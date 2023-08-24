Despite Marvel’s cultural dominance on movie screens, the Marvel/DC rivalry is alive and well on the printed page. Inland 360 contributor Will Thompson, who leans to the DC camp, and Lewiston Tribune staffer Kaylee Brewster, a mostly Marvel devotee, decided to dip into each other’s comic book worlds and share the results here.
The two met in an undisclosed comic book “neutral zone” to broker a truce, recommending three titles from their respective favorite publisher (see right) from which the other could choose. Kaylee selected “Batman: Court of Owls,” by Scott Snyder, with art by Greg Capullo. (2013); Will went with ”Astonishing X- Men,” by Joss Whedon, with pencils by John Cassaday.
Kaylee: In just reading the first issue of “Batman: The Court of Owls” I’m already falling in love with the art, and the story immediately starts with a cliffhanger.
Also, when Batman talks I am reading it in a Batman voice, so that’s fun. And most importantly I know all the characters and can follow the story.
Will: You’re picking up on exactly why I love to recommend “Court of Owls” to a Batman novice. Batman isn’t a brooding, grimacing sad sack, which he ends up as at some point in many of his stories. He’s a hardworking detective here.
“Court of Owls” doesn’t expect the reader to know the Batman universe extensively, either. It introduces a brand new adversary who’s a good match for the Caped Crusader.
Kaylee: Yes, essentially “Batman: Court of Owls” is a mystery. Batman learns of a grisly murder that leaves him with a lot of questions about who is responsible and why. The finger points to Gotham’s mythical Court of Owls, a subnetwork that moves and shapes Gotham City. Batman is insistent that the Court of Owls doesn’t exist, but the more he pursues leads, the more the evidence points to its existence and its assassin, known as Talon (dun dun duuun).
One reason I’ve always had a hard time with Batman comics is I struggled to relate to him. It’s easier to relate to a bunch of weirdos who don’t fit, like the X-Men, than a billionaire in a Batsuit.
However, as Batman works the mystery he struggles with his identity. He is so reluctant to believe that the Court of Owls exists because Gotham is his city, and if there’s been someone else running things without his knowledge, well then he’s not the Caped Crusader he thinks he is. His whole world is turned upside down, and it gives him an identity crisis. And holy existential crisis Batman, is that relatable or what?
Will: This X-Men arc begins with Professor Xavier on sabbatical and Cyclops/Scott Summers leading the team and the school. A global corporation claims to have developed a vaccine that “cures” mutants of their genetic anomaly that gives them their respective powers.
An alien shows up and starts mucking things up in the midst of all of this. Beast, former villain Emma Frost (aka White Queen), Wolverine and Kitty Pryde try to keep the young mutant students safe and mentally stable while they deal with the alien threat, potentially losing their mutant powers (and subsequently, identities) and continued pressure from a hateful society that fears them.
Whedon knife-juggles his way through this three-pronged pressure cooker and doesn’t miss a step. I can see why you’ve read this multiple times. Between the art, crackling dialogue, driving plot and expert balance of action and characterization, the book is a complete delight.
Kaylee: I don’t know how Whedon juggles it all either. I also like that you put “cure” in quotes (Wolverine would approve). X-Men aren’t just people with powers like the Fantastic Four or the Avengers; the powers are part of who they are. Having people want to take them away or saying they need to be fixed is basically society wiping out their existence. Guess we both picked books that deal with identity issues.
Kaylee: So I finished “Batman: Court of Owls.” I’m still reeling from it a little bit. I greatly enjoyed it. First of all, for a beginner it was really easy to follow. You don’t need a lot of DC mythology or canon know-how to understand what’s going on, partly because the story is simple, partly because the comic book tells you who the important players are. I finished it so quickly because I needed to know what happened next.
Will: I took a bit longer to finish my book than Kaylee did hers, but not for lack of enjoyment. I tended to read two issues in the trade paperback, come up for air and dive back in the next day.
Kaylee: I usually try to pace myself with comics as well and will often read through twice: once fairly quickly to enjoy and understand the story, then again more slowly to really soak up the art.
In this case, the art for “The Court of Owls” is the best combination of not overdone, but not over-simple. It’s not like the overstylized and hypermuscular art some comic books have, nor is it like the minimalist color palettes of Frank Miller’s “Batman: The Dark Knight.” It’s detailed and at times really, really creepy without getting too much into hide-your-face horror. Greg Capullo’s art style also gives characters emotive faces, even through Batman’s cowl.
Also, not to give out spoilers, but at times you had to flip the book around to read the comic, and I loved that. It was like the reader got to be a part of Batman’s world, turning upside down.
Will: I like that you’re contrasting “Court of Owls” with “The Dark Knight.” What makes “Court” (and the rest of Snyder’s Batman work I’ve read) stand out, is how well he balances deconstruction with, well, construction.
Snyder’s Bruce Wayne is someone I care for and not simply am in awe of, while also pitying. And seeing Batman dig through Gotham City’s dirty laundry while he pieces it all together is a genuinely enjoyable process where clue discoveries are earned and not just beaten out of a villain’s lackey.
Kaylee: Yes, the plotting and piecing together was perfection. It actually kind of reminded me of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” from 2022. Both narratives put story first over superhero antics, and it works well.
Will: How much prep did I need for this series? Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde factor heavily into the story, and they’re not characters I knew well. After finishing Volume 1, I still don’t know the details of their backstories well, but that’s irrelevant.
Anyone could pick up this volume, even those unfamiliar with the X Universe. Some nuance would be lost, but this is a high-stakes action story that juggled five main characters. I looked up biographical info on Frost and Pryde, and what I learned was hinted at in the book and didn’t add to my enjoyment.
And the occasional one-liners are so perfect, it restored my faith in a tired art form.
Kaylee: Since I first read “Astonishing X-Men” it has been my go-to recommendation to people who also enjoy comics and X-Men. I have yet to have someone disappointed.
Still, it’s always a little nerve-racking to recommend a piece of art you love to someone, whether it be a comic book, book, movie or musical artist. It can create vulnerability because you’re like, “This is a small little piece of myself. Do you like it?”
If they say no, it makes you wonder why, and you might have a calm, rational conversation about why they didn’t like it — or an argument about how dare they not like the thing you like.
But if the person does like it, it’s like you add another layer to your friendship. It’s something new you can discuss for hours, and it opens the door to other recommendations.
Brewster and Thompson are Inland 360 contributors and comic book aficionados.