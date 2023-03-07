I sweated blood for three weeks. That’s how long I had from accepting a job teaching English in Czech Republic to arriving in Prague. It’s not much time to prepare for being away from home alone for a year. “Nervous” could hardly describe my mental state; “near panic” was more like it. But I decided I wanted that adventure.
After an orientation week in Prague, Zdena, a teacher from the school, came to take me to my new hometown. The director of the school and the head English teacher welcomed me with a toast of “Slivovica,” a fruit brandy that, for me, was like drinking rocket fuel. I quickly learned this is the go-to drink for almost any event or celebration. It’s even considered a cure-all for many diseases.
Then I was shown to my new flat in the basement of the 95-year-old school, which at that time was undergoing massive renovations. My kitchen had a sink and a table with a two-burner hotplate, one of which didn’t work, but neither dishes nor silverware. The narrow bedroom provided a twin bed, one chair and a desk; the living room contained a chair and a round table supporting a TV that showed only channels in Czech. By then I was so longing for news in English! The ceilings were very high and I swear they echoed. The windows, which also were tall, featured frosted glass so it wasn’t possible to see out. The bathroom held a tub but not a single towel rack or shelf. Pretty basic.
One of the first questions my new colleagues asked was if I had brought my own dishes and cooking supplies. Well, no. My lonely dinner that evening was a piece of leftover pizza I had saved from Prague and an apple.
The foundation I was working for had given us new teachers copies of the Prague Post, a newspaper for which I found several unusual uses. The walls by my bed were rather dingy, so I taped the entertainment section on them. I had no broom, thus the front pages provided a “carpet” for the worn wooden parquets on the bedroom floor. The sports pages, with the help of scotch tape (which I had brought from home), created a fine wastebasket. Lying in that little bed and looking up at the ceiling so far above me was like lying in a deep sarcophagus. Creepy.
Zdena came bright and early the next morning to take me shopping before the shops closed for the weekend. Everything shuts down at noon on Saturdays. Good to know that right away. I bought a loaf of braided Vánočka bread and cheese. Then she took me to her village a few kilometers away to meet her family and have dinner. They were salt-of-the-earth people who treated me with such kindness. I will be forever grateful to them.
At the semester’s beginning, a weeklong bus trip to England had been arranged for English students and teachers. The cost was nominal and Zdena told me to pack a lunch. OK, I bought a few things and had a little lunch ready. What I didn’t know was that the lunch was supposed to last all week. That was an education in itself.
The first day or two, the students munched on fried schnitzels from home. When those were gone, out came sausages and bread. The week finished off with canned meats and crackers. This was how folks from CZ who had incomes only a fraction of that of Western Europe could afford to travel. In London, several families hosted us. They delivered us each morning to the bus and picked us up each evening. Zdena and I stayed with a very nice couple who had two darling daughters, and all of them spoke with delightfully thick cockney accents.
Each day we visited a different area of England. It was exciting seeing Stonehenge, Bath, Stratford-upon-Avon, Brighton, Canterbury and many famous museums and sites in London. So despite the meager living quarters, my welcome to CZ was great. Passing by a shop in Canterbury I spied a tiny shortwave radio in the window, and I bought it. Ah, finally news in English.
Johnson, of Grangeville, worked in three different European countries — Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovenia — in the 1990s and early 2000s. She can be reached at johnsondixie@hotmail.com.