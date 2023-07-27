Art & Exhibits
“Looking Upstream: A Celebration of Inland Northwest Waters,” Mondays-Saturdays through July 27. The Center at Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Collection of fine art prints by Whitman County landscape photographers Aaron Cowan and Jackson Frishman.
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Wood/Metal Summer Show, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Aug. 30. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artists: John Lawson and Doug Maxey. Junior artist Merritt Scoggin.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 2. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Clothing from 1890s to 1970s from Latah County Historical Society collection.
“Elevated Perspective,” Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. A capstone experience for the 2022 My Artrepreneur Program cohort of 12 artists. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
Open Life Drawing Studio, Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through July 27. The Attic, 314 E. Second St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Practice figure drawing with nude model. To apply as model: (208) 882-0273.
David Hoyt, Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through July 30. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Digital art with focus on nature and railroad themes.
“Lost in the Palouse Landscape,” through Aug. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Artwork by Ludmilla Parez Saskova in the Hallway Gallery, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and during weekend events.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
First Friday Art, Aug. 4, 4:30-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Main Street and Pine Street, Pullman. Event features a summer 1950s vibe and includes a dunk station, live music, artisan market, vintage cars, sandcastle dig and photo backdrop.
“Here in a Homemade Forest,” Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Cost: $0. Exhibition inspired by Washington State University 2023-24 Common Reading book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist of Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage combines aspects of Indigenous art and culture with modernist traditions.
Books & Authors
K. S. Wright, July 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. “Klara’s Journey” author signing books and answering questions.
Hazel Christiansen, July 29, 1-4 p.m. And Books, Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston. Lewiston author signing copies of her book, “Cash: the Dog with Butterfly Ears.”
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Trivia, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. through Aug. 29. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Open to all ages with four categories of trivia, prizes and giveaways.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Bingo Night, July 27, 6-9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Includes cash prizes, giveaways and beer by Hunga Dunga.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 28. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
Find Waldo on the Palouse, through July 31. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Scavenger hunt for Waldo character at 20 businesses. Get stamp card at BookPeople.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, Americans with Disabilities Act access.
Ice Cream Social, July 30, 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Children’s activities, horse and wagon rides, live music. Free ice cream sundaes and watermelon; souvenir vintage ice cream dishes for sale. Proceeds go to McConnell Mansion Window Project.
Beginner Irish Dance, Sundays, 3-4 p.m. through Aug. 6. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. Cost: $30 for four sessions; $10 drop-in rate. For teens and adults. Presented by Palouse Waves Celtic Dance. palousewaves.com.
Intermediate Irish Dance, Sundays, 4-5 p.m. through Aug. 6. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. Cost: $30; $10/session. For teens and adults with basic Irish dance experience. Presented Palouse Waves Celtic Dance. palousewaves.com.
Consent of the Governed: Student Democracy Day, Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Presented by LCSC social sciences division for students 12 and older. Visit to Nez Perce National Historic Park, discussions with Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and Lewiston Tribune Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford. Register by 5 p.m. July 31 by emailing kjbritzman@lcsc.edu or lshoffmann@lcsc.edu. Bring a sack lunch.
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
2023 Raspberry Social, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Benefit for the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude features raspberry shortcake, live music, arts & crafts vendors, food trucks, art show, chapel tours, free admission to museum.
Dance Classes for Kids by Festival Dance, Aug. 8-11, 3-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. “Ballet & Theatre” (ages 6-9) 3-4 p.m. “Modern & Music” (ages 10-12) 4-5 p.m. No dance experience necessary. Instructor will utilize simple theatrical props and musical instruments in class.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest, Aug. 12, noon-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $25. Music, food, vendors with Pacific Northwest and West Coast bands. moscowmountainmusicfest.com/tickets.
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street, Palouse. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Begins Aug. 6. First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 1. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
33rd annual National Lentil Festival, Aug. 19, noon-10 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. WSECU Grand Parade at noon on Main Street, followed by free chili from the world’s largest lentil chili bowl, live music, cooking demos, vendors and more in Reaney Park from 2-10 p.m. The Lentil Land Kids Area will be open from 2-7 p.m.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
5th Quarter Rally, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road, Colton. Cost: $100. Annual fundraiser for Pullman Regional Hospital’s Athletic Training Program, serving four local high schools. pullmanregional.org/redbarn.
Lewiston Food Truck Night, Second Tuesday of every month, 5-9 p.m. through Sept. 12. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Bounce house, live music, beer garden.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Health & Wellness
Yoga in the Cedars, July 29, 8:15 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Cost: donation. All levels, ages. Donations support Palouse Land Trust community programming and conservation.
Libraries
Summer Storytime Series, Mondays, 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 21. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts with focus on gardens, plants and caring for the Earth. For toddlers to school-aged kids.
Tai-Chi for Beginners, July 27, 5-6 p.m. Lewiston City Library, Event Space, 411 D St., Lewiston. Register: lewistonlibrary.org/516/Adult-Programs.
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Bicycle Art, July 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Beachview Park, at the cross section of Chestnut Street and Second Street, Clarkston. Wear a paint shirt (a few will be available). Presented by Asotin County Library.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
Summer Reading Program, through July 27. Latah County Library District, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Register at local branches to participate in All Together Now reading challenge and events.
Family Game Night, July 28, 5:30-7 p.m. Schmuck City Park, 1301 N. Morton St., Colfax. Whitman County Library will provide board games, cards and activities. Participants are welcome to bring food or snacks for a picnic. All skill levels welcome.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Lego League
- Downtown, July 31 and Aug. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Suggested ages 4-11.
- Heights, Aug. 2 and 9, 3-4 p.m. Asotin County Library — Heights, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. Weekly Lego challenge.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Play & Learn, Aug. 1 and 8, Sept. 12 and 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
Open Mic n Music, Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. through Aug. 1. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St. 130, Moscow. Space for musicians, writers, producers, DJs to perform. 15-20 min sets, depending on turnout.
Hayley Lynn and Ronnie Carrier, July 27, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-$10. Hayley Lynn and Ronnie Carrier both are Portland-based folk-rock.
Blues & Brews, Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 31. MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: no cover. Live music on the patio.
Michael Kelly Blues Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals. Wine, beer available. Bring your own food.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main Street and Pine Street, Pullman. Live music. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Daniel Mark Faller, July 28, 5-8 p.m. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen, 405 W. Sixth St., Moscow.
Sound Downtown, July 28, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s summer concert series.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Special kids’ activities July 14.
Fifth annual Late July Festival, July 29, 4-10 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Live music by Paper Fed Cattle, 6-8 p.m.; ColdRail Blues Band, 8-10 p.m. Includes food trucks, children’s activities, lawn games and arts and crafts booths. Beer-tasting tickets: $25. Fundraiser to benefit Rural Roots of Moscow.
Rockin’ the Ridge, July 29, 6 p.m. Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast, 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy. Cost: donation. Music festival with Ridgerunner Revival, Over the Mountain, Jim Boland. Benefits Adventist Community Services Troy Food Bank. Bring nonperishable food item to donate.
Thunderstorm Artis, July 29, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Folk, rock, soul and country singer-songwriter with opener Bodie Dominguez. Doors open 6 p.m. artisanbarn.org.
Landen Henrie, July 29, 6-9 p.m. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: Donations. Original solo piano compositions and acoustic guitar music with vocals. Wine and beer available for purchase; outside food may be brought in.
Clay Walker, Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $45-$75. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ticketswest.com/events/venue/clearwater-river-casino.
Hope on the Farm, Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m. The Barn at Mader Farm, 13506 Hillside Road, Genesee. Cost: $25. Presented by Reliance Center with Mac Powell from Third Day and Brandon Heath. bit.ly/HopeOnTheFarm.
Organ Appreciation Night, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Event to showcase 10 people taking organ lessons on new instrument installed in March.
Birds of Play, Aug. 9, 7-10 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $15-$18. Colorado-based acoustic-Americana band. bit.ly/BirdsOfPlayLecompte.
Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. All music is provided. Singers-only and all skill levels welcome.
Azad Safavi, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Folk-country singer-songwriter out of New Orleans. azadsafavi.bandcamp.com.
The Lukenbills, Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Features The Lukenbills, husband-and-wife duo Marty and Sherry Lukenbill from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Beargrass, Aug. 19, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Summer concert features husband-wife duo of Shayne and Alane Watkins. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old-timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
Mozi Jones, July 28 and Aug. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy Pullman, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Singer-songwriter and Washington State University Masters of Fine Arts student.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Hot August Hoops, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. Cost: $125. Three-on-three basketball tournament. bit.ly/HotAugustHoops.
Swinging for Gold Golf Tournament, Aug. 5, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Quail Ridge Golf Course, 3600 Swallows Nest Loop, Clarkston. Cost: $65 pass holders; $75 nonpass holders. 4-person scramble to raise money for our Special Olympics WA team. impact.sowa.org/swingingforgold.
Stage & Screen
Summer Family Matinee, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 17. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All summer, Tuesday-Thursday. Schedule: kenworthy.org/calendar.
Auditions for “The Secret Garden,” July 27, 6-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Ages 9-adult are invited to audition (children ages 9-12 must be accompanied by an adult).
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” July 27-29, 8 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Cost: $15. Staged in the park’s gazebo; directed by Kenn Wheeler, choreographed by Hannah Turner with Kaitlyn Atchison as music director. troycommunitytheatre.com.
Screen on the Green, Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 24. Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Bring blanket, chair, snacks. Free public parking in Gold lot 56, corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets. Schedule: uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
“Starship Troopers,” July 28, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally 90s Action series. Rated R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“The Hot and Energetic Universe,” July 28, 7-8 p.m. and July 30, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. Tour of July night skies followed by fulldome video presentation about “high energy astronomy.” Cash or check only (no credit) at the door: $5.
Movies Under the Stars, July 28, 8:59 p.m. Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Presented by Lewiston Parks & Recreation. Movies start at dusk.
“Your Name,” July 29, 1-3, 4-6 and 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of the “Absolute Anime” series. Rated: PG. kenworthypac.square.site.
National Theatre Live: “Fleabag,” July 30, 4-5:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. One-woman show returns to the big screen. kenworthy.org/events-calendar/fleabag.
“Matilda Jr.,” July 28, 7-9 p.m., July 29, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. and July 30, 2-4 p.m. Old Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $10-$18. Staged by Lewiston Civic Theatre’s Acting Out Youth, directed by Amy Baker Stout. lctheatre.org.
“Constellations,” July 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 29, 2-4 & 7:30-9:30 p.m. and July 30, 2-4 p.m. The Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Cost: free-$25. Romantic drama presented by Idaho Repertory Theatre. uitickets.com.
“King Kong” (1933), Aug. 1, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Part of the “Films From the Vault” series. A film crew goes to a tropical island for a location shoot, where they capture a colossal ape who takes a shine to their blond starlet, and bring him back to New York City. Rated: NR.
“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s “Totally ‘90s Action series.” Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site/.
“Cat Video Fest 2023,” Aug. 3 and 4, 7-8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. A compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos. A portion of proceeds go to the Humane Society of the Palouse. Rated: NR. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Mayan Astronomy,” Aug. 4, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 6, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. A docent-guided tour of August night skies, followed by a fulldome video presentation about how the Mayan civilization tracked time and astronomical events, all aspects of their rich pantheon of gods and goddesses. Cash or check only (no credit) at the door: $5.
“High School Musical On Stage,” Aug. 10-11 and 17-18, 7 p.m., Aug. 12 and 19, 2 and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/adults, $15/ages 6-12. APOD Youth production, completely run by high school- and college-aged cast. Rated PG.
“Into the Polar Night,” Aug. 11, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 13, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. A docent-led tour of August night skies, followed by a fulldome video presentation about how but the Arctic might as well be another planet for most. Cash or check (no credit) at the door: $5.
“Point Break,” Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally 90s Action series. Rated R. kenworthypac.square.site.
RTOP Presents: Damn Yankees, Aug. 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 19 and 26, 1:30-3:30 and 7:30-9:30 p.m., and Aug. 20 and 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$30. “Damn Yankees” is a Broadway musical comedy that follows Joe Boyd as he takes on the battle between good and evil, love and temptation and the struggle for redemption. General admission is $28-$30. 10% savings on group sales on 10 or more tickets. Student Rush $15, max two per valid student ID: Exclusions may apply. Call RTOP Box Office (509) 334-0750 for details.
“Unveiling the Invisible Universe,” Aug. 18, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 20, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. A docent-led tour of August night skies, followed by a fulldome video presentation about an exploration of astronomical information brought by light we cannot see, either too long-wavelength or too short-wavelength. Cash or check only (no credit) at the door: $5.
A Perfect Night variety show, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $25. Filmed live in 360-degree 4K. Features guitarist Michael Kelly, standup comedian Corey Leisy, singer Kezia Elizabeth Glasser, Americana-folk Andru Gomez & Bad Apples, Hawaiian reggae Junior & da’Shaka’s, Morphine tribute act S’Morphine covering Cure For Pain, dance DJ Solomon Keys and dj duo Dirty Vacation. Event will be filmed live in 360-degree 4K. Tickets: John’s Alley Tavern and Paradise Creek Bicycles, Moscow; Imua Hawaiian Restaurant, Lewiston; Greenfield Glass & Goods, Clarkston. holdmyticket.com/event/417221.
“Heat,” Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s “Totally ’90s Action series.” Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Aug. 25, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 27, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5. A docent-led tour of August night skies, followed by a fulldome video presentation about the 4/5 of the universe that we cannot directly detect. Cash or check only (no credit) at the door: $5.
Talks & Lectures
Brown Bag Garden Series, Thursdays, noon-1 p.m. through July 27. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Weekly presentations by Asotin County master gardeners.
Terry Buffington Papers Anniversary Celebration, July 28, noon-1 p.m. and July 29, 12-1:15 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $20. Buffet luncheon, “Fundi: The Ella Baker Story” screening. bit.ly/buffingtonanniversary.
“Fighting for Love: Strong Women in Onscreen Romances,” Aug. 1, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Professor Allison Palumbo explores 40 years of fighting female characters onscreen who struggle to find love. Presented by Asotin County Library with Basalt Cellars and Humanities Washington.
“Hidden Histories: The South Vietnamese Side of the Vietnam War,” Aug. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Historian Julie Pham draws from interviews she conducted with 40 South Vietnamese military veterans in the United States. Presented by Asotin County Library with Basalt Cellars and Humanities Washington.
“Will the 2020s Roar like the 1920s?,” Aug. 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. What lessons from the 1920s can we apply to the 2020s? Historian William Woodward charts the eerily familiar developments of a century ago. Presented by Asotin County Library with Basalt Cellars and Humanities Washington.
Pacific Northwest Fish Symposium, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston. Features presentations by guest speakers and a panel discussion.
“How Audio Technology Changed the World,” Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Veteran broadcaster Ross Reynolds explores the impact that audio transmission has had on society and storytelling. Presented by Asotin County Library with Basalt Cellars and Humanities Washington.