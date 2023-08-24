Art & Exhibits
“Elevated Perspective,” Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Capstone experience for 2022 My Artrepreneur Program cohort of 12 artists. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31.
“Past Meets Present,” Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. through Aug. 31. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Exhibit compares historic past of 128-year-old Atheneaum Club in Colfax with its present endeavors.
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays. through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 individual Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“Here in a Homemade Forest,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition inspired by Washington State University 2023-24 Common Reading book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist of Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage combines aspects of Indigenous art and culture with modernist traditions.
Wood/Metal Summer Show, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Aug. 30. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artists John Lawson and Doug Maxey. Junior artist Merritt Scoggin.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 2. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Clothing from 1890s to 1970s from Latah County Historical Society collection.
“Pastel Show,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Aug. 31. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Idaho Student Manga Competition opening reception, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m. Ridenbaugh Hall, 601 Campus Drive, Moscow. For exhibit set through Sept. 15 in conjunction with Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! Symposium at the Ridenbaugh Gallery.
“Manga and War” opening reception, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Exhibit on display through Sept. 15 in the Reflections Gallery in conjunction with Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! Symposium.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
“The Great Northwest Wood Show and Sale,” Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 24. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Wood craft by 25 artists from Moscow, Viola, Peck, Pullman, Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick and Spokane.
Ukrainian Art Exhibition, Aug. 24-Sept. 22. Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University, Pullman. By Olha Hrytsiuk and Ivanka Petrukha. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24 in the atrium.
“Lost in the Palouse Landscape,” through Aug. 26. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Artwork by Ludmilla Parez Saskova in the Hallway Gallery, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and during weekend events.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. & 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
Glass Comes Alive, Aug. 30, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Glass blowing demonstration in front of museum 2-4 p.m., and 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Interdisciplinary talks by John McCloy and Hallie Meredith 12:30-1:30 p.m.
First Friday Art, Sept. 1, 4:30-9 p.m. Downtown Pullman, Main Street, Pullman. 1920s theme with artists and artisan markets, speakeasy pub crawl.
Mike Beeman Pastel Workshop, Sept. 7-9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $385. Beeman, of Cheyenne, Wyo., is a member of the American Impressionist Society and Pastel Society of America. Must be paid in advance. bit.ly/ValleyArtPastels.
Guided exhibit discussion and celebration, Sept. 19, 1:30-6 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist Jeffrey Gibson will join a guided discussion moderated by Michael Holloman, associate professor, Department of Art at WSU. Refreshments will follow.
Books & Authors
Laura Read and Caitlyn Curran, Aug. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Poetry reading presented by University of Idaho English Department’s Creative Writing and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies programs.
Grace Thorson, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. And Books, Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston. Author will sign “Butterfly Wings,” a devotional with poems. Attendees can enter giveaway.
Kate Lebo, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reading and pie crust demonstration from new edition of cookbook “Pie School: Lessons in Fruit, Flour and Butter.”
Kathy Kwiatkowski, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow author of “Stand In Your Brilliance: A Transformative Guide to Overcome Life’s Challenges and Remember the Truth of Who You Are.”
Annette Bay Pimentel, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow children’s book author of “Before Colors” talks about physics of light and color. Attendees receive gift from author.
Civic engagement
Palouse Free Thinkers, First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 1. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
Palouse Free Thinkers, Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Trivia, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. through Aug. 29. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Open to all ages with four categories of trivia, prizes and giveaways.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays 5-8 p.m. through August and 4-7 p.m. in September. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
Palouse Pride
- Palouse Pride Drag and Bingo, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $2-$40. 10 rounds of bingo; fab prizes. Taco bar, $20. Proceeds benefit Inland Oasis.
- Palouse Pride March to the Park, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m. Federal Building, 220 E. Fifth St., Moscow. March, on sidewalks, to East City Park. Flags, other signs of Pride encouraged. Organized by Inland Oasis.
- Palouse Pride in the Park, Aug. 26, noon-4 p.m. East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. Vendors, drag, music and fun. Family friendly. Presented by Inland Oasis.
Lewiston’s Hot August Nights car show, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. 37th annual show & shine.
End of Summer Block Party, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. LC Valley Salvation Army Corps, 1220 21st St., Lewiston. Free food and drinks, bounce house, games, arts and crafts, face painting, raffles.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, Americans with Disabilities Act access.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
BBQ Days Duck Race, Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Upriver Youth Leadership Council Teen Center, 405 Main St., Kamiah. Cost: $10/duck. Upriver Youth Leadership Council fundraiser for Kamiah Skate Park bowl. Numbered plastic ducks float down Lawyer’s Creek. $100 first prize. Information: yabdaisybower@gmail.com.
Palouse Empire Fair, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Palouse Empire Fair and Fairgrounds, 322 Fairgrounds Road, Colfax. Cost: $15/$10/$5.
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
Blackberry Festival and Car Show, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Centennial Park, State Highway 3, Juliaetta. Events, food, vendors.
MosCon Revival, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Celebrate past MosCons and nerd culture on the Palouse. Dealers room, cosplay clinics, video game tournaments, board games, local author discussions.
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street, Palouse. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Latah County Fair, Sept. 14, 1-10 p.m., Sept. 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Garfield County Fair, Sept. 15-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Garfield County Fairgrounds, 99 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy. Cost: $15/all three days.
Downtown Tailgate, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. Food and retail vendors, cornhole tournaments and tailgate decorating contest. Presented by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
Nez Perce County Fair, Sept. 21-24. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. More information at npcfair.org.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
Winemaker’s Dinner with Cellar Door Cooking, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $120. Collaboration between Colter’s Creek Winery and Cellar Door Cooking. Seatings every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m. Reservations and prepayment required: josh@colterscreek.com or (208) 301-5125.
Pour Company Farmhouse Beer Fest, Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Cost: $35. Farmhouse style beer from more than a dozen breweries. General admission includes event glass, four 6-ounce pours. Ticket information: pourcompanymoscow.com.
Lewiston Food Truck Night, Second Tuesday of every month, 5-9 p.m. through Sept. 12. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Bounce house, live music, beer garden.
Historic Recipe Challenge entries due, Sept. 13, 1-8 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society as part of Latah County Fair. Recipe, a cream cake, on historical society website and in fair book.
Health & Wellness
WSU Aging Lab study, through Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington State University seeks individuals age 50+ experiencing memory difficulties that affect daily life. More information and criteria online. bit.ly/WSUagingstudy.
“Eat Healthy, Be Active” Workshop Series, Sept. 11, 12:30-2 p.m., Sept. 18, 12:30-2 p.m., Sept. 25, 12:15-2 p.m., Oct. 2, 12:30-2 p.m., Oct. 9, 12:30-2 p.m. and Oct. 16, 12:30-2 p.m. TriState Health, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Taught by nutrition experts focusing on healthy meal planning, food preparation and physical activity in TriState Health conference room. RSVP required; seating limited. bit.ly/3JS8gyH.
Libraries
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Play & Learn, Sept. 12, 10:30-11 a.m. and Sept. 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
Concert Choir rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 5. Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. All are welcome to join the LC State Concert Choir; no audition necessary. Information: sjgraham@lcsc.edu.
Blues & Brews, Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 31. MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: no cover. Live music on the patio.
Michael Kelly Blues Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals. Wine, beer available. Bring your own food.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main and Pine streets, Pullman. Performance by Soulstice. Presented by Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center. Bring a chair. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Return to Riverside Music Festival, Aug. 25, noon-9 p.m. Lions Park in Potlatch, Ponderosa Drive & Cedar Street, Potlatch. Cost: $30. Live music, food, beer, local history celebrating the original Riverside Dance Hall that once stood outside of Potlatch. bit.ly/ReturntoRiverside.
Live on the Patio: The Delta G Band, Aug. 25, 5-8 p.m. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen, 405 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Blues and rock. Cover charge can be applied to food purchase.
Summer Country Showdown, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. and Aug. 26, 4 p.m. ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $87.75-$199.75. Headliners Neal McCoy and Jake Owen. Bonus songwriter rounds 11:30 a.m. Saturday in outdoor festival area. summercountryshowdown.com/tickets. More info is on Page 9.
Michael Kelly Trio, Aug. 25, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Instrumental music; food available for purchase.
Mozi Jones, Aug. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy Pullman, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Singer-songwriter and Washington State University Masters of Fine Arts student.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Family-friendly concerts. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Brother Daryl, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Street Grill, 625 Main St., Lewiston. Live music on the patio during the Hot August Nights Show & Shine.
The Van Paepeghem Band, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Original arrangements from the Great American Songbook. Wine, food available for purchase.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
Jesse Daniel, Aug. 27, 5 p.m. Harris Ridge Holler, 115 Ranta Road, Kooskia. Cost: $35. Live country music. bit.ly/JesseDanielHoller.
Cordelia Summer Concert Series: The Chelseas, Aug. 27, 2-4 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Women’s vocal group performs outdoors at historic church.
Big Sky City Limits, Aug. 31, 6-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 suggested donation for musicians. Montana-based singer-songwriter.
Eric E., Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m. Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston. Reservations: (208) 743-1811. Online: eric-e.com
The Senders, Sept. 1, 7-10 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10. '50s and '60s popular music. Doors open 6:15 p.m.; food, beer, wine available for purchase.
The B-Sides, Sept. 2, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Wine and food available for purchase.
The Infinity Ring, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Backstage Speakeasy, 508 S. Main St., Kenworthy Theatre, Moscow. Cost: $10. Slowwalker and Csikos will open. Ages 21+.
Paradox, Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. and Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Five-piece cover band plays rock, pop, folk and country music. Food and wine available for purchase.
Cordelia Summer Concert Series: Border Highlanders, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Bagpipes with lively rhythm section. Outdoor concert; bring lawn chairs.
KingDow, Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10. Hip-hop, afro beat, trap, world and alternative music.
Idaho Guitar Summit, Sept. 15, 7:30-9 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: Suggested donation $10. Classical and jazz guitarists from Idaho Guitar Society include Craig Green, Idaho Falls; Larry Almeida, Coeur d’Alene; Ryan Nitz, Boise; James Reid and Daniel Pinilla, of Moscow.
Vintage Youth, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Food available for purchase; lawn chairs and blankets welcome.
Wayne White, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Finger-style acoustic guitarist, songwriter and instructor.
Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. All music is provided. Singers-only and all skill levels welcome.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Yoga in the Cedars, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Led by Jessica for all levels and all ages. Bring outdoor mat or towel, water and dress in layers.
Howling at Hamilton, Sept. 10, 1-6 p.m. Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Cost: $15 per dog. Humane Society of the Palouse fundraiser. Pooches can swim and participate in a pool-jumping contest. Each pup must be accompanied by at least one person.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s, Sept. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Join a team, form your own team or walk individually. Register: act.alz.org/quadcities
Stage & Screen
Screen on the Green, Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 24. Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Bring blanket, chair, snacks. Free public parking in Gold lot 56, corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets. Schedule: uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Aug. 25, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 27, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation about the 4/5 of the universe we cannot directly detect.
Monologue Audition Workshop, Begins Aug. 25. Fridays, 7 p.m. through Sept. 8. Lewiston Civic Theatre Office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: donation. Taught by Aidan Walsh for ages 13 and older.
UI theater auditions, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Open to students, community members. uidaho.edu/class/theatre/productions-and-events/audition.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Aug. 26 and 27, 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $20. Shakespeare comedy is a fundraiser for the Centre for the Arts at Gladish. gladishcommunity.org/tickets.
“Afire,” Aug. 26, 4-6 & 7-9 p.m. and Aug. 27, 4-6 & 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Presented by the University of Idaho’s Confluence Lab and School of Global Studies, with Q&A to follow. kenworthypac.square.site.
Cabaret Party, Aug. 26, 9 p.m. Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Performance by burlesque dancer Jovie Devoe. Cabaret-themed drink menu, awards for best-dressed. 21+.
“Damn Yankees,” Aug. 24, 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 26, 1:30-3:30 & 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Aug. 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$30. Iconic Broadway musical comedy.
Open auditions, Aug. 30 and 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Actors of all ages prepare 16-32 bars of musical-theater style song. Or send video to director@rtoptheatre.org. “Anastasia” Feb. 8-18 and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” April 11-21.
“The Matrix,” Aug. 30, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of the Totally ‘90s Action series. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“The Sun, Our Living Star,” Sept. 1, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 3, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome production. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Sept. 8, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 10, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome production. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Sailor Moon R: The Movie,” Sept. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. 1993 film showing is part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP! event.
“The First Slam Dunk,” Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Inland Northwest premier of East Asian box office hit based on the best-selling manga series. Part of University of Idaho’s Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP!
“Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Sept. 15, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 17, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies, followed by celebration of the telescope and discoveries it’s enabled. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Forward! To the Moon,” Sept. 22, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 24, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome video presentation. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Talks & Lectures
Poetry in the Park, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. Stacy Boe Miller, Moscow poet laureate, will be host for an evening of poetry readings and musical performances by Moscow-area artists. Refreshments available for purchase.
“Signing off: The Final Broadcast,” Aug. 30, 7 p.m. Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Cost: $25. Anna Velasquez and Keith Havens will give their final “news” broadcast, followed by a Q&A and a chance to meet the presenters. Tickets may be purchased at the Interlink office, 549 Fifth St. Suite E, Clarkston, or at the doors, which open at 6:30 p.m.
“The Webtoon and Its Affordances,” Sept. 12, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Heekyoung Cho, professor of Korean literature at the University of Washington, speaking on rise and significance of webtoons in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP!
“An Overview of Manga Publishing and Localization,” Sept. 12, 4-5:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Ben Applegate of Penguin Random House explains popularity of manga. Part of Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series, in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room.
“Magical Girl Anime in Japan: Empowerment or Problems?,” Sept. 13, 1:30-2:45 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Professor Akiko Sugawa-Shimada, of Yokohama National University, will speak about the ambiguous nature of the magical girl anime genre. In the Clearwater-Whitewater Room as part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP!
“Mari and Manga’s Most Interesting Adventure,” Sept. 13, 4-5:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Mari Morimoto will talk and take questions about her experience as a translator in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room as part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series.
“Women Loving: The History of ‘Yuri’ (Girls Love) Manga,” Sept. 14, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Presentation by professor Yukari Fujimoto, Meiji University, Tokyo, in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! event.
“Engineering a Career in Anime and Video Games (Or, how to simultaneously disappoint and impress your Asian parents),” Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Talk and Q&A by Filipino-American voice actor Anne Yatco. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP! series.