Art & Exhibits
Idaho Watercolor Society Traveling Show, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 28. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Regular hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
“Man Cave,” Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 25. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 7. Art or craft projects by men. Junior featured artists are summer school students.
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays.through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 individual Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“Here in a Homemade Forest,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition inspired by Washington State University 2023-24 Common Reading book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist of Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage combines aspects of Indigenous art and culture with modernist traditions. More info is on Page 8.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
“The Great Northwest Wood Show and Sale,” Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 24. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Wood craft by 25 artists from Moscow, Viola, Peck, Pullman, Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick and Spokane.
Ukrainian Art Exhibition, through Sept. 22. Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University, Pullman. By Olha Hrytsiuk and Ivanka Petrukha.
Crazy quilt workshop, Sept. 15-17, 2-5 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $75. No experience needed; all materials included. artisanbarn.org.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Life drawing studio, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. through Nov. 18. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Cost: $10/session. Practice figure drawing with live, nude model. UI Drawing Studio: AAN 309. Information: (208) 882-0273 or text (208) 301-8719
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. & 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
Guided exhibit discussion and celebration, Sept. 19, 1:30-6 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist Jeffrey Gibson joins guided discussion moderated by associate professor Michael Holloman. Refreshments will follow.
Palouse Plein Air artists reception, Sept. 21, 5-7 p.m. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. With awards for juried show of paintings created in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties.
Palouse Plein Air, Begins Sept. 22. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 6. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Paintings by 46 artists created at locations in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. Presented by city of Moscow Arts Department and University of Idaho College of Art + Architecture.
Artwalk, Oct. 6, 5-9 p.m. and Oct. 7, noon-4 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Opening ceremony 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in Brackenbury Square.
Books & Authors
“Writing a Life: The Joys and Trials of Writing a Memoir”, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Talk by Sharon Taylor, of Lewiston, author of “The Benign Skeptic.” More info is on Page 7.
Emma Catherine Perry and Chris Drangle, Sept. 14, 6:30-8 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Perry will read from her new poetry book, “Blocks World.” Drangle, visiting University of Idaho assistant professor of nonfiction and fiction, also will read.
Adam Alter, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Online chat with author about his new book, “Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most.” Register: asotincountylibrary.org/events/event/online-adam-atler-author-talk.
Christine McDonald, Sept. 20, 2-4 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Author signing new children’s book, “Just Imagine a More Beautiful World.”
Kathy Kwiatkowski, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow author of “Stand In Your Brilliance: A Transformative Guide to Overcome Life’s Challenges and Remember the Truth of Who You Are.”
Annette Bay Pimentel, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow children’s book author of “Before Colors” talks about physics of light and color. Attendees receive gift with book purchase.
Book Night group, Sept. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. September selection: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. Email adultservices@aclib.org for Zoom link. asotincountylibrary.org/events/event/online-book-night-the-bluest-eye-by-toni-morrison.
Amor Towles, Sept. 27, 5-6 p.m. Online chat with New York Times bestselling author. Register: libraryc.org/asotincountylibrary/32072.
Rick Steves, Oct. 10, 1-2 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Online slideshow lecture by guidebook author and TV host. Register: libraryc.org/asotincountylibrary/34329.
Civic engagement
Palouse Free Thinkers, Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Palouse Free Thinkers, First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 1. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
Fairs, Festivals
& Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Zumba!, Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. through May 22. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $7/class, drop in; $5/class, with punch card. Aerobic exercise based on easy-to-learn movements to Latin-type music. All ages.
Latah County Fair, Sept. 14, 1-10 p.m., Sept. 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair, Sept. 14-17. Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 28. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
Garfield County Fair & Rodeo, Sept. 15-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Garfield County Fairgrounds, 99 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy. Cost: $15/all three days. Parade: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 downtown Pomeroy. Rodeo: 1 p.m. Sept. 17, fairgrounds.
Downtown Tailgate, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Food and retail vendors, cornhole tournaments and tailgate decorating contest. Presented by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
West Coast swing workshop, Sept. 16, 1-5:30 p.m. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $25. Brendan and Rachel Souvenir will teach. Schedule includes: Foundations 1; Foundations 2; Styling Options; followed by short social dance. Register by Sept. 11: (509) 552-9457
Old time contra dance, Sept. 16, 7:30-10:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $8 or $5 for new dancers. Live music by Crooked Kilt; Nora Scott as caller.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
East Coast swing dance classes, Begins Sept. 17. Sundays, 3-4:30 p.m. through Oct. 29. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $30/person. Not a beginning class. Register: (509) 552-9457.
East Coast swing beginner classes, Begins Sept. 17. Sundays, 5-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 29. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $30. Having partner is helpful, not required. Register: (509) 552-9457.
Thursday Night Dance, Sept. 21, 6:30-9 p.m. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Bodie Dominguez; alcohol-free event.
Nez Perce County Fair, Sept. 21-24. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. npcfair.org.
Seed-saving workshop, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-noon. Idaho Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, 102 S. Washington St., Moscow. Basic seed saving and introduction to fall/winter sowing. RSVP: (208) 883-2267.
Everything Retirement Workshop, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $25. Presented by University of Idaho Extension and The Spokane Retirement Resource Center. Everythingretirement2023.eventbrite.com.
Lewis County Fair, Sept. 28-Oct. 1. Lewis County Fairgrounds, 510 Oak St., Nezperce. lewiscountyid.us
Square dance lessons, Begins Sept. 28. Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Square Dance Hall, 2130 Fifth Ave., Clarkston. Cost: $5/lesson. For beginners ages teen through adult. Presented by Twin City Twirlers. More information: (208) 816-2274.
Flavors of Downtown, Sept. 29, 4-7 p.m. Downtown Clarkston, Sixth Street. Tastings, shopping, sales, prizes, live music.
All Our Relations Snake River Campaign, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m. and Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Hells Gate State Park, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. Community flotilla in support of treaty rights in the Columbia River Basin. Register: saveourwildsalmon.salsalabs.org/allourrelationslewiston/index.html.
Wine Under the Stars, Sept. 30, 7-9:30 p.m. Palouse Disovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Cost: $50. Annual fundraising event supporting center’s operations. 21+. palousescience.net/fundraiser.
Neon Night Glow Party, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. DJ music for dancing, black lights, neon face and body painting.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
Community Cider Pressing, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Volunteers will press up to 50 pounds of apples. Bring containers or buy one on site. Apples available for purchase while supplies last.
Pink Tea, Oct. 10, 10-11 a.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $40-$1,000. Gritman Medical Center program helps to provide funding in support of cancer care services. RSVP by Oct. 1: (208) 883-6797. gritman.org/get-involved/pink-tea-pink-cocktail.
Pink Cocktail, Oct. 10, 5-6 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $40-$1,000. Gritman Medical Center program helps provide funding in support of cancer care services. RSVP by Oct. 1: (208) 883-6797 gritman.org/get-involved/pink-tea-pink-cocktail.
Mystery at the Museum, Oct. 13 and 31, 7-9 p.m. Palouse Disovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Cost: $25. Guests 18 and older become detectives, using science, math and logic to unmask the culprit. Registration required. palousescience.net/mystery.
Homecoming party, Oct. 14, 1-6 p.m. Ghormley Park, South Home Street, Moscow. Beer and food for sale and music by DJ Dave. Valid ID required to consume alcohol. Lawn chairs encouraged.
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
Sip, Swing & Support, Sept. 15, 6-10 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $50-$60. Benefit for Twin County United Way. tcuw.org.
Corks for a Cause, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Supports Lewis Clark Christian School.
Health & Wellness
“Eat Healthy, Be Active” Workshop Series, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, 9 and 16, 12:30-2 p.m., and Sept. 25, 12:15-2 p.m. TriState Health, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Taught by nutrition experts focusing on healthy meal planning, food preparation, physical activity; in conference room. RSVP required. bit.ly/3JS8gyH.
Drop-in medidation, Wednesdays, noon through Dec. 13. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. 20-minute online session led by Jamie Derrick, professor and certified mindfulness teacher at University of Idaho. uidaho.zoom.us/j/344259873.
WSU Aging Lab study, through Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington State University seeks individuals age 50+ experiencing memory difficulties that affect daily life. More information and criteria online. bit.ly/WSUagingstudy.
Libraries
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Library Bingo, through Oct. 31. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Readers who complete line of five squares will be entered in gift card drawing. Download card at whitcolib.org or pick up at front desk.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Cybersecurity Basics: Workshops, presented by Asotin County Library. Learn how to be safer online with accounts, passwords; get overview of frauds and scams.
- Sept. 14, 10-11:30 a.m. Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
- Sept. 18, 5:30-7 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Early Learning Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Ages 0-5.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
Playgroup, Begins Sept. 15. Fridays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Up to age 5.
Book Sale, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Center at Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Presented by Whitman County Friends of the Library volunteer group.
Storytime at the Fair, Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Library District on the Main Stage. Preschool to 5 years old. Caregivers must sit with children. Bring blanket to sit on.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Death Cafe, Sept. 19, 2 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Library District. Gathering to eat sweets, drink tea, discuss death. deathcafe.com. More info is on Page 8.
Play & Learn, Sept. 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
True Story book group, Sept. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. September selection: “These Precious Days” by Ann Pachett. In person or via Zoom; email adultservices@aclib.org for Zoom link.
Crazy 8’s Math Club, Begins Sept. 20. Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m. through Nov. 8. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. For third and fourth graders. RSVP: (509) 397-4366. crazy8sclub.org.
Tween Club, Begins Sept. 20. Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. STEM challenges, board games, art, 3D doodling, snacks. Grades 5-8. RSVP: (509) 397-4366.
Friends of the Moscow Library Book Sale, Sept. 23, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Thousands of used books. The last hour will be a $2-a-bag sale. Bring your own bag.
Plant Swap on the Plaza, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Participants can bring houseplants, cuttings, pots and accessories to exchange. Presented by Latah County Library District.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Appy Hour: Banking Apps, Oct. 5, 4-4:55 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Asher McCoy, Digital Navigator, will talk about different banking apps.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
Internet Basics, Oct. 11, 1-2:30 p.m. Veterans Outreach Center, 829 15th St., Clarkston. Free digital literacy workshop offered by Asotin County Library.
Internet Basics, Oct. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. Free digital literacy workshop offered by Asotin County Library.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
Concert Choir rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 5. Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. All are welcome to join the LC State Concert Choir; no audition necessary. Information: sjgraham@lcsc.edu.
Yudai Orange, Violent Twilight and Squall, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. Cost: $5. Portland-based post-punk with eastern Washington and Moscow bands. Presented by Giant Palouse Earthworm.
Faculty Recital, Sept. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Featuring Mark Thiele, tuba; Kate Skinner, piano; Josh Skinner, double bass; Dan Bukvich, percussion; and Daniel Pinilla, guitar.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main and Pine streets, Pullman. Presented by Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center. Bring a chair. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain. More info is on Page 8.
Michael Kelly, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. through Sept. 30. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: Donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals.
Caroline Stevens, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Acoustic singer-songwriter. Wine, beer available for purchase. Bring your own food.
KingDow, Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10. Hip-hop, afro beat, trap, world and alternative music.
Idaho Guitar Summit, Sept. 15, 7:30-9 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: Suggested donation $10. Classical and jazz guitarists from Idaho Guitar Society include Craig Green, Idaho Falls; Larry Almeida, Coeur d’Alene; Ryan Nitz, Boise; James Reid and Daniel Pinilla, of Moscow.
Jazz Palouse, Sept. 15, 7:30-10 p.m. Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Modern jazz, Latin and swing standards and improv. Food, beverages available.
Post-Haste Reed Duo, Sept. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Javier Rodriguez, bassoon, and Sean Fredenburg, saxophone, of Portland State University accompanied by Chuck Dillard, piano, of PSU.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Vintage Youth, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Food available for purchase; lawn chairs and blankets welcome.
Faculty Recital, Sept. 16, 7:30-9 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Chamber music featuring Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Eneida Larti, piano; Leonard Garrison, flute; Giselle Hillyer, violin; Miranda Wilson, cello.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and Fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
Taiko Japanese drum concert, Sept. 19, 7:30-8 p.m. Administration Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Performance by taiko artist Takumi Kato and his three children.
Faculty Recital, Sept. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Features Leonard Garrison, flute, and Roger McVey, piano.
Styx, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $60-$125. Chicago rock band formed in 1972 touring for album “The Mission.” uitickets.com.
Wayne White, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Finger-style acoustic guitarist, songwriter and instructor.
The Widow Cameron + Dylan Champagne, Sept. 23, 8-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. The Widow Cameron is the new project and seventh album from songwriter Cameron McGill. kenworthypac.square.site.
John Brewer Vocal Jubilee Benefit, Sept. 24, 4-5:30 p.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Cost: $20 suggested donation. Post-performance tapas and drinks reception with artists for donations of $100 or more. palousechoralsociety.org/product/23-24-jubilee-reception-donation.
Jen Howard, Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 suggested donation. American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist playing mix of folk, roots, reggae and sophisti-pop.
Old time fiddle music jam, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, 26, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, 28, Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 8, 22, March 14, 28, April 11 and 25, 4-6 p.m. Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Acoustic only jam with Marsha Schoeffler and Marcus Smith as hosts.
Douglas Cameron, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Original songs and loops. Food and wine available for purchase.
2 Chainz, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $90. Multiplatinum Atlanta-based rapper. ticketswest.com/events/venue/clearwater-river-casino.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Rocktoberfest!, Sept. 30, 4 p.m. Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast, 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy. Cost: $20. Music by The Ice Cream Band, Solid Ghost, Mother Yeti, others. Food trucks, beer, hay rides, costume contest. Family friendly. Camping available.
The Lukenbills, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cover music; food and wine available for purchase.
Ukulele jam session, First Wednesday of every month, 5:30-7:30 p.m. through Oct. 6. Bishop Place, 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Presented by Ukulele Players of the Palouse. Meet in Community Room off rear parking lot on west side.
Jason Perry, Oct. 7, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Food and drink available for purchase.
Hummingbird of Death, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $10. With opener Simp, of Clarkston. Presented by Giant Palouse Earthworm.
Valley Bluegrass Stage, Oct. 14, 7-10 p.m. Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $10; 15 and younger free. Live music presented by Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along, Oct. 11, 7-8 p.m. and Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. All music is provided. Singers-only and all skill levels welcome.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Spotted Fawns, Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. through Dec. 18. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Story and activity time for ages 0-3. Does not meet Nov. 20.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s, Sept. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Join a team, form your own or walk individually. Register: act.alz.org/quadcities
USA Basketball Open Court, Begins Sept. 18. Mondays, Wednesdays, Sundays. through Oct. 11. Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston. For ages 6-17, all ability levels. Youth grouped by age (6-9, 10-13 and 14-17). Session times: usab.com/clarkston-high-school.
14th annual Mutt Strutt, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Includes contests, activities and vendors. $20 for six contests; $5 each. Register: whitmanpets.org/muttstrutt.
Family Fun Spooky Run, Oct. 7, 8:30-11 a.m. Hells Gate State Park, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. TriState Health event features DJ, refreshments, community booths, face painting, costume contest. Check-in 8:30 a.m.; 1K at 9 a.m.; 5K at 9:30. Register by Sept. 14 for T-shirt: tsh.org/funrun.
Stage & Screen
Festival Dance registration, through Oct. 31. Variety of dance styles for ages 2 and older. festivaldance.org.
“Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Sept. 15, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 17, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies, followed by celebration of the telescope and discoveries it’s enabled. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
CHS 10th Anniversary Revue, Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m. and Sept. 17, 2-5 p.m. Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Cost: $8/adults; $5/students, seniors. Songs from previous 10 musicals staged by CHS Drama Club, plus segments and songs from current season. Fundraiser for new mics.
“Every Brilliant Thing,” Sept. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17, 2-3:30 p.m. The Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Stars Craig A. Miller from UI Theatre Arts. Contains descriptions of depression, self-harm, and suicide. Limited seating. tinyurl.com/ebt2023.
“Lucky Stiff,” Sept. 19-21, 7 p.m. Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston. Cost: $3-$8. Lewiston High School Drama Club senior show.
“Just Dead Enough,” Sept. 22, 6-7:30 p.m. and Sept. 23, 2-3:30 p.m. Presented on Zoom by U of I Theatre Arts as part of its “First Bite New Play Series” for emerging Master of Fine Arts playwrights. go.uidaho.edu/JustDeadEnough6pm.
“My Neighbor Totoro,” Sept. 22, 4-5:30 p.m., Sept. 23, 1-2:30 p.m. and Sept. 24, 4-5:30 & 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Dubbed in English; Rated G. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Forward! To the Moon,” Sept. 22, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 24, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome video presentation. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Coloring Along the Lines,” Sept. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. and Sept. 24, 2-3:30 p.m. Presented on Zoom by University of Idaho Theatre Arts as part of its “First Bite New Play Series” for emerging Master of Fine Arts playwrights. go.uidaho.edu/Coloring2pm.
“Oldboy,” Sept. 27, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Bong vs Park series. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Seeing! A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind,” Sept. 29, 7-8 p.m. and Oct. 1, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome show narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Troll 2,” Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Palouse Cult Film Revival interactive presentation. Doors open at 8 p.m. kenworthy.org/events-calendar/troll-2.
“VHS Mania 3,” Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Double feature of “Friday the 13th” (1980) and “Friday the 13th: the Final Chapter.” Both rated R. kenworthy.org/events-calendar/vhs-mania-3.
Talks & Lectures
“Women Loving: The History of ‘Yuri’ (Girls Love) Manga,” Sept. 14, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Presentation by professor Yukari Fujimoto, Meiji University, Tokyo, in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! event.
“Engineering a Career in Anime and Video Games (Or, how to simultaneously disappoint and impress your Asian parents),” Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Talk and Q&A by Filipino-American voice actor Anne Yatco. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP! series.
Constitution Day, Sept. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Panel and audience discussion on public education and politics in the U.S. in Sacajawea Hall Room 115, In person or on Zoom (ID — 870 8576 0704; Zoom passcode — 704374).
Campus Safety Forum Keynote Address, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Pitman Center International Ballroom, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Part of Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month. Features Jennifer Landurs from the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, Resource Center. More info is on Page 8.
“Dr. Drury: Troy’s Hometown Doctor,” Sept. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. June Miner is speaker for Troy Historical Society’s presentation.
“Climate Activism and Alternatives,” Sept. 21, noon. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Aseem Prakash and Nives Dolsa, University of Washington. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“Helping Feed the World — The History of Agriculture in Genesee,” Sept. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. A presentation by Earl H. Bennett and the Genesee Civic Association. Light refreshments provided.
“Postcards from the Park — Washington State,” Sept. 26, 5:30 p.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Storyteller Teresa André shares stories drawn from postcards from the early 1900s and beyond.
“Faith and Climate Science,” Sept. 28, noon-1 p.m. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Bob Inglis, of republicEn. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
Moore Honorary Lecture, Oct. 2, noon-1 p.m. Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. “Developing a Virtual Constituency” by Travis Hagner from North Idaho College, in Coeur d’Alene. In Sacajawea Hall Room 115. Or via Zoom: (ID: 849 9842 5613; Zoom passcode: 398322).
“Environmental and Migration Crisis in the Sahel,” Oct. 3, noon-1 p.m. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by El Hadj Djitteye, Timbuktu Center for Strategic Studies on the Sahel. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“Addressing Climate Change One State at a Time,” Oct. 5, noon-1 p.m. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Mark Stephan, Washington State University. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
“Environmental Ethics,” Oct. 12, noon-1 p.m. Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Talk by Roberta Millstein, University of California, Davis. Also online: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.