Traditional Czech holiday rites used to predict future

Dixie Johnson

I sweated blood for three weeks. That’s how long I had from accepting a job teaching English in Czech Republic to arriving in Prague. It’s not much time to prepare for being away from home alone for a year. “Nervous” could hardly describe my mental state; “near panic” was more like it. But I decided I wanted that adventure.

After an orientation week in Prague, Zdena, a teacher from the school, came to take me to my new hometown. The director of the school and the head English teacher welcomed me with a toast of “Slivovica,” a fruit brandy that, for me, was like drinking rocket fuel. I quickly learned this is the go-to drink for almost any event or celebration. It’s even considered a cure-all for many diseases.