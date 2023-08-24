Despite Marvel’s cultural dominance on movie screens, the Marvel/DC rivalry is alive and well on the printed page. Inland 360 contributor Will Thompson, who leans to the DC camp, and Lewiston Tribune staffer Kaylee Brewster, a mostly Marvel devotee, decided to dip into each other’s comic book worlds and share the results here.

The two met in an undisclosed comic book “neutral zone” to broker a truce, recommending three titles from their respective favorite publisher (see right) from which the other could choose. Kaylee selected “Batman: Court of Owls,” by Scott Snyder, with art by Greg Capullo. (2013); Will went with ”Astonishing X- Men,” by Joss Whedon, with pencils by John Cassaday.