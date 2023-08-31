The winner of Inland 360’s summer coloring contest said she wanted to show her community her creative talent, and we’re so glad she did.
That could be said for every entrant, in fact — thank you to everyone who shared their skills and inventiveness.
Our 13-and-older and overall winner, Beth Seubert, made Inland 360 graphic artist Lars Roubidoux’s cover design her own using colored pencils and careful blending. Seubert, 13, an eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School in Lewiston, described her method:
“Every color you see is a mix of two or more colored pencils,” she wrote. “I hand drew every flower and penciled in every mark.”
Seubert, daughter of Karin and Adam Seubert, of Lewiston, said she likes to create sketches and realistic drawings of objects using colored pencils. She also enjoys reading, playing sports and using her writing skills to show more of her creativity.
“I would like to thank all of my teachers, friends and family for supporting me in everything I do,” she said.
The contest, which included categories for 13 and older and 12 and younger, attracted half a dozen entries, from readers ages 10 to 81. The contestants worked in media including classic blue ink pen, pastel paint pens and stickers.
The winner in the 12-and-younger category, Livia Agnes Delioth Boulton, age 10, also a student at All Saints, included a detailed description with her entry.
Boulton, daughter of Carrie Boulton and Raul Delioth, made outlines with gel pens, then colored the people, floaties and ball with crayon. She added waves to the pool with gel pens, using light blue for the shallow, medium blue for the slant and dark blue for the deep end. She finished with details, including adding hearts around two people she decided were a couple and her (and our) favorite, footprints on the pool deck.
“I used gray crayon footprints to make one boy getting out of the pool walk towards his sister on a green floatie,” she wrote.
Choosing winners was not easy, so we’re publishing all the submissions, with the information we received. Thank you again to everyone who participated.
— Mary Stone, Inland 360
