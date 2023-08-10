Art & Exhibits
“Elevated Perspective,” Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Capstone experience for 2022 My Artrepreneur Program cohort of 12 artists. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31.
“Past Meets Present,” Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. through Aug. 31. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Exhibit compares historic past of 128-year-old Atheneaum Club in Colfax with its present endeavors. Reception: noon-3 p.m. Aug. 15.
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 individual Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Wood/Metal Summer Show, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Aug. 30. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artists John Lawson and Doug Maxey. Junior artist Merritt Scoggin.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 2. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Clothing from 1890s to 1970s from Latah County Historical Society collection.
“Pastel Show,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Aug. 31. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
“The Great Northwest Wood Show and Sale,” Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 24. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Wood craft by 25 artists from Moscow, Viola, Peck, Pullman, Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick and Spokane.
“Lost in the Palouse Landscape,” through Aug. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Artwork by Ludmilla Parez Saskova in the Hallway Gallery, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and during weekend events.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
Sun dyeing on fabric, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $65. Register by Aug. 3. Robin Slocum will show how to make original fabrics with transparent dyes and white natural fiber fabrics. artisanbarn.org.
Persian Rug Trunk Show, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Essential Art Gallery & Fine Gifts, 203 S. Main St., Moscow. Authentic hand-knotted wool rugs from India, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Cash or check for rug purchases.
“Here in a Homemade Forest,” Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition inspired by Washington State University 2023-24 Common Reading book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist of Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage combines aspects of Indigenous art and culture with modernist traditions.
Idaho Student Manga Competition opening reception, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m. Ridenbaugh Hall, 601 Campus Drive, Moscow. For exhibit set for Aug. 17-Sept. 15 in conjunction with Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! Symposium at the Ridenbaugh Gallery.
“Manga and War” opening reception, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Exhibit on display Aug. 17-Sept. 15 in the Reflections Gallery in conjunction with Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! Symposium.
Glass Comes Alive, Aug. 30, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Glass blowing demonstration in front of museum 2-4 p.m., and 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Interdisciplinary talks by John McCloy and Hallie Meredith 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Books & Authors
Kate Lebo, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reading and pie crust demonstration from new edition of cookbook “Pie School: Lessons in Fruit, Flour and Butter.”
Civic engagement
Palouse Free Thinkers, First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 1. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Trivia, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. through Aug. 29. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Open to all ages with four categories of trivia, prizes and giveaways.
Dance Classes for Kids by Festival Dance, through Aug. 11, 3-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. “Ballet & Theatre” (ages 6-9) 3-4 p.m. “Modern & Music” (ages 10-12) 4-5 p.m.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, Americans with Disabilities Act access.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays 5-8 p.m. through August and 4-7 p.m. in September. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
Asotin Days, Aug. 12, 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and Aug. 13, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Complete schedule in the calendar at inland360.com.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest, Aug. 12, noon-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $25. Music, food, vendors with Pacific Northwest and West Coast bands. moscowmountainmusicfest.com/tickets.
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Back to Dance, Aug. 15-17, 1-8 p.m. UI Physical Education Building, 1060 Rayburn St., Moscow. Cost: $18-$24/class. Ballet and contemporary mini-intensive class presented by Festival Dance, culminating in audition for Ballet Victoria’s “Nutcracker.” Register: FestivalDance.org.
Rosauers Hiring Event, Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Pullman, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd. Building 1, Suite A101, Pullman. Opening in the fall.
Pacific Northwest Fish Symposium, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston. Features presentations by guest speakers and a panel discussion.
Depot Days, Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m. and Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Includes “Tractors, Grains & Trains” from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 18 with Gary Simpson and a tour of vintage tractors; children’s activities; and movies.
Star Party, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Cost: donation. Presented by Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse Astronomical Society and Palouse Land Trust. Telescopes provided or bring your own. bit.ly/StarPartyIdlersRest.
Chief Lookingglass Powwow, Aug. 18, noon-7 p.m., Aug. 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Aug. 20, 1 p.m. Wa-A’Yas Community Center, 401 Idaho St., Kamiah. Grand entries each day, dance contests, huckleberry pancake feed Saturday morning, fun run, friendship dinner, baby crawl, Main Street parade.
National Lentil Festival, Aug. 19, noon-10 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Main Street parade noon, free chili from world’s largest lentil chili bowl, live music, cooking demos, vendors from 2-10 p.m. Lentil Land Kids Area, 2-7 p.m.
Hog Haven Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Aug. 19, 4-8 p.m. Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., 83843. Music from the Senders. Food and drink options available on location. Proceeds go toward Palouse Cares.
Palouse Folklore Society contra dances, Aug. 19, Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, Moscow.
- Kids’ contra dance, 5-6:30 p.m. Family-focused event to learn contra dance through easy circle, line and contra dances.
- Contra Dance & Pie Extravaganza, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Cost: $8, $5 new dancers. Bring a pie for 6:30 p.m. prefunction. Dance lessons at 7:30 p.m., live music by Loose Palouse starts at 8.
Palouse Pride
- Palouse Pride Drag and Bingo, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $2-$40. 10 rounds of bingo; fab prizes. Taco bar, $20. Proceeds benefit Inland Oasis.
- March to the Park, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m. Federal Building, 220 E. Fifth St., Moscow. March, on sidewalks, to East City Park. Flags, other signs of Pride encouraged. Organized by Inland Oasis.
- Palouse Pride in the Park, Aug. 26, noon-4 p.m. East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. Vendors, drag, music and fun. Family friendly. Presented by Inland Oasis.
Lewiston’s Hot August Nights car show, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. 37th annual show & shine.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
Blackberry Festival and Car Show, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Centennial Park, State Highway 3, Juliaetta. Events, food, vendors.
MosCon Revival, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Celebrate past MosCons and nerd culture on the Palouse. Dealers room, cosplay clinics, video game tournaments, board games, local author discussions.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
Winemaker’s Dinner with Cellar Door Cooking, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $120. Collaboration between Colter’s Creek Winery and Cellar Door Cooking. Seatings every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m. Reservations and prepayment required: josh@colterscreek.com or (208) 301-5125.
Pour Company Farmhouse Beer Fest, Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Cost: $35. Farmhouse style beer from more than a dozen breweries. General admission includes event glass, four 6-ounce pours. Ticket information: pourcompanymoscow.com.
Health & Wellness
WSU Aging Lab study, through Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington State University seeks individuals age 50+ experiencing memory difficulties that affect daily life. More information and criteria online. labs.wsu.edu/neuropsychology-aging/home/emma-information.
Libraries
Summer Storytime Series, Mondays, 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 21. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts with focus on gardens, plants and caring for the Earth. For toddlers to school-aged kids.
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Children’s STEM activity, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Children 10 and older. Combine pencils, paper, index cards, highlighters and an apple to complete hands-on STEM challenge. Snacks, supplies provided.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
Azad Safavi, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Folk-country singer-songwriter out of New Orleans. azadsafavi.bandcamp.com.
Summer Country Showdown, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. and Aug. 26, 4 p.m. ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $87.75-$199.75. Headliners Neal McCoy and Jake Owen. Bonus songwriter rounds 11:30 a.m. Saturday in outdoor festival area. summercountryshowdown.com/tickets.
Blues & Brews, Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 31. MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: no cover. Live music on the patio.
Michael Kelly Blues Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals. Wine, beer available. Bring your own food.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main and Pine streets, Pullman. Live music. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, Aug. 11, 7-11 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Dance party with DJ. Benefits Backyard Harvest.
The Lukenbills, Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Husband-and-wife duo Marty and Sherry Lukenbill from Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Food, beer, wine available for purchase.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
David Nail, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Boomers’ Garden, 0301 Second St., Lewiston. Cost: $25-$75. Missouri-based, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. bit.ly/DavidNailBoomers.
Rupert Wates with Bill LaVoie opening, Aug. 12, 6-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10. Bill LaVoie kicks things off at 6, with headliner Rupert Wates starting at 7.
A Minor Issue, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Four-person, Moscow-based band playing (mostly) acoustic tunes in several shades of blue. Includes Shelly Gilmore, Christine Gilmore, Frances Thompson and Bill Thompson.
No Soap, Radio, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Northern Idaho-based seven-piece band playing combination of funk, jazz and metal.
Lorinda Bisso, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Solo piano compositions; donations accepted. Wine and beer available for purchase; attendees may bring food/snacks.
Beargrass, Aug. 19, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Husband-wife duo Shayne and Alane Watkins. Doors open 6 p.m. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and Fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
Mozi Jones, Aug. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy Pullman, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Singer-songwriter and Washington State University Masters of Fine Arts student.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Brother Daryl, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Street Grill, 625 Main St., Lewiston. Live music on the patio during the Hot August Nights Show & Shine.
Cordelia Summer Concert Series: The Chelseas, Aug. 27, 2-4 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Women’s vocal group performs outdoors at historic church.
Eric E., Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m. Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston. Reservations: (208) 743-1811. Online: eric-e.com
The Senders, Sept. 1, 7-10 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10. ’50s and ’60s popular music. Doors open 6:15 p.m.; food, beer, wine available for purchase.
The Infinity Ring, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Slowwalker and Csikos will open. Ages 21+, in the Kenworthy’s Backstage Speakeasy.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Swim the Snake, Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lyons Ferry State Park, 620 Marmes Road, Washtucna. Cost: $25. Noncompetitive and competitive paddling (kayaks and paddleboards only) and open-water swim across Lake Bryan in the Snake River in southeastern Washington. bit.ly/SwimTheSnake.
Honor Ride, Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Motorcycle ride organized by Central Idaho Bikers Against Teen Addiction and Abuse Motorcycle Club and One More Time in honor of Ken Allen, a local Vietnam veteran. Barbecue follows ride.
LCV Down & Dirty Mud Run, Aug. 19, 7 a.m. Community Park, 1239 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $24-$55. Part run, part obstacle course. All ages and athletic abilities. Register at lcvdownanddirty.com.
Stage & Screen
Summer Family Matinee, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 17. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All summer, Tuesday-Thursday. Schedule: kenworthy.org/calendar.
“High School Musical On Stage,” Aug. 10, 11, 17 and 18, 7 p.m., Aug. 12 and 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/adults, $15/ages 6-12. APOD Youth production, completely run by high school- and college-aged cast. PG. More info is on Page 4.
“Reflections”: A Workshop Concert, Aug. 10-12, 7-9 p.m. Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Cost: $15-$20. A musical about the transgender experience by Vincent Gau, formerly of Clarkston, and Balint Varga. Cash accepted at the door or Venmo @reflectionsthemusical to reserve seats. Content warning: Not child-friendly. Serious LGBT+ issues, adult themes, language and alcohol.
Screen on the Green, Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 24. Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Bring blanket, chair, snacks. Free public parking in Gold lot 56, corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets. Schedule: uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
“Into the Polar Night,” Aug. 11, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 13, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation.
“Best of Enemies,” Aug. 13, 4-7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. National Theatre Live production. PG-13. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Point Break,” Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally 90s Action series. Rated R. kenworthypac.square.site.
RTOP Presents: “Damn Yankees,” Aug. 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 19 and 26, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m., and Aug. 20 and 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$30. Iconic Broadway musical comedy.
Auditions for “Clue on Stage,” Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. and Aug. 19, 2-5 p.m. Lewiston Civic Theatre Office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Prepare comedic monologue (one to two minutes), or monologue (available at LCT Box Office) from the show. Theater resume encouraged. Directed by Amanda Marzo. lctheatre.org.
“Unveiling the Invisible Universe,” Aug. 18, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 20, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation about exploration of astronomical information brought by light we cannot see.
“The Nutcracker” auditions, Aug. 19, 9-2 a.m. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. More than 60 roles available for novice and experienced dancers. Audition times: moscowmovementartscenter.com.
A Perfect Night variety show, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $25. With guitarist Michael Kelly, standup comedian Corey Leisy, singer Kezia Elizabeth Glasser, Americana-folk artists Andru Gomez & Bad Apples, more. Tickets: John’s Alley Tavern and Paradise Creek Bicycles, Moscow; Imua Hawaiian Restaurant, Lewiston; Greenfield Glass & Goods, Clarkston. holdmyticket.com/event/417221.
“The Iron Giant,” Aug. 20, 4-6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7/$3. Part of Family Flicks film series. A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy. PG. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Moulin Rouge,” Aug. 22, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of the KPAC Sound on Screen series featuring films all about music. Rated: PG-13. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Heat,” Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally ’90s Action series. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Aug. 25, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 27, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation about the 4/5 of the universe we cannot directly detect.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Aug. 26, 2 p.m. and Aug. 27, 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $20. Shakespeare comedy is a fundraiser for the Centre for the Arts at Gladish. gladishcommunity.org/tickets.
Open auditions, Aug. 30-31, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Actors of all ages prepare 16-32 bars of musical-theater style song. Or send video to director@rtoptheatre.org. “Anastasia” Feb. 8-18 and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” April 11-21.
“The Matrix,” Aug. 30, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of the Totally ’90s Action series. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
Talks & Lectures
“Will the 2020s Roar like the 1920s?,” Aug. 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Historian William Woodward charts familiar developments of a century ago. Presented by Asotin County Library and Humanities Washington.
Out of the Woods: Wilderness Presentations, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. NRS, 1638 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Presented by Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation and Wilderness Ranger Fellows. Light refreshments provided.
“The First People of Troy,” Aug. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Lecture by Kevin Carson; refreshments will be available.
“How Audio Technology Changed the World,” Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Veteran broadcaster Ross Reynolds explores impact of audio transmission on society and storytelling. Presented by Asotin County Library with Humanities Washington.