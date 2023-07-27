Give yourself a (yoga) break

Kristine Petterson

 Lea Black

As a mindful parenting educator, I see a lot of unhelpful family dynamics that have less to do with children and more to do with the shame and guilt a parent is feeling.

I often remind families that tantrums, power struggles, yelling and back-talk are a normal response to feeling unsafe, unseen or being punished. These behaviors are exhibited by both kids and adults; they just look a little different depending on age and emotional maturity.