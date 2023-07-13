Art & Exhibits
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays. through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 individual Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“Looking Upstream: A Celebration of Inland Northwest Waters,” Mondays-Saturdays through July 27. The Center at Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Collection of fine art prints by Whitman County landscape photographers Aaron Cowan and Jackson Frishman. Find more info on Page 8.
Wood/Metal Summer Show, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Aug. 30. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artists John Lawson and Doug Maxey. Junior artist Merritt Scoggin.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 2. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Clothing from 1890s to 1970s from Latah County Historical Society collection.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
Open Life Drawing Studio, Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through July 27. The Attic, 314 E. Second St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Practice figure drawing with nude model. To apply as model: (208) 882-0273.
David Hoyt, Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through July 30. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Digital art with focus on nature and railroad themes.
Dream State: Creating Through The Body, July 15, 3-6 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $85. Multi-sensory movement workshop co-taught by dance-artists Corrie Befort (choreographer, filmmaker, designer) and Hannah Rae (holistic personal trainer). $40/students with ID. www.moscowcontemporary.org/summerdanceworkshop.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
“Lost in the Palouse Landscape,” through Aug. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Artwork by Ludmilla Parez Saskova in the Hallway Gallery, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and during weekend events.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
Traffic safety mural unveiling, July 17, 9:30 a.m. Asotin County Community Services, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. Ribbon cutting for artwork at Fifth and Poplar streets, part of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission’s Look Out Asotin County walk/roll safely grant.
Books & Authors
K.S. Wright:
- July 15, 7 p.m. Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Idaho author reading from debut novel, “Klara’s Journey.”
- July 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. “Klara’s Journey” author signing books and answering questions.
Hazel Christiansen, July 29, 1-4 p.m. And Books, Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston. Lewiston author signing copies of her book, “Cash: the Dog with Butterfly Ears.”
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Trivia, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. through Aug. 29. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Open to all ages with four categories of trivia, prizes and giveaways.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. through August and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 28. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
Family swim night, July 14, 6-8 p.m. Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Cost: $20/family. Presented by Elevate youth group for teens and young adults with disabilities.
Kids contra dance, July 15, 12-6:30 p.m. Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, Moscow. Family-focused event with easy circle, line and contra dances. Live music, and features calling by Tim Daulton.
Contra dance, July 15, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, Moscow. Cost: $8/$5. Live music by “Deep Roots”: Arvid Lundin on fiddle; David and Char Beach on guitar, mandolin, bodhran; and Shari Lyman on bass. Covered-dish meal begins 6:30 p.m. All dances are taught and no partner or experience needed. Children get in free.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, Americans with Disabilities Act access.
Find Waldo on the Palouse, through July 31. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Scavenger hunt for Waldo character at 20 businesses. Get stamp card at BookPeople.
Beginner Irish Dance, Begins July 16. Sundays, 3-4 p.m. through Aug. 6. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. Cost: $30 for four sessions; $10 drop-in rate. For teens and adults. Presented by Palouse Waves Celtic Dance. palousewaves.com.
Intermediate Irish Dance, Begins July 16. Sundays, 4-5 p.m. through Aug. 6. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. Cost: $30; $10/session. For teens and adults with basic Irish dance experience. Presented Palouse Waves Celtic Dance. palousewaves.com.
Theatre in the Park, July 19, 3-6 p.m. and July 21, 3-6:30 p.m. Lions Park in Potlatch, Ponderosa Drive and Cedar Street, Potlatch. Theater games, choreography and improv for ages 8-19, presented by APOD Productions.
Ice Cream Social, July 30, 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Children’s activities, horse and wagon rides, live music. Free ice cream sundaes and watermelon; souvenir vintage ice cream dishes for sale. Proceeds go to McConnell Mansion Window Project.
Consent of the Governed: Student Democracy Day, Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Presented by LCSC social sciences division for students 12 and older. Visit to Nez Perce National Historic Park, discussions with Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and Lewiston Tribune Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford. Register by 5 p.m. July 31 by emailing kjbritzman@lcsc.edu or lshoffmann@lcsc.edu. Bring a sack lunch.
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
Food & Drink
Lewiston Food Truck Night, Second Tuesday of every month, 5-9 p.m. through Sept. 12. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Bounce house, live music, beer garden.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Begins July 16. Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
Corks for A Cause: Summer Luau Fundraiser, July 27, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $30-$50. Raffles, games, music. Benefits Jackson Peter Ward Strong, Lewiston-based nonprofit for parents with babies in neonatal intensive care unit. jacksonpeterwardstrong.com.
Terry Buffington Papers Anniversary Celebration, July 28, noon-1 p.m. and July 29, 12-1:15 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $20. Buffet luncheon, “Fundi: The Ella Baker Story” screening. bit.ly/buffingtonanniversary.
5th Quarter Rally, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road, Colton. Cost: $100. Annual fundraiser for Pullman Regional Hospital’s Athletic Training Program, serving four local high schools. pullmanregional.org/redbarn.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Begins Aug. 6. First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Sept. 4. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
Health & Wellness
Senior Healthfair, July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lewiston City Library, Event Space, 411 D St., Lewiston. Includes booths and speakers from all areas of health care.
Yoga in the Cedars, July 22, 10 a.m. and July 29, 8:15 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Cost: donation. All levels, ages. Donations support Palouse Land Trust community programming and conservation.
Libraries
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Paint Like Picasso, July 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Asotin City Park, Asotin Creek Road, Asotin. Wear a paint shirt (a few will be available). Suggested ages 4-11. Presented by Asotin County Library.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Summer Reading Program, through July 27. Latah County Library District, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Register at local branches to participate in All Together Now reading challenge and events.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Summer Storytime Series, Mondays, 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 21. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts with focus on gardens, plants and caring for the Earth. For toddlers to school-aged kids.
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Joshua J. Superstar Supershow:
- July 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., LaCrosse. Side-splitting comedy, nail-biting circus stunts and tons of thrilling audience participation.
- July 19, 2-3 p.m. Albion Library, 310 N. F St., Albion. Side-splitting comedy, nail-biting circus stunts and tons of thrilling audience participation.
- July 20, 1-2 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia. Side-splitting comedy, nail-biting circus stunts and tons of thrilling audience participation.
Ice Cream Social, July 19, 11 a.m.-noon. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Free, cold treat at 11 a.m.; stay to meet members of Friends of the Library organization.
Shoot for the Sky! Rocket Launch, July 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Asotin County Library — Heights, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. Launching stomp, Alka-Seltzer and model rockets. Ages 4 through adult.
Creative Haven:
- Downtown, July 25, 3-4 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. For fifth graders and older.
- Heights, July 25, 3-4 p.m. Asotin County Library — Heights, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. For fifth graders
and older.
Tai-Chi for Beginners, July 25, 5-6 p.m. and July 27, 5-6 p.m. Lewiston City Library, Event Space, 411 D St., Lewiston. Register: lewistonlibrary.org/516/Adult-Programs.
Northwest Public Broadcasting Community Listening Session, July 26, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Share feedback and ideas about local public media organization. listenlewiston.eventbrite.com.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Bicycle Art, July 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Foster Park, at the cross section of 10th, Sycamore and Diagonal streets, Clarkston. Wear a paint shirt (a few will be available). Presented by Asotin County Library.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
Lego League:
- Downtown, 10:30-11:30 a.m., July 17, 24 and 31; and Aug. 7. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Suggested ages 4-11.
- Heights, 3-4 p.m., July 19 and 26; and Aug. 2 and 9. Asotin County Library — Heights, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. Weekly Lego challenge.
Play & Learn, July 18, 10:30-11 a.m., July 25, 10:30-11 a.m., Aug. 1, 10:30-11 a.m., Aug. 8, 10:30-11 a.m., Sept. 12, 10:30-11 a.m. and Sept. 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
Open Mic n Music, Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. through Aug. 1. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St. 130, Moscow. Space for musicians, writers, producers, DJs to perform. 15-20 min sets, depending on turnout.
Blues & Brews, Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 31. MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: no cover. Live music on the patio.
Michael Kelly Blues Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals. Wine, beer available. Bring your own food.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main Street and Pine Street, Pullman. Live music. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Snake River Rockfest, July 14, 4:30 p.m. and July 15, 12:30 p.m. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $35-$45. Headliners Tantric on Friday, Jack Russell’s Great White on Saturday, with more than 15 area bands. Food vendors, beer garden. Bring lawn chairs. american-warfighters.com/snake-river-rock-fest-tickets.Find more info on Page 6.
Michael Kelly, July 14, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Live music.
Lorinda Bisso, July 14, 6-9 p.m. and July 21, 6-9 p.m. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Eclectic repertoire of solo piano compositions. Wine and beer available for purchase. Outside food may be brought in.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Special kids’ activities July 14.
Landen Henrie, July 15, 6-9 p.m. and July 29, 6-9 p.m. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: Donations. Original solo piano compositions and acoustic guitar music with vocals. Wine and beer available for purchase; outside food may be brought in.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and Fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
A Minor Issue, July 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. A bluesy/soulful/rockabilly acoustic group of cello, guitar, bass, ukulele, percussion and vocals.
Charlie Sutton & the Changelings, July 20, 6:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Palouse Land Trust benefit concert. Jeanne McHale opens. kenworthy.org.
The Waiting, July 21, 7 p.m. Driftwood Stage at River View Cabins, 13709 U.S. Highway 95, White Bird. Cost: $35/$45. Roadhouse rock ’n’ roll band celebrating the music of Tom Petty. www.driftwoodstage.com/events/the-waiting.
Traumatones, Every other Friday, 7-10 p.m. through July 28. (Started March 17.) Brock’s, 504 Main St., Lewiston. Original instrumentals.
Sound Downtown, July 14, 6-9 p.m., July 21, 6-9 p.m. and July 28, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s summer concert series.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Palouse Music Festival, July 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Hayton-Greene Park, Main Street, Palouse. Cost: $10/adults; $5 ages 6-16; free ages 5 and younger. Palouse-area musicians playing traditional Irish music, African marimbas, rock ’n’ roll. Vendors and beer garden. Presented by Palouse Arts Council. palouseartscouncil.org.
Fifth annual Late July Festival, July 29, 4-10 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Live music by Paper Fed Cattle, 6-8 p.m.; ColdRail Blues Band, 8-10 p.m. Includes food trucks, children’s activities, lawn games and arts and crafts booths. Beer-tasting tickets: $25. Fundraiser to benefit Rural Roots of Moscow.
Rockin’ the Ridge, July 29, 6 p.m. Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast, 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy. Cost: donation. Music festival with Ridgerunner Revival, Over the Mountain, Jim Boland. Benefits Adventist Community Services Troy Food Bank. Bring nonperishable food item to donate.
Thunderstorm Artis, July 29, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Folk, rock, soul and country singer-songwriter with opener Bodie Dominguez. Doors open 6 p.m. artisanbarn.org.
Clay Walker, Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $45-$75. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ticketswest.com/events/venue/clearwater-river-casino.
Hope on the Farm, Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m. The Barn at Mader Farm, 13506 Hillside Road, Genesee. Cost: $25. Presented by Reliance Center with Mac Powell from Third Day and Brandon Heath. bit.ly/HopeOnTheFarm.
Birds of Play, Aug. 9, 7-10 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $15-$18. Colorado-based acoustic-Americana band. bit.ly/BirdsOfPlayLecompte.
Azad Safavi, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Folk-country singer-songwriter out of New Orleans. azadsafavi.bandcamp.com.
Mozi Jones, July 14, 28 and Aug. 25 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy Pullman, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Singer-songwriter and Washington State University Masters of Fine Arts student.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Summer Sports & Games Day Camp, through July 13, 9 a.m.-noon and July 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Sports, activities and yard games for kids 4 years old through fifth grade. Family barbecue Friday.
Pedal Pullman, July 20, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Downtown Pullman, Main Street, Pullman. Register and pick up a map at Pine Street Plaza. Participants return to the plaza to claim a reward. Seven-mile, accessible course may be fewer than two hours.
Hot August Hoops, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Cost: $125. Three-on-three basketball tournament. bit.ly/HotAugustHoops.
Stage & Screen
Summer Family Matinee, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 17. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All summer, Tuesday-Thursday. Schedule: kenworthy.org/calendar.
Screen on the Green, Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 24. Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Bring blanket, chair, snacks. Free public parking in Gold lot 56, corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets. Schedule: uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
“Hollywood Premiere,” July 14, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Culmination of summer camp program.
“Forward! To the Moon,” July 14, 7-8 p.m. and July 16, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. Tour of July night skies followed by fulldome video presentation about NASA’s Artemis mission to the moon. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Tangerine,” July 18, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
Joshua J. Superstar Supershow, July 20, 10-11 a.m. Schmuck City Park, 1301 N. Morton St., Colfax. Side-splitting comedy, nail-biting circus stunts and tons of thrilling audience participation.
“Broadway Show Revue,” July 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Culmination of theater’s summer camp program.
“Past Lives,” July 21, 2-4 p.m., July 22, 4-6 and 7-9 p.m. and July 23, 4-6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Childhood friends are wrest apart after one of their families emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week. Rated PG-13. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Big Astronomy,” July 21, 7-8 p.m. and July 23, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. Tour of July night skies followed by fulldome video presentation, a tour of the telescopes of Chile. physics.wsu.edu/about/
planetarium.
“Matilda Jr.,” July 21, 7-9 p.m., July 22, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., July 23, 2-4 p.m., July 28, 7-9 p.m., July 29, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and July 30, 2-4 p.m. Old Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $10-$18. Staged by Lewiston Civic Theatre’s Acting Out Youth, directed by Amy Baker Stout. lctheatre.org.
“Constellations,” July 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 22, 2-4 and 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 23, 2-4 p.m., July 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 29, 2-4 & 7:30-9:30 p.m. and July 30, 2-4 p.m. The Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Cost: free-$25. Romantic drama presented by Idaho Repertory Theatre. uitickets.com.
“Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars,” July 25, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Rated: PG. kenworthypac.square.site.
Auditions for “The Secret Garden,” July 26, 6-8 p.m. and July 27, 6-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Ages 9-adult are invited to audition (children ages 9-12 must be accompanied by an adult).
“But I’m a Cheerleader,” July 26, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“The Hot and Energetic Universe,” July 28, 7-8 p.m. and July 30, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. Tour of July night skies followed by fulldome video presentation about “high energy astronomy.” physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Movies Under the Stars, July 14, 9:15 p.m., July 21, 9:08 p.m. and July 28, 8:59 p.m. Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Presented by Lewiston Parks & Recreation. Movies start at dusk.
Talks & Lectures
Brown Bag Garden Series, Thursdays, noon-1 p.m. through July 27. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Weekly presentations by Asotin County master gardeners.
“Between the Quiet & Tranquil Times: Episodes of Lewiston at its Seedy, Salacious and Scandalous Best,” July 18, 5:30 p.m. Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Presentation by community historian Steven Branting.
“Nez Perce Legends,” July 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presentation by J.R. Spencer, with singing, music and traditional Nez Perce stories.