Art & Exhibits
“Elevated Perspective,” Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Capstone experience for 2022 My Artrepreneur Program cohort of 12 artists. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31.
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays. through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 individual Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Wood/Metal Summer Show, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Aug. 30. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artists John Lawson and Doug Maxey. Junior artist Merritt Scoggin.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 2. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Clothing from 1890s to 1970s from Latah County Historical Society collection.
“Past Meets Present,” Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. through Aug. 31. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Exhibit compares historic past of 128-year-old Atheneaum Club in Colfax with its present endeavors. Reception: noon-3 p.m. Aug. 15.
“The Great Northwest Wood Show and Sale,” Begins Aug. 5. Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 24. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Wood craft by 25 artists from Moscow, Viola, Peck, Pullman, Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick and Spokane. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 6.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
First Friday Art, Aug. 4, 4:30-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Main Street and Pine Street, Pullman. Event features a summer 1950s vibe and includes a dunk station, live music, artisan market, vintage cars, sandcastle dig and photo backdrop. More info is on Page 5.
“Pastel Show,” Begins Aug. 4. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Aug. 31. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Lost in the Palouse Landscape,” through Aug. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Artwork by Ludmilla Parez Saskova in the Hallway Gallery, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and during weekend events.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
Sun dyeing on fabric, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $65. Register by Aug. 3. Robin Slocum will show how to make original fabrics with transparent dyes and white natural fiber fabrics. artisanbarn.org.
“Here in a Homemade Forest,” Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Cost: $0. Exhibition inspired by Washington State University 2023-24 Common Reading book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist of Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage combines aspects of Indigenous art and culture with modernist traditions.
Glass Comes Alive, Aug. 30, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Glass blowing demonstration in front of the art museum 2-4 p.m., and 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Interdisciplinary talks by John McCloy and Hallie Meredith 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Books & Authors
Eva Moran, Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m. DZ Designs, 821 Main St., Lewiston. Book signing by Lewiston author of “One Identifying Mark” and “The Peacemaker’s Son.”
Kate Lebo, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reading and pie crust demonstration from the new edition her cookbook “Pie School: Lessons in Fruit, Flour and Butter.”
Civic Engagement
Lewiston City Council candidate info session, Aug. 3, 6-7:30 p.m. Lewiston City Library, Event Space, 411 D St., Lewiston. For those interested in running for one of three Lewiston City Council positions in November.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Begins Aug. 6. First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 1. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Trivia, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. through Aug. 29. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Open to all ages with four categories of trivia, prizes and giveaways.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, Americans with Disabilities Act access.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. through August and 4-7 p.m. through September. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food. Find more info on Page 5.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Raspberry Social, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Raspberry shortcake, live music, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, art show, chapel tours, free admission to museum. Benefits Historical Museum at St. Gertrude. Find more info on Page 5.
Beginner Irish Dance, Sundays, 3-4 p.m. through Aug. 6. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. Cost: $30 for four sessions; $10 drop-in rate. For teens and adults. Presented by Palouse Waves Celtic Dance. palousewaves.com.
Intermediate Irish Dance, Sundays, 4-5 p.m. through Aug. 6. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. Cost: $30; $10/session. For teens and adults with basic Irish dance experience. Presented by Palouse Waves Celtic Dance. palousewaves.com.
Dance Classes for Kids by Festival Dance, Aug. 8-11, 3-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. “Ballet & Theatre” (ages 6-9) 3-4 p.m. “Modern & Music” (ages 10-12) 4-5 p.m.
Asotin Days, Aug. 12, 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and Aug. 13, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Complete schedule in the calendar at inland360.com.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest, Aug. 12, noon-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $25. Music, food, vendors with Pacific Northwest and West Coast bands. moscowmountainmusicfest.com/tickets.
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Rosauers Hiring Event, Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Pullman, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd. Building 1, Suite A101, Pullman. Opening in the fall.
National Lentil Festival, Aug. 19, noon-10 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Main Street parade noon, free chili from world’s largest lentil chili bowl, live music, cooking demos, vendors from 2-10 p.m. Lentil Land Kids Area, 2-7 p.m.
Palouse Folklore Society contra dances, Aug. 19, Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, Moscow.
- Kids’ contra dance, 5-6:30 p.m. Family-focused event to learn contra dance through easy circle, line and contra dances.
- Contra Dance & Pie Extravaganza, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Cost: $8, $5 new dancers. Bring a pie for 6:30 p.m. prefunction. Dance lessons at 7:30 p.m., live music by Loose Palouse starts at 8.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
5th Quarter Rally, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road, Colton. Cost: $100. Annual fundraiser for Pullman Regional Hospital’s Athletic Training Program, serving four local high schools. pullmanregional.org/redbarn.
Lewiston Food Truck Night, Second Tuesday of every month, 5-9 p.m. through Sept. 12. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Bounce house, live music, beer garden.
Winemaker’s Dinner with Cellar Door Cooking, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $120. Collaboration between Colter’s Creek Winery and Cellar Door Cooking. Seatings every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m. Reservations and prepayment required: josh@colterscreek.com or (208) 301-5125.
Libraries
Summer Storytime Series, Mondays, 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 21. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts with focus on gardens, plants and caring for the Earth. For toddlers to school-aged kids.
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Lego League
- Downtown, Aug. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Suggested ages 4-11.
- Heights, Aug. 9, 3-4 p.m. Asotin County Library — Heights, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. Weekly Lego challenge.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Make & Take Craft for Adults, Aug. 9, 1-2:30 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Create a craft to take home featuring buttons with guidance from a library assistant. All supplies provided, but may be limited.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Play & Learn, Aug. 8, 10:30-11 a.m., Sept. 12, 10:30-11 a.m. and Sept. 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
Blues & Brews, Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 31. MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: no cover. Live music on the patio.
Michael Kelly Blues Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals. Wine, beer available. Bring your own food.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main Street and Pine Street, Pullman. Live music. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Hope on the Farm, Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m. The Barn at Mader Farm, 13506 Hillside Road, Genesee. Cost: $25. Presented by Reliance Center with Mac Powell from Third Day and Brandon Heath. bit.ly/HopeOnTheFarm.
First Fridays, Aug. 4, 4-8 p.m. Main Street Grill, 625 Main St., Lewiston. Cider-battered shrimp street tacos, giant pretzels, beer specials, live music by The Lucky J’s.
Gefilte Trout, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen, 405 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Features klezmer and eastern European music.
Clay Walker, Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $45-$75. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ticketswest.com/events/venue/clearwater-river-casino.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Special kids’ activities July 14.
Organ Appreciation Night, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Event to showcase 10 people taking organ lessons on new instrument installed in March.
Birds of Play, Aug. 9, 7-10 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $15-$18. Colorado-based acoustic-americana band. bit.ly/BirdsOfPlayLecompte.
Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along, Aug. 9, 7-8 p.m., Sept. 13, 7-8 p.m., Oct. 11, 7-8 p.m. and Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. All music is provided. Singers-only and all skill levels welcome.
Azad Safavi, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Folk-country singer-songwriter out of New Orleans. azadsafavi.bandcamp.com.
The Lukenbills, Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Husband-and-wife duo Marty and Sherry Lukenbill from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Beargrass, Aug. 19, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Summer concert features husband-wife duo of Shayne and Alane Watkins. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and Fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
Mozi Jones, Aug. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy Pullman, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Singer-songwriter and Washington State University Masters of Fine Arts student.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Cordelia Summer Concert Series: The Chelseas, Aug. 27, 2-4 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Women’s vocal group performs outdoors at historic Cordelia Church.
The Senders, Sept. 1, 7-10 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10. ’50s and’ 60s popular music. Doors open 6:15 p.m.; food, beer, wine available for purchase.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Swinging for Gold Golf Tournament, Aug. 5, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Quail Ridge Golf Course, 3600 Swallows Nest Loop, Clarkston. Cost: $65 passholders; $75 without pass. Four-person scramble. Fundraiser for Special Olympics WA team. impact.sowa.org/swingingforgold.
Hot August Hoops, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. Cost: $125. Three-on-three basketball tournament. bit.ly/HotAugustHoops.
Stage & Screen
Summer Family Matinee, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 17. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All summer, Tuesday-Thursday. Schedule: kenworthy.org/calendar.
“Cat Video Fest 2023,” Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 4, 7-8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Compilation reel of latest and best cat videos. Portion of proceeds goes to Humane Society of the Palouse. kenworthypac.square.site. Find more info on Page 5.
Screen on the Green, Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 24. Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Bring blanket, chair, snacks. Free public parking in Gold lot 56, corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets. Schedule: uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
“Mayan Astronomy,” Aug. 4, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 6, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation about how the Mayan civilization tracked time and astronomical events.
“Howl’s Moving Castle,” Aug. 5, 4-6 and 7-9 p.m. and Aug. 6, 4-6 & 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of KPAC’s Studio Ghibli Retrospective series. PG. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Alice in Wonderland,” Aug. 5, 2-3 and 5-6 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: free to $15. Presented by Idaho Repertory Theatre and University of Idaho Summer Drama Camp for Kids; 41 actors ages 7-14. Free ages 16 and younger. uitickets.com.
“High School Musical On Stage,” Aug. 10, 11, 17 and 18, 7 p.m., Aug. 12 and 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/adults, $15/ages 6-12. APOD Youth production, completely run by high school- and college-aged cast. PG.
“Into the Polar Night,” Aug. 11, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 13, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation.
“Best of Enemies,” Aug. 13, 4-7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. National Theatre Live production. PG-13. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Point Break,” Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally 90s Action series. Rated R. kenworthypac.square.site.
RTOP Presents: “Damn Yankees,” Aug. 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 19 and 26, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m., and Aug. 20 and 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$30. Iconic Broadway musical comedy.
Auditions for “Clue on Stage,” Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. and Aug. 19, 2-5 p.m. Lewiston Civic Theatre Office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Auditioners should prepare a comedic monologue (one to two minutes), or monologue side (available at the LCT Box Office) from the show. A theater resume is strongly encouraged. The play will be directed by Amanda Marzo. lctheatre.org.
“Unveiling the Invisible Universe,” Aug. 18, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 20, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation about exploration of astronomical information brought by light we cannot see.
“The Nutcracker” auditions, Aug. 19, 9-2 a.m. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. More than 60 roles available for novice and experienced dancers. Audition times: moscowmovementartscenter.com.
A Perfect Night variety show, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $25. With guitarist Michael Kelly, standup comedian Corey Leisy, singer Kezia Elizabeth Glasser, Americana-folk artists Andru Gomez & Bad Apples, more. Tickets: John’s Alley Tavern and Paradise Creek Bicycles, Moscow; Imua Hawaiian Restaurant, Lewiston; Greenfield Glass & Goods, Clarkston. holdmyticket.com/event/417221.
“The Iron Giant,” Aug. 20, 4-6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7/$3. Part of Family Flicks film series. A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy. PG. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Heat,” Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s “Totally ’90s Action series.” Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site/.
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Aug. 25, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 27, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation about the 4/5 of the universe we cannot directly detect.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Aug. 26 and 27, 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $20. Shakespeare comedy is a fundraiser for the Centre for the Arts at Gladish. gladishcommunity.org/tickets.
Open auditions, Aug. 30 and 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Actors of all ages prepare 16-32 bars of musical-theater style song. Or send video to director@rtoptheatre.org. “Anastasia” Feb. 8-18 and “Beautiful: the Carole King Musical” April 11-21.
“The Matrix,” Aug. 30, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of the Totally ’90s Action series. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
Talks & Lectures
“Hidden Histories: The South Vietnamese Side of the Vietnam War,” Aug. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Historian Julie Pham draws from interviews with South Vietnamese military veterans in the U.S. Presented by Asotin County Library with Humanities Washington.
“Will the 2020s Roar like the 1920s?,” Aug. 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Historian William Woodward charts familiar developments of a century ago. Presented by Asotin County Library and Humanities Washington.
“The First People of Troy,” Aug. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Lecture by Kevin Carson; refreshments will be available.
Pacific Northwest Fish Symposium, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston. Features presentations by guest speakers and a panel discussion.
“How Audio Technology Changed the World,” Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Veteran broadcaster Ross Reynolds explores impact of audio transmission on society and storytelling. Presented by Asotin County Library with Humanities Washington.