tour of July night skies followed by fulldome video presentation about NASA’s Artemis mission to the moon. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Broadway Show Revue,” July 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Culmination of theater’s summer camp program.
“Big Astronomy,” July 21, 7-8 p.m. and July 23, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. A guided tour of July night skies, led by one of the planetarium docents, followed by a fulldome video presentation, a tour of the telescopes of Chile and some of the scientists and support staff. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Matilda Jr.,” July 21, 7-9 p.m., July 22, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., July 23, 2-4 p.m., July 28, 7-9 p.m., July 29, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. and July 30, 2-4 p.m. Old Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $10-$18. Staged by Lewiston Civic Theatre’s Acting Out Youth, directed by Amy Baker Stout. lctheatre.org.
“Constellations,” July 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 22, 2-4 & 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 23, 2-4 p.m., July 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 29, 2-4 & 7:30-9:30 p.m. and July 30, 2-4 p.m. The Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Cost: free-$25. Romantic drama presented by Idaho Repertory Theatre. uitickets.com.
“The Hot and Energetic Universe,” July 28, 7-8 p.m. and July 30, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. Tour of July night skies followed by fulldome video presentation about “high energy astronomy.” physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Movies Under the Stars, July 7, 9:20 p.m., July 14, 9:15 p.m., July 21, 9:08 p.m. and July 28, 8:59 p.m. Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Presented by Lewiston Parks & Recreation. Movies start at dusk.
Talks & Lectures
Brown Bag Garden Series, Thursdays, noon-1 p.m. through July 27. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Weekly presentations by Asotin County master gardeners.
“Nez Perce Legends,” July 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Troy Historical Society presentation by J.R. Spencer, with singing, music and traditional Nez Perce stories.