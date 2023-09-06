Art & Exhibits
Idaho Watercolor Society Traveling Show, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 28. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Regular hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
“Man Cave,” Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 25. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 7. Art or craft projects by men. Junior featured artists are summer school students.
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 individual Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“Here in a Homemade Forest,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition inspired by Washington State University 2023-24 Common Reading book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist of Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage combines aspects of Indigenous art and culture with modernist traditions.
Mike Beeman Pastel Workshop, Sept. 7-9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $385. Beeman, of Cheyenne, Wyo., is a member of the American Impressionist Society and Pastel Society of America. Advance payment required. bit.ly/ValleyArtPastels.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
“The Great Northwest Wood Show and Sale,” Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 24. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Wood craft by 25 artists from Moscow, Viola, Peck, Pullman, Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick and Spokane.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
Ukrainian Art Exhibition, through Sept. 22. Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University, Pullman. By Olha Hrytsiuk and Ivanka Petrukha.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Life drawing studio, Begins Sept. 9. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. through Nov. 18. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Cost: $10/session. Practice figure drawing with live, nude model. UI Drawing Studio: AAN 309. Information: (208) 882-0273 or text (208) 301-8719
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
Crazy quilt workshop, Sept. 15-17, 2-5 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $75. No experience needed; all materials included. artisanbarn.org.
Guided exhibit discussion and celebration, Sept. 19, 1:30-6 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist Jeffrey Gibson joins guided discussion moderated by associate professor Michael Holloman. Refreshments will follow.
Artwalk, Oct. 6, 5-9 p.m. and Oct. 7, noon-4 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. Opening ceremony 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in Brackenbury Square.
Books & Authors
Lidia Bastianich, Sept. 7, 4-5 p.m. Online talk by television host and author about her memoir, “My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food.” Register: asotincountylibrary.org/events/event/online-lidia-bastianich-author-talk.
Christine McDonald and Julene Ewert, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Book signing during Moscow Farmers Market with author and illustrator of new picture book “Just Imagine a More Beautiful World.” More info on Page 5.
“Writing a Life: The Joys and Trials of Writing a Memoir”, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Talk by Sharon Taylor, of Lewiston, author of “The Benign Skeptic.”
Adam Alter, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Online chat with author about his new book, “Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most.” Register: asotincountylibrary.org/events/event/online-adam-atler-author-talk.
Kathy Kwiatkowski, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow author of “Stand In Your Brilliance: A Transformative Guide to Overcome Life’s Challenges and Remember the Truth of Who You Are.”
Annette Bay Pimentel, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow children’s book author of “Before Colors” talks about physics of light and color. Attendees receive gift with book purchase.
Book Night group, Sept. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. September selection: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. Email adultservices@aclib.org for Zoom link. asotincountylibrary.org/events/event/online-book-night-the-bluest-eye-by-toni-morrison.
Amor Towles, Sept. 27, 5-6 p.m. Online chat with New York Times bestselling author. Register: libraryc.org/asotincountylibrary/32072.
Civic Engagement
Palouse Free Thinkers, Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Palouse Free Thinkers, First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 1. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
Fairs, Festivals
& Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Zumba!, Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. through May 22. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $7/class, drop in; $5/class, with punch card. Aerobic exercise based on easy-to-learn movements to Latin-type music. All ages.
Palouse Empire Fair, Sept. 7-9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Palouse Empire Fair and Fairgrounds, 322 Fairgrounds Road, Colfax. Cost: $15/$10/$5.
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
Blackberry Festival and Car Show, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Centennial Park, State Highway 3, Juliaetta. Events, food, vendors. More info on Page 5.
MosCon Revival, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Celebrate past MosCons and nerd culture on the Palouse. Dealers room, cosplay clinics, video game tournaments, board games, local author discussions. More info on Page 6.
Lewiston Roundup Parade, Sept. 9, 9:59 a.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Theme: “Ropes, Rosin and Rodeo for 89 Years.” More info on Page 5.
Little House Day, Sept. 9, 1-8 p.m. White Spring Ranch Museum/Archive Library, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Free ice cream from WSU’s Ferdinand’s, while supplies last; live music; tours; demonstrations.
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays 5-8 p.m. through August and 4-7 p.m. in September. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
CANCELED SEPT. 9: Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, Americans with Disabilities Act access.
Wall Raising, Sept. 10, 2 p.m. Palouse Habitat home, 109 W. Park St., Palouse. Home build by Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Volunteer: palousehabitat.org/volunteer.
Ice Age Flood Institute, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Presentation by chapter President Lloyd Stoess about Glacial Lake Missoula and Glacial Lake Columbia. Precursor to Oct. 7 bus tour.
Cybersecurity Basics: Workshops presented by Asotin County Library. Learn how to be safer online with accounts, passwords; get overview of frauds and scams.
- Sept. 13, 1-2:30 p.m. Veterans Outreach Center, 829 15th St., Clarkston.
- Sept. 14, 10-11:30 a.m. Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
- Sept. 18, 5:30-7 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair, Sept. 14-17. Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave., Orofino. 74th annual. clearwatercountyfair.net.
Latah County Fair, Sept. 14, 1-10 p.m., Sept. 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. latahcountyfair.com.
Garfield County Fair & Rodeo, Sept. 15-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Garfield County Fairgrounds, 99 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy. Cost: $15/all three days. Parade: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 downtown Pomeroy. Rodeo: 1 p.m. Sept. 17, fairgrounds.
Downtown Tailgate, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Food and retail vendors, cornhole tournaments and tailgate decorating contest. Presented by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
West Coast swing workshop, Sept. 16, 1-5:30 p.m. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $25. Brendan and Rachel Souvenir will teach. Schedule includes: Foundations 1; Foundations 2; Styling Options; followed by short social dance. Register by Sept. 11: (509) 552-9457
East Coast swing dance classes, Begins Sept. 17. Sundays, 3-4:30 p.m. through Oct. 29. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $30/person. Not a beginning class. Register: (509) 552-9457.
East Coast swing beginner classes, Begins Sept. 17. Sundays, 5-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 29. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $30. Having partner is helpful, not required. Register: (509) 552-9457.
Thursday Night Dance, Sept. 21, 6:30-9 p.m. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Bodie Dominguez; alcohol-free event.
Nez Perce County Fair, Sept. 21-24. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. npcfair.org.
Seed-saving workshop, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-noon. Idaho Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, 102 S. Washington St., Moscow. “Basic seed saving and Introduction to fall/winter sowing.” RSVP: latah@uidaho.edu or (208) 883-2267.
Corks for a Cause, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Supports Lewis Clark Christian School.
Lewis County Fair, Sept. 28-Oct. 1. Lewis County Fairgrounds, 510 Oak St., Nezperce. lewiscountyid.us.
Square dance lessons, Begins Sept. 28. Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m. through Oct. 12. Square Dance Hall, 2130 Fifth Ave., Clarkston. Cost: $5. For beginners ages teen through adult. Presented by Twin City Twirlers.
Flavors of Downtown, Sept. 29, 4-7 p.m. Downtown Clarkston, Sixth Street. Tastings, shopping, sales, prizes, live music.
All Our Relations Snake River Campaign, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m. and Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Hells Gate State Park, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. Community flotilla in support of treaty rights in the Columbia River Basin. Register: saveourwildsalmon.salsalabs.org/allourrelationslewiston/index.html.
Wine Under the Stars, Sept. 30, 7-9:30 p.m. Palouse Disovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Cost: $50. Annual fundraising event supporting center’s operations. 21+. palousescience.net/fundraiser.
Neon Night Glow Party, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. DJ music for dancing, black lights, neon face and body painting.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
Community Cider Pressing, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Volunteers will press up to 50 pounds of apples. Bring your own containers or buy one. Apples will also be available for purchase while supplies last.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
Pour Company Farmhouse Beer Fest, Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Cost: $35. Farmhouse style beer from more than a dozen breweries. General admission includes event glass, four 6-ounce pours. Ticket information: pourcompanymoscow.com.
Lewiston Food Truck Night, Second Tuesday of every month, 5-9 p.m. through Sept. 12. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. More info on Page 5.
Historic Recipe Challenge entries due, Sept. 13, 1-8 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society as part of Latah County Fair. Recipe, a cream cake, on historical society website and in fair book.
Sip, Swing & Support, Sept. 15, 6-10 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $50-$60. Benefit for Twin County United Way. tcuw.org.
Health & Wellness
“Eat Healthy, Be Active” Workshop Series, Sept. 11, 18, Oct. 2, 9 and 16, 12:30-2 p.m. and Sept. 25, 12:15-2 p.m. TriState Health, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Taught by nutrition experts focusing on healthy meal planning, food preparation, physical activity; in conference room. RSVP required. bit.ly/3JS8gyH.
WSU Aging Lab study, through Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington State University seeks individuals age 50+ experiencing memory difficulties that affect daily life. More information and criteria online. bit.ly/WSUagingstudy.
Drop-in medidation, Wednesdays, noon through Dec. 13. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. 20-minute online session led by Jamie Derrick, professor and certified mindfulness teacher at University of Idaho. uidaho.zoom.us/j/344259873.
Everything Retirement Workshop, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $25. Presented by University of Idaho Extension and The Spokane Retirement Resource Center. Everythingretirement2023.eventbrite.com.
Libraries
Appy Hour: Local Health care Apps, Sept. 7, 4-4:55 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Asher McCoy, Digital Navigator, will talk about different local healthcare apps.
Library Bingo, through Oct. 31. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Readers who complete line of five squares will be entered in gift card drawing. Download card at whitcolib.org or pick up at front desk.
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Play & Learn, Sept. 12 and 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
True Story book group, Sept. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. September selection: “These Precious Days” by Ann Pachett. In person or via Zoom; email adultservices@aclib.org for Zoom link.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Appy Hour: Banking Apps, Oct. 5, 4-4:55 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Asher McCoy, Digital Navigator, will talk about different banking apps.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
Concert Choir rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 5. Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. All are welcome to join the LC State Concert Choir; no audition necessary. Information: sjgraham@lcsc.edu.
Ukulele jam session, First Wednesday of every month, 5:30-7:30 p.m. through Oct. 6. Bishop Place, 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Presented by Ukulele Players of the Palouse. Meet in Community Room off rear parking lot on west side.
The Infinity Ring, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Backstage Speakeasy, 508 S. Main St., Kenworthy Theatre, Moscow. Cost: $10. Slowwalker and Csikos will open. Ages 21+.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main and Pine streets, Pullman. Performance by Jon & Rand Band. Presented by Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center. Bring a chair. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Michael Kelly, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. through Sept. 30. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: Donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals.
Ally Fraser, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Singer-songwriter living in Pullman.
Lindi Bisso, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: Donation. Solo piano compositions.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Family-friendly concerts. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Caroline Stevens, Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: Donation. Acoustic singer-songwriter.
Paradox, Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. and Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Five-piece cover band plays rock, pop, folk and country music. Food and wine available for purchase.
Cordelia Summer Concert Series: Border Highlanders, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Bagpipes with lively rhythm section. Outdoor concert; bring lawn chairs.
Paul Arbor & Allison Anders, Bill LaVoie and Michael Trew, Sept. 11, 6-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10 suggested donation. Live music.
An Evening of Chamber Music, Sept. 12, 7:30-9 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Featuring University of Idaho faculty.
Faculty Recital, Sept. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Featuring Mark Thiele, tuba; Kate Skinner, piano; Josh Skinner, double bass; Dan Bukvich, percussion; and Daniel Pinilla, guitar.
Yudai Orange, Violent Twilight and Squall, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. Cost: $5. Portland-based post-punk with eastern Washington and Moscow bands. Presented by Giant Palouse Earthworm.
KingDow, Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10. Hip-hop, afro beat, trap, world and alternative music.
Idaho Guitar Summit, Sept. 15, 7:30-9 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: Suggested donation $10. Classical and jazz guitarists from Idaho Guitar Society include Craig Green, Idaho Falls; Larry Almeida, Coeur d’Alene; Ryan Nitz, Boise; James Reid and Daniel Pinilla, of Moscow.
Post-Haste Reed Duo, Sept. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Javier Rodriguez, bassoon, and Sean Fredenburg, saxophone, of Portland State University accompanied by Chuck Dillard, piano, of PSU.
Vintage Youth, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Food available for purchase; lawn chairs and blankets welcome.
Faculty Recital, Sept. 16, 7:30-9 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Chamber music featuring Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Eneida Larti, piano; Leonard Garrison, flute; Giselle Hillyer, violin; Miranda Wilson, cello.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and Fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
Faculty Recital, Sept. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Features Leonard Garrison, flute, and Roger McVey, piano.
Styx, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $60-$125. Chicago rock band formed in 1972 touring for album “The Mission.” uitickets.com.
Wayne White, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Finger-style acoustic guitarist, songwriter and instructor.
John Brewer Vocal Jubilee Benefit, Sept. 24, 4-5:30 p.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Cost: $20 suggested donation. Post-performance tapas and drinks reception with artists for donations of $100 or more. palousechoralsociety.org/product/23-24-jubilee-reception-donation.
Douglas Cameron, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Original songs and loops. Food and wine available for purchase.
2 Chainz, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $90. Multiplatinum Atlanta-based rapper. ticketswest.com/events/venue/clearwater-river-casino.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
The Lukenbills, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cover music; food and wine available for purchase.
Jason Perry, Oct. 7, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Food and drink available for purchase.
Hummingbird of Death, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $10. With opener Simp, of Clarkston. Presented by Giant Palouse Earthworm.
Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. All music is provided. Singers-only and all skill levels welcome.
Outdoors,
Sports & Rec
Lewiston Roundup, through Sept. 9, 6:59 p.m. Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. Cost: $5-$45. Family Day on Thursday, Tough Enough to Wear Pink on Friday, finals on Saturday. bit.ly/RoundupTickets. More info on Page 5.
Howling at Hamilton, Sept. 10, 1-6 p.m. Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Cost: $15 per dog. Humane Society of the Palouse fundraiser. Pooches can swim and participate in a pool-jumping contest. Each pup must be accompanied by at least one person.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s, Sept. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Join a team, form your own or walk individually. Register: act.alz.org/quadcities.
Family Fun Spooky Run, Oct. 7, 8:30-11 a.m. Hells Gate State Park, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. TriState Health event features DJ, refreshments, community booths, face painting, costume contest. Check-in 8:30 a.m.; 1K at 9 a.m.; 5K at 9:30. Register by Sept. 14 for T-shirt: tsh.org/funrun.
Stage & Screen
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Sept. 8, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 10, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome production. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Festival Dance registration, through Oct. 31. Variety of dance styles for ages 2 and older. festivaldance.org.
Monologue Audition Workshop, Fridays, 7 p.m. through Sept. 8. Lewiston Civic Theatre Office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: donation. Taught by Aidan Walsh for ages 13 and older.
TabiKat Drag Show, Sept. 9, 9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10-$12. 18-and-older event with bar, catered by John’s Alley, for those 21 and older.
LCT Season Audition, Sept. 9-10, noon-6 p.m. Lewiston Civic Theatre Office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. For 2023-24 shows. Details at lctheatre.org/auditions.
“The Handmaiden,” Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Part of the Moscow Film Society’s Bong vs Park series. Not rated. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Sept. 15, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 17, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies, followed by celebration of the telescope and discoveries it’s enabled. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Every Brilliant Thing,” Sept. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17, 2-3:30 p.m. The Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Stars Craig A. Miller from UI Theatre Arts. Contains descriptions of depression, self-harm, and suicide. Limited seating. tinyurl.com/ebt2023.
“Mother,” Sept. 20, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Bong vs Park series. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“My Neighbor Totoro,” Sept. 22, 4-5:30 p.m., Sept. 23, 1-2:30 p.m. and Sept. 24, 4-5:30 and 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Dubbed in English; Rated: G. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Forward! To the Moon,” Sept. 22, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 24, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome video presentation. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Oldboy,” Sept. 27, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Bong vs Park series. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Seeing! A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind,” Sept. 29, 7-8 p.m. and Oct. 1, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome show narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Troll 2,” Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Palouse Cult Film Revival interactive presentation. Doors open at 8 p.m. kenworthy.org/events-calendar/troll-2.
Talks & Lectures
“It’s Complicated: Talking About Climate Change,” Sept. 7, noon. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Matthew Slater of Bucknell University. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“The Partisan Climate Gap,” Sept. 12, noon. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Dylan Bugden of Washington State University. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“The Webtoon and Its Affordances,” Sept. 12, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Heekyoung Cho, professor of Korean literature at the University of Washington, speaking on rise and significance of webtoons in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP!
“An Overview of Manga Publishing and Localization,” Sept. 12, 4-5:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Ben Applegate of Penguin Random House explains popularity of manga. Part of Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series, in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room.
Japan Exchange and Teaching Program information session, Sept. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Program open to U.S. citizens with at least a bachelor’s degree. In Administration Building Room 317.
“Magical Girl Anime in Japan: Empowerment or Problems?,” Sept. 13, 1:30-2:45 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Professor Akiko Sugawa-Shimada, of Yokohama National University, on the ambiguous nature of the magical girl anime genre. In Clearwater-Whitewater Room as part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP!
“Mari and Manga’s Most Interesting Adventure,” Sept. 13, 4-5:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Mari Morimoto will talk and take questions about her experience as a translator in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room as part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series.
“Women Loving: The History of ‘Yuri’ (Girls Love) Manga,” Sept. 14, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Presentation by professor Yukari Fujimoto, Meiji University, Tokyo, in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! event.
“Engineering a Career in Anime and Video Games (Or, how to simultaneously disappoint and impress your Asian parents),” Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Talk and Q&A by Filipino-American voice actor Anne Yatco. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP! series.
Constitution Day, Sept. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Panel and audience discussion on public education and politics in the U.S. in Sacajawea Hall Room 115, In person or on Zoom (ID — 870 8576 0704; Zoom passcode — 704374).
“Dr. Drury: Troy’s Hometown Doctor,” Sept. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. June Miner is speaker for Troy Historical Society’s presentation.
“Climate Activism and Alternatives,” Sept. 21, noon. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Aseem Prakash and Nives Dolsa, University of Washington. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“Helping Feed the World - The History of Agriculture in Genesee,” Sept. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. A presentation by Earl H. Bennett and the Genesee Civic Association. Light refreshments provided.
“Postcards from the Park — Washington State,” Sept. 26, 5:30 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Storyteller Teresa André shares stories drawn from postcards from the early 1900s and beyond.
“Faith and Climate Science,” Sept. 28, noon-1 p.m. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Bob Inglis, of republicEn. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
Moore Honorary Lecture, Oct. 2, noon-1 p.m. Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. “Developing a Virtual Constituency” by Travis Hagner from North Idaho College, in Coeur d’Alene. In Sacajawea Hall Room 115. In person or via Zoom: (ID: 849 9842 5613; Zoom passcode: 398322).
“Environmental and Migration Crisis in the Sahel,” Oct. 3, noon-1 p.m. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by El Hadj Djitteye, Timbuktu Center for Strategic Studies on the Sahel. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“Addressing Climate Change One State at a Time,” Oct. 5, noon-1 p.m. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Mark Stephan, Washington State University. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.